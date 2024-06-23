Weekend Box Office: INSIDE OUT 2 Scores $100M Sophomore Frame

Once again, it was Pixar’s weekend as Inside Out 2 continues to perform above and beyond expectations, carrying the 3-Day frame as several smaller-scale newcomers (The Bikeriders, The Exorcism, Thelma) all jockeyed for counter-programming spots against the animated behemoth. Based on the strength of Inside Out as well as the continued solid performance of Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the overall box office ($150,566,100 total) is up +31.8% from this same frame in 2023 ($109,146,756 total). That’s the second week in a row 2024 has eclipsed 2023, a good omen of things to come.

1. Inside Out 2

Pixar | Week 2

$100M Domestic Weekend | $355.2M Domestic Cume

$724.4M Global Cume

Emotions ran high this frame as Inside Out 2 continued to dominate, holding the #1 spot mightily with $100M for the 3-Day in 4440 locations (n/c) for a Per Screen Average of $22,523 (-35% Drop). This performance is significantly above even our highest estimates. However, we did mention in our weekend preview that a nine-figure second frame was possible, given the continued over-performance from this title. Here’s how the 3-Day looked:

Friday – $30,500,000 million

Saturday – $38,700,000 million

Sunday – $30,800,000 million

The film crossed several domestic milestones, including:

Best 2nd weekend for an animated film, ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s $92M

Best 2nd weekend drop for any film to open over $150M

Highest grossing movie of 2024, ahead of Dune: Part Two domestically ($282.1M) and globally ($711.8M)

Inside Out 2 also joined the exclusive club of 7 films to make $100M in their second frame (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World, The Avengers). With the exception of Jurassic, the rest of these are all Disney films.

While there’s no question the new movie is outpacing the first film from 2015, whose second weekend was a -42% drop to $52.3M, let’s look at how well it’s doing against the second weekend of Pixar’s Top 4 all-time box office champs (which all happen to be sequels)…

Inside Out 2 (2024) – $100M (-35% drop) /$355.2M domestic to-date

/$355.2M domestic to-date Incredibles 2 (2018) – $80.3M (-56% drop)/$608.5M domestic cume

Finding Dory (2016) – $72.9M (-46% drop)/$486.2M domestic cume

Toy Story 4 (2019) – $59.7M (-51% drop)/$434M domestic cume

Toy Story 3 (2010) – $59.3M (-46% drop)/$415M domestic cume

After ten days in release, Inside Out 2 will surpass the 2015 Inside Out‘s domestic cume of $356,461,711 million by Monday as it is only $1.3M away from that milestone. At this rate, the film has a decent shot at toppling Incredibles 2 ($608.5M domestic/$1.24B WW) as the #1 Pixar movie of all time. Even if its box office take drops by half next frame, Inside Out 2 should have little trouble fending off newcomers A Quiet Place: Day One and Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 to hold the #1 spot a third time in a row.

Overseas, the film also continues to thrive with $164.4M in 44 material territories, taking the international cume to $369.2M and the global to $724.4M (#10 all-time for Pixar, currently just below the lifetime global cume of the studio’s 2009 film Up at $731.4M). New markets in this frame included France, Italy, Spain, China, Brazil, and Belgium, where it opened consistently as the #1 non-local film. Next week the film opens in New Zealand. The current Top 3 key market cumes are Mexico ($63.9M), UK ($29.2M), and Korea ($29.0M).

3. The Bikeriders

Focuse Features | NEW

$10M Domestic Weekend

$13.972M Global Cume

Focus Features/New Regency’s period motorcycle club drama The Bikeriders rode into the 3-Day performing at the higher end of our expectations with an estimated $10M in 2,642 theaters to grab the #3 spot. This is a bit of a comeback for Focus, as none of their prior 2024 releases (Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, The American Society of Magical Negroes, Back to Black) have totaled as much as The Bikeriders made in its first frame. This is also the largest opening for a film directed by Jeff Nichols, whose previous movies (Mud, Midnight Special, Loving, etc.) were all performed. The film received a “B” CinemaScore, an 82% critical on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience score of 74%. Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $4.1M

Saturday – $3.2M

Sunday – $2.7M

As expected, the film was buoyed by older audiences looking for a more serious ride than Inside Out or Bad Boys, with 74% of the audience in the 25-year-old and older bracket. Reports state that Phoenix, Sacramento, and Austin all outperformed their normal market share on this title. Even though the movie had a high-testosterone bent with Tom Hardy and Austin Butler as the leads, the male/female split was 57%/43%, with the divide possibly softened by Jodie Comer front-and-center in marketing (she gets top billing). Here’s how demographics played out…

60% Caucasian

22% Hispanic

6% African American

6% Asian

5% Native American/Other

Universal International handled overseas business, rolling The Bikeriders out to 49 markets, including the UK and Ireland, France, Mexico, Italy, Germany, and Brazil, earning a combined $3.972M. The biggest territory was the UK and Ireland, with $1.4M across 702 screens. The global cume stands at $13,972,000 million.

Other Notable Performances

Vertical Entertainment’s The Exorcism, a.k.a. the second Russell Crowe exorcist movie in successive years, earned an estimated $2,439,000 million in its first frame at 2,240 locations. This is a far cry from the $9M debut of the other Crowe exorcism vehicle, The Pope’s Exorcist, in April 2023. Releasing such a similarly titled religious horror film with the same lead so close to the last one probably did Vertical no favors, with many likely confusing it for either a sequel or a re-release of the same film.

Magnolia Pictures’ elderly action romp Thelma, starring June Squibb (her first lead role) and the late Richard Roundtree, earned an estimated $2,212,350 million in its debut weekend on 1,290 North American screens for a PSA of $1,715. The film currently holds an impressive 99% critical/78% audience score on RT, which may help lift it in ensuing weekends. This performance is particularly impressive compared to The Exorcism, which had an Oscar-winning lead in Russell Crowe and 950 more screens than Thelma, yet the two had a similar take.

Searchlight’s release of the dark comedy anthology film Kinds of Kindness, the latest from acclaimed helmer Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), took in an estimated $350,000 thousand on five screens for a $70,000 PSA. That represents 2024’s highest per-theater average and best overall limited opening. With 73% critical/70% audience scores on RT, this one might not have the same appeal as Poor Things (92%/79% RT), but it could still carry enough indie cred to expand well in the coming weeks. The film will expand to 500 theaters across all major markets in the next frame.

A24’s release of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker’s directorial debut Janet Planet got off to a solid start on 2 New York City screens with $49,684K for a $24,824 PSA. The mother/daughter coming-of-age drama starring Julianne Nicholson and Zoe Ziegler currently has 86% on RT and will expand next weekend.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates | Weekend 25 – 2024

Total Domestic Estimates: $150,566,100M | (+31.8% vs 2023)