Weekend Box Office: INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR Surprises at #1, Beating INDIANA JONES

Insidious: The Red Door

Sony Pictures’ horror sequel opened the door to a $32.6M opening in first place, exceeding pre-release expectations and overtaking Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the top spot at the box office.

It also marks the #2 highest opening among the franchise’s five films, trailing only 2013’s second installment:

2.4x 2011’s Insidious ($13.2M)

-18% below 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 ($40.2M)

+43% above 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 ($22.6M)

+10% above 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key ($29.5M)

Door also opens higher than several other similar 2020s horror films:

+7% above January’s M3GAN ($30.4M)

+8% above 2022’s Scream ($30.0M)

+33% above June’s Evil Dead Rise ($24.5M)

+35% above 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($24.1M)

+38% above 2022’s The Black Phone ($23.6M)

+44% above 2022’s Smile ($22.6M)

+48% above 2022’s Candyman ($22.0M)

However, it did open below a few other recent horror sequels:

-26% below February’s Scream VI ($44.4M)

-18% below 2022’s Halloween Ends ($40.0M)

Overseas / global

Door begins with $31.4M overseas and $36.0M globally.

According to Sony Pictures, the film is currently running +27% ahead of 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key globally through the same point.

The top five overseas market totals for Door are:

Mexico: $5.8M The Philippines: $3.7M U.K.: $2.8M France: $1.9M India: $1.5M

__________________________

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Last weekend, the Disney/Lucasfilm action-adventure sequel opened to a weak $60.3M, 40% below the three-day debut of 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

In its sophomore frame, Dial experiences a temple of doom, falling a steep -56% drop to $26.5M and second place.

Dial‘s sophomore drop is steeper than:

2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (-55%)

2017’s Blade Runner 2049 , another ‘80s sequel starring Harrison Ford (-53%)

2022’s fellow ’80s sequel Top Gun: Maverick (-29%)

2019’s fellow ‘80s sequel Rambo: Last Blood (-54%)

February 2020’s The Call of the Wild, the prior Harrison Ford theatrical release (-46%)

Dial has earned $121.2M through 10 days in release.

It is currently running 40% below Crystal Skull through the same point in release: $202.9M.

Overseas / global

Dial has earned $126.7M overseas and $247.9M total.

Overseas, it fell -49% to $31.8M this weekend, milder than its -56% domestic decline.

Not only does it look certain to fall short of the global total for 2008’s Crystal Skull, with $786.6M, but in the worst case scenario it may fail to reach even half that.

The top five overseas market totals for Dial are:

U.K.: $16.8M France: $11.4M Japan: $9.5M Australia: $7.5M Germany: $7.4M

Sound of Freedom

After opening midweek on Tuesday for July 4, Angel Studios’ faith-based action drama earned an $18.2M weekend in third place.

Released on Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day, it actually defeated Dial of Destiny on its opening day with $14.2M, beating its competitor’s $11.6M by a solid +21%.

By both Wednesday and Thursday, though, it fell behind.

With $40.2M through six days, it’s already more than tripled the final total for Angel Studios’ March faith-based drama His Only Son: $12.0M.

Elemental

In its fourth frame, the Disney/Pixar animated original declines a mild -20% to $9.6M and fourth place.

Despite earning the second-worst wide opening in Pixar history, behind only 1995’s Toy Story, Elemental is holding well compared to some other comparable Pixar films from the past decade.

With $109.1M to date, here’s how it’s faring through the equivalent 24-day point in release:

Film Elemental opened Elemental now Trend 2022’s Lightyear -41% -2% Up 2015’s The Good Dinosaur -24% +16% Up 2017’s Coco -41% -23% Up 2015’s Inside Out -67% -61% Up 2012’s Brave -55% -44% Up

Overseas / global

Elemental has earned $142.7M overseas and $251.9M globally.

That’s already +15% and counting above the final global total for 2022’s Lightyear: $218.7M.

Elemental’s top five overseas market totals are:

South Korea: $25.8M China: $15.4M Mexico: $13.5M France: $9.0M Australia: $8.0M

In particular, the China gross looks to fall far short of some other Pixar films like Coco, with $177.8M.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony’s animated superhero sequel declined a mild -33% to $8.0M and fifth place.

All time, Across the Spider-Verse has earned the:

#52 opening weekend ($120.6M)

#53 second weekend ($55.5M)

#84 third weekend ($27.0M)

#67 fourth weekend ($19.3M)

#72 fifth weekend ($12.0M)

Now, in its sixth weekend, it finally falls out of the top 100

With $357.6M to date, it’s earned +88% more than 2018’s predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned in total: $190.1M.

It’s also running 2.25x ahead of its predecessor through the equivalent 38-day point in release: $158.5M.

Overseas / global

Across the Spider-Verse has earned $284.6M overseas and $642.2M globally.

It’s already +71% above its predecessor’s final global total: $375.4M.

It’s also earned a majority 55% of its earnings domestically, unusual for such a blockbuster title. (Although that may change by the end of its theatrical run.)

The top five overseas market totals for Across are:

China: $49.6M U.K. $35.0M Mexico: $27.8M Australia: $20.6M France: $13.4M

While Across has surpassed its predecessor globally, it looks unlikely to match Into’s China total from a few years ago: $61.9M.

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers here:

Read Boxoffice PRO's interview with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers here:

Joy Ride

Lionsgate’s R-rated comedy didn’t spark joy, opening with $5.8M in sixth place.

The audience was an estimated 58% female and 72% ages 25+.

Versus some other comparable female-led R-rated comedies, that opening is also:

-61% below June’s No Hard Feelings ($15.0M)

-57% below 2015’s Sisters ($13.9M)

-57% below 2018’s Nobody’s Fool ($13.7M)

-41% below January 2020’s Like a Boss ($10.0M)

-26% below 2017’s Rough Night ($8.0M)

-15% below 2019’s Booksmart ($6.9M)

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $125.5M, which is:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $128.1M -2% Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($60.3M) Same weekend in 2022 $238.3M -47% Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.1M) Same weekend in 2019 $183.8M -31% Spider-Man: Far from Home ($92.5M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $4.71B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $4.07B +15.7% +17.7% Down 2019 $6.00B -21.5% -21.4% Down

Top distributors

Universal and Disney are in first and second place, by about double any other distributor.

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.45B Universal + Focus Features: $1.14B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $631.1M Paramount : $407.2M Lionsgate: $340.3M Warner Bros.: $269.4M MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios : $233.1M

