Weekend Box Office: INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR Surprises at #1, Beating INDIANA JONES

News & Analysis • Boxoffice Staff • July 09 2023
Insidious: The Red Door

Sony Pictures’ horror sequel opened the door to a $32.6M opening in first place, exceeding pre-release expectations and overtaking Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the top spot at the box office.

It also marks the #2 highest opening among the franchise’s five films, trailing only 2013’s second installment:

  • 2.4x 2011’s Insidious ($13.2M)
  • -18% below 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 ($40.2M)
  • +43% above 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 ($22.6M)
  • +10% above 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key ($29.5M)

Door also opens higher than several other similar 2020s horror films:

  • +7% above January’s M3GAN ($30.4M)
  • +8% above 2022’s Scream ($30.0M)
  • +33% above June’s Evil Dead Rise ($24.5M)
  • +35% above 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($24.1M)
  • +38% above 2022’s The Black Phone ($23.6M)
  • +44% above 2022’s Smile ($22.6M)
  • +48% above 2022’s Candyman ($22.0M)

However, it did open below a few other recent horror sequels:

  • -26% below February’s Scream VI ($44.4M)
  • -18% below 2022’s Halloween Ends ($40.0M)

Overseas / global

Door begins with $31.4M overseas and $36.0M globally.

According to Sony Pictures, the film is currently running +27% ahead of 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key globally through the same point.

The top five overseas market totals for Door are:

  1. Mexico: $5.8M
  2. The Philippines: $3.7M
  3. U.K.: $2.8M
  4. France: $1.9M
  5. India: $1.5M

__________________________

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Last weekend, the Disney/Lucasfilm action-adventure sequel opened to a weak $60.3M, 40% below the three-day debut of 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

In its sophomore frame, Dial experiences a temple of doom, falling a steep -56% drop to $26.5M and second place.

Dial‘s sophomore drop is steeper than:

  • 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (-55%)
  • 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, another ‘80s sequel starring Harrison Ford (-53%)
  • 2022’s fellow ’80s sequel Top Gun: Maverick (-29%)
  • 2019’s fellow ‘80s sequel Rambo: Last Blood (-54%)
  • February 2020’s The Call of the Wild, the prior Harrison Ford theatrical release (-46%)

Dial has earned $121.2M through 10 days in release.

It is currently running 40% below Crystal Skull through the same point in release: $202.9M.

Overseas / global

Dial has earned $126.7M overseas and $247.9M total.

Overseas, it fell -49% to $31.8M this weekend, milder than its -56% domestic decline.

Not only does it look certain to fall short of the global total for 2008’s Crystal Skull, with $786.6M, but in the worst case scenario it may fail to reach even half that.

The top five overseas market totals for Dial are:

  1. U.K.: $16.8M
  2. France: $11.4M
  3. Japan: $9.5M
  4. Australia: $7.5M
  5. Germany: $7.4M

Sound of Freedom

After opening midweek on Tuesday for July 4, Angel Studios’ faith-based action drama earned an $18.2M weekend in third place.

Released on Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day, it actually defeated Dial of Destiny on its opening day with $14.2M, beating its competitor’s $11.6M by a solid +21%.

By both Wednesday and Thursday, though, it fell behind.

With $40.2M through six days, it’s already more than tripled the final total for Angel Studios’ March faith-based drama His Only Son: $12.0M.

Elemental

In its fourth frame, the Disney/Pixar animated original declines a mild -20% to $9.6M and fourth place.

Despite earning the second-worst wide opening in Pixar history, behind only 1995’s Toy Story, Elemental is holding well compared to some other comparable Pixar films from the past decade.

With $109.1M to date, here’s how it’s faring through the equivalent 24-day point in release:

Film

Elemental opened

Elemental now

Trend

2022’s Lightyear

-41%

-2%

Up

2015’s The Good Dinosaur

-24%

+16%

Up

2017’s Coco

-41%

-23%

Up

2015’s Inside Out

-67%

-61%

Up

2012’s Brave

-55%

-44%

Up

Overseas / global

Elemental has earned $142.7M overseas and $251.9M globally.

That’s already +15% and counting above the final global total for 2022’s Lightyear: $218.7M.

Elemental’s top five overseas market totals are:

  1. South Korea: $25.8M
  2. China: $15.4M
  3. Mexico: $13.5M
  4. France: $9.0M
  5. Australia: $8.0M

In particular, the China gross looks to fall far short of some other Pixar films like Coco, with $177.8M.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony’s animated superhero sequel declined a mild -33% to $8.0M and fifth place.

All time, Across the Spider-Verse has earned the:

  • #52 opening weekend ($120.6M)
  • #53 second weekend ($55.5M)
  • #84 third weekend ($27.0M)
  • #67 fourth weekend ($19.3M)
  • #72 fifth weekend ($12.0M)
  • Now, in its sixth weekend, it finally falls out of the top 100

With $357.6M to date, it’s earned +88% more than 2018’s predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned in total: $190.1M.

