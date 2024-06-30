Weekend Box Office: INSIDE OUT 2 Three-peats at No 1, A QUIET PLACE DAY ONE Posts Franchise-High Debut

Courtesy of Pixar/Disney

1. Inside Out 2

Pixar | Week 3

$57.4M Domestic Weekend

$469.3M Domestic Cume | $1,014.8B Global Cume

This weekend was always going to be a nail-biter regarding who came out on top, as Inside Out 2 squared up against the opening weekend of A Quiet Place: Day One. Disney/Pixar prevailed again as Inside Out 2 took the #1 spot for the third frame in a row with $57.4M from 4,440 locations (n/c) for a $12,928 Per Screen Average. While Friday takes made it look like Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One had the edge with $22.5M over Inside Out 2‘s $17.1M, the Pixar film had a massive 31% rebound thanks to an impressive Saturday.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked for Inside Out 2…

Friday – $17.1M

Saturday – $22.2M

Sunday – $18.1M

After hitting a franchise record over its Thursday previews, A Quiet Place: Day One came close to taking the number one spot over the weekend…

Friday – $22.5M

Saturday – $16.95M

Sunday – $13.55M

While the films’ Friday and Saturday business was practically inverted, the Sunday dip was too steep for A Quiet Place to keep pace with that ravenous family demo still showing up for Inside Out, with repeat business plus a higher screen count on the animated title likely having an advantageous effect. However, A Quiet Place did post a slightly higher PSA at $14,293, which bodes well for weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 crossed a slew of milestones including:

It became one of only 11 animated titles to cross a billion dollars globally ($1,014.8B), 8 of which are Disney titles, and it was the fastest to $1B in just 19 days of release.

The 8th best third weekend of all-time, beating Spider-Man: No Way Home ($56M) and just under The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($59.9M), with Incredibles 2 ($46.4M) being Pixar’s previous holder of this title.

Currently the #3 Pixar movie of all-time domestically under Incredibles 2 ($608.5M) and Finding Dory ($486.2M), and their #5 globally.

Inside Out 2 is the first film to cross the $1B milestone since last July’s Barbie. NATO President & CEO Michael O’Leary released a statement celebrating this milestone for exhibitors:

“On behalf of movie theatre owners across the country and around the world, we want to congratulate Disney’s Inside Out 2 for grossing $1 billion faster than any animated movie in history. The film’s stunning global success illustrates, once again, that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and they want to enjoy them on the big screen. Thanks to its robust theatrical run, Inside Out 2 is bringing together moviegoers of all ages for a shared cinematic experience that they will always remember.”

Overseas, Inside Out 2 brought in $108M from 45 material territories, making the global weekend $165.4M, down 37% overall. The current Top five territories are…

Mexico – $81.9M

UK – $40.2M

Korea – $39.2M

Brazil – $39.0M

Italy – $31.3M

2. A Quiet Place: Day One

Paramount Pictures | NEW

$53M Domestic Opening Weekend

$98.5M Global Cume

Despite not securing top placement on the charts, Paramount Pictures has plenty to celebrate as their apocalyptic alien invasion prequel A Quiet Place: Day One delivered an estimated $53M debut landing at the #2 slot, right in line with our Forecasting Panel’s forecast. That figure represents the biggest domestic 3-Day opening in the franchise.

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) – $53M Opening (3,708 screens)

A Quiet Place (2018) – $50M Opening (3,508 screens)

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – $47.5M Opening (3,726 screens)

PostTrak reported 4 out of 5 stars for A Quiet Place: Day One, which is on par with the previous two movies, with 48% rating the film excellent and 79% total positive, with 59% definite recommend. The film has an 84% Certified Fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a slightly lower audience score of 73% (to be expected with a horror title). Also on track with the first film is the “B+” CinemaScore, with recommendations solid among women, moviegoers ages 30+, and Hispanic audiences. The gender split of 53% male/47% female, with 55% 18-34, 34% 35+, age bracket, and 10% 13-17 meant very little overlap with the younger Inside Out audience despite a family-friendly PG-13 rating. Here’s how the demos looked…

39% Caucasian

32% Hispanic

16% Black

9% Asian

4% other

(overall 61% multi-cultural)

Overall, 39% of the domestic box office came from Premium screens (PLF=24%, Imax=11%, Other=4%), with $5.8M (11% of domestic total) from 408 IMAX screens, with the title earning $9.3M overall in worldwide IMAX box office. Internationally, the film took in $45.5M, 4% above A Quiet Place Part II for the same group of 59 markets and 20% above Part II excluding China, bringing the worldwide cume to $98.5M. This is the biggest overseas opening of the franchise as well, with the Top 3 territories being China ($9.8M), Mexico ($4.7M), and the UK ($3.9M).

3. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Warner Bros. Pictures | NEW

$11M Domestic Opening Weekend

Director/star Kevin Costner made a bold swing by partially self-financing what is meant to be a four-part epic western with Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1. While the old-school American myth-making and theatrical ambitions of the project (as opposed to a TV miniseries like his 2012 hit Hatfields & McCoys) are admirable, it is off to a withering start with an estimated $11M domestic performance this weekend in 3,334 locations for a $3,299 PSA. That under-performance is about $1 million below our low-end predictions for this title, which might benefit from older audiences’ walk-up business yet ultimately did not show up as they did for Costner’s hit Paramount+ series Yellowstone. It is also below the $14M opening of Costner’s last directorial effort, the Western Open Range from 2003. Here’s how the 3-Day looked for the cowboy flick…

Friday – $4.1M

Saturday – $4M

Sunday – $2.9M

Here are the demographics, with a strong 47% of the audience in the 55+ age bracket…

73% Caucasian

16% Hispanic

6% African‐American

5% Asian/Native‐American

While Costner personally spent considerable money on marketing and releasing this title, his outreach to regional theater chains in middle America, where the star recorded special intros, paid off in strong over-indexing in specific locations. Los Angeles was the overall top DMA market due to sheer market share, but the Top 10 locations came from markets in middle America and the Southwest.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 Highest Earning Locations in North America

1. Larry Miller Pineview Stadium St. George (Utah)

2. Santikos Palladium San Antonio (Texas)

3. Harkins Scottsdale 101 (Arizona)

4. Harkins Estrella Falls Phoenix (Arizona)

5. Regal Warren Moore (Oklahoma)

6. Harkins Camelview Fashion Square Phoenix (Arizona)

7. AMC Thoroughbred Nashville (Tennessee)

8. Larry Miller Sunset Stadium St. George (Utah)

9. Schulman Film Alley Weatherford (Texas)

10. Reading Cal Oaks Murrieta Los Angeles (California)

The marketing campaign for Horizon focused on an older audience that was perhaps turned away by poor reviews (40% critical/70% audience on RT) and a lengthy 3-hour runtime. Costner himself has not been a headlining draw in about two decades. Whether this bodes ill for the planned theatrical bow of Horizon Chapter 2 on August 16 or the financing of the yet-to-be-produced next two installments of Costner’s Western saga remains to be seen. Grassroots promotion could keep the film alive, but with this kind of word-of-mouth (“B-” CinemaScore, 69% positive/3 stars on PostTrak), it’s difficult to imagine.

Other Notable Performances

The soft overseas launch of Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 continued to earn well at only 1,828 locations in 20 territories for $13.893M and a $25.339M cume. The most significant new territory was Chile, with a #1 opening at $2.5M across 290 screens, the biggest opening weekend for the DM/Minions Universe in that territory. The film launches domestically this Wednesday, July 3, and industry expectations have it knocking Inside Out 2 out of the top spot by next week.

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die managed to hang in the Top 5 by landing at #4 with an estimated $10.335M in 3,312 theaters. More importantly, it passed the $300M landmark globally by taking in $13.1M this frame from 12,500+ screens in 66 overseas markets for an international total of $166.7M and a worldwide take of $332M. That number surpasses the first two films and is on target to pass or match the $424.4M of 2020’s Bad Boys For Life. To date, the Top 3 overseas markets for the action picture are Saudi Arabia ($18M), Mexico ($13.9M), and the UK ($13M).

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates | Weekend 26 – 2024

Total Domestic Estimates: $152,702,004 | (+19% vs 2023)