It’s also running 2.25x ahead of its predecessor through the equivalent 38-day point in release: $158.5M.

Overseas / global

Across the Spider-Verse has earned $284.6M overseas and $642.2M globally.

It’s already +71% above its predecessor’s final global total: $375.4M.

It’s also earned a majority 55% of its earnings domestically, unusual for such a blockbuster title. (Although that may change by the end of its theatrical run.)

The top five overseas market totals for Across are:

  1. China: $49.6M
  2. U.K. $35.0M
  3. Mexico: $27.8M
  4. Australia: $20.6M
  5. France: $13.4M

While Across has surpassed its predecessor globally, it looks unlikely to match Into’s China total from a few years ago: $61.9M.

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-co-director-kemp-powers-on-miles-morales-inter-dimensional-journey/ 

Joy Ride

Lionsgate’s R-rated comedy didn’t spark joy, opening with $5.8M in sixth place.

The audience was an estimated 58% female and 72% ages 25+.

Versus some other comparable female-led R-rated comedies, that opening is also:

  • -61% below June’s No Hard Feelings ($15.0M)
  • -57% below 2015’s Sisters ($13.9M)
  • -57% below 2018’s Nobody’s Fool ($13.7M)
  • -41% below January 2020’s Like a Boss ($10.0M) 
  • -26% below 2017’s Rough Night ($8.0M)
  • -15% below 2019’s Booksmart ($6.9M)

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $125.5M, which is:

Weekend

Total

This weekend is:

Leader

Last weekend

$128.1M

-2%

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($60.3M)

Same weekend in 2022

$238.3M

-47%

Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.1M)

Same weekend in 2019

$183.8M

-31%

Spider-Man: Far from Home ($92.5M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $4.71B, which is:

Year

YTD total

2023 YTD now:

2023 YTD after last weekend:

Trend

2022

$4.07B

+15.7%

+17.7%

 Down

2019

$6.00B

-21.5%

-21.4%

 Down

Top distributors

Universal and Disney are in first and second place, by about double any other distributor.

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

  1. Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.45B
  2. Universal + Focus Features: $1.14B
  3. Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $631.1M
  4. Paramount: $407.2M
  5. Lionsgate: $340.3M
  6. Warner Bros.: $269.4M
  7. MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $233.1M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:

Title  Estimated weekend  % change Locations Location change Average  Total  Weekend Distributor
Insidious: The Red Door $32,650,000   3,188   $10,242 $32,650,000 1 Sony Pictures
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny $26,500,000 -56% 4,600   $5,761 $121,205,000 2 Walt Disney
Sound of Freedom $18,219,879   2,952   $6,172 $40,207,249 1 Angel Studios
Elemental $9,600,000 -21% 3,440 -210 $2,791 $109,192,000 4 Walt Disney
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse $8,000,000 -33% 3,023 -382 $2,646 $357,668,000 6 Sony Pictures
Joy Ride $5,850,000   2,820   $2,074 $5,850,000 1 Lionsgate
No Hard Feelings $5,250,000 -33% 2,686 -522 $1,955 $40,412,000 3 Sony Pictures
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts $5,000,000 -32% 2,475 -377 $2,020 $146,723,000 5 Paramount
The Little Mermaid $3,500,000 -35% 2,080 -350 $1,683 $289,039,000 7 Walt Disney
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken $2,800,075 -49% 3,408 8 $822 $11,600,000 2 Universal
Asteroid City $2,239,660 -48% 1,111 -790 $2,016 $23,994,000 4 Focus Features [Universal]
The Flash $2,215,000 -58% 1,723 -995 $1,286 $105,160,000 4 Warner Bros.
Past Lives $1,001,133 -40% 776 -130 $1,290 $8,384,303 6 A24
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 $1,000,000 -51% 735 -430 $1,361 $357,578,000 10 Walt Disney
The Blackening $610,000 -58% 436 -417 $1,399 $16,935,138 4 Lionsgate
The Boogeyman $588,000 -68% 436 -584 $1,349 $42,680,000 6 20th Century Studios [Disney]
The Lesson $157,752   268   $589 $157,752 1 Bleecker Street
Fast X $130,000 -70% 172 -378 $756 $145,911,000 8 Universal
The Super Mario Bros. Movie $75,000 -68% 184 -266 $408 $573,785,000 14 Universal
Every Body $53,000 -65% 255   $208 $258,000 2 Focus Features [Universal]
Biosphere $34,000   48   $708 $34,000 1 IFC Films
About My Father $27,900 -59% 96 -31 $291 $12,051,398 7 Lionsgate
You Hurt My Feelings $25,502   60   $425 $4,799,674 7 A24
Amanda $9,450   2   $4,725 $9,450 1 Oscilloscope
Once Upon a Time in Uganda $9,400   8   $1,175 $9,400 1 Yellow Veil
Revoir Paris $5,828 -20% 6 3 $971 $33,012 3 Music Box Films
