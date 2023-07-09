Weekend Box Office: INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR Surprises at #1, Beating INDIANA JONES

Insidious: The Red Door
Sony Pictures’ horror sequel opened the door to a $32.6M opening in first place, exceeding pre-release expectations and overtaking Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the top spot at the box office.
It also marks the #2 highest opening among the franchise’s five films, trailing only 2013’s second installment:
- 2.4x 2011’s Insidious ($13.2M)
- -18% below 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 ($40.2M)
- +43% above 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 ($22.6M)
- +10% above 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key ($29.5M)
Door also opens higher than several other similar 2020s horror films:
- +7% above January’s M3GAN ($30.4M)
- +8% above 2022’s Scream ($30.0M)
- +33% above June’s Evil Dead Rise ($24.5M)
- +35% above 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($24.1M)
- +38% above 2022’s The Black Phone ($23.6M)
- +44% above 2022’s Smile ($22.6M)
- +48% above 2022’s Candyman ($22.0M)
However, it did open below a few other recent horror sequels:
- -26% below February’s Scream VI ($44.4M)
- -18% below 2022’s Halloween Ends ($40.0M)
Overseas / global
Door begins with $31.4M overseas and $36.0M globally.
According to Sony Pictures, the film is currently running +27% ahead of 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key globally through the same point.
The top five overseas market totals for Door are:
- Mexico: $5.8M
- The Philippines: $3.7M
- U.K.: $2.8M
- France: $1.9M
- India: $1.5M
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Last weekend, the Disney/Lucasfilm action-adventure sequel opened to a weak $60.3M, 40% below the three-day debut of 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
In its sophomore frame, Dial experiences a temple of doom, falling a steep -56% drop to $26.5M and second place.
Dial‘s sophomore drop is steeper than:
- 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (-55%)
- 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, another ‘80s sequel starring Harrison Ford (-53%)
- 2022’s fellow ’80s sequel Top Gun: Maverick (-29%)
- 2019’s fellow ‘80s sequel Rambo: Last Blood (-54%)
- February 2020’s The Call of the Wild, the prior Harrison Ford theatrical release (-46%)
Dial has earned $121.2M through 10 days in release.
It is currently running 40% below Crystal Skull through the same point in release: $202.9M.
Overseas / global
Dial has earned $126.7M overseas and $247.9M total.
Overseas, it fell -49% to $31.8M this weekend, milder than its -56% domestic decline.
Not only does it look certain to fall short of the global total for 2008’s Crystal Skull, with $786.6M, but in the worst case scenario it may fail to reach even half that.
The top five overseas market totals for Dial are:
- U.K.: $16.8M
- France: $11.4M
- Japan: $9.5M
- Australia: $7.5M
- Germany: $7.4M
Sound of Freedom
After opening midweek on Tuesday for July 4, Angel Studios’ faith-based action drama earned an $18.2M weekend in third place.
Released on Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day, it actually defeated Dial of Destiny on its opening day with $14.2M, beating its competitor’s $11.6M by a solid +21%.
By both Wednesday and Thursday, though, it fell behind.
With $40.2M through six days, it’s already more than tripled the final total for Angel Studios’ March faith-based drama His Only Son: $12.0M.
Elemental
In its fourth frame, the Disney/Pixar animated original declines a mild -20% to $9.6M and fourth place.
Despite earning the second-worst wide opening in Pixar history, behind only 1995’s Toy Story, Elemental is holding well compared to some other comparable Pixar films from the past decade.
With $109.1M to date, here’s how it’s faring through the equivalent 24-day point in release:
|
Film
|
Elemental opened
|
Elemental now
|
Trend
|
2022’s Lightyear
|
-41%
|
-2%
|
Up
|
2015’s The Good Dinosaur
|
-24%
|
+16%
|
Up
|
2017’s Coco
|
-41%
|
-23%
|
Up
|
2015’s Inside Out
|
-67%
|
-61%
|
Up
|
2012’s Brave
|
-55%
|
-44%
|
Up
Overseas / global
Elemental has earned $142.7M overseas and $251.9M globally.
That’s already +15% and counting above the final global total for 2022’s Lightyear: $218.7M.
Elemental’s top five overseas market totals are:
- South Korea: $25.8M
- China: $15.4M
- Mexico: $13.5M
- France: $9.0M
- Australia: $8.0M
In particular, the China gross looks to fall far short of some other Pixar films like Coco, with $177.8M.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony’s animated superhero sequel declined a mild -33% to $8.0M and fifth place.
All time, Across the Spider-Verse has earned the:
- #52 opening weekend ($120.6M)
- #53 second weekend ($55.5M)
- #84 third weekend ($27.0M)
- #67 fourth weekend ($19.3M)
- #72 fifth weekend ($12.0M)
- Now, in its sixth weekend, it finally falls out of the top 100
With $357.6M to date, it’s earned +88% more than 2018’s predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned in total: $190.1M.
It’s also running 2.25x ahead of its predecessor through the equivalent 38-day point in release: $158.5M.
Overseas / global
Across the Spider-Verse has earned $284.6M overseas and $642.2M globally.
It’s already +71% above its predecessor’s final global total: $375.4M.
It’s also earned a majority 55% of its earnings domestically, unusual for such a blockbuster title. (Although that may change by the end of its theatrical run.)
The top five overseas market totals for Across are:
- China: $49.6M
- U.K. $35.0M
- Mexico: $27.8M
- Australia: $20.6M
- France: $13.4M
While Across has surpassed its predecessor globally, it looks unlikely to match Into’s China total from a few years ago: $61.9M.
Joy Ride
Lionsgate’s R-rated comedy didn’t spark joy, opening with $5.8M in sixth place.
The audience was an estimated 58% female and 72% ages 25+.
Versus some other comparable female-led R-rated comedies, that opening is also:
- -61% below June’s No Hard Feelings ($15.0M)
- -57% below 2015’s Sisters ($13.9M)
- -57% below 2018’s Nobody’s Fool ($13.7M)
- -41% below January 2020’s Like a Boss ($10.0M)
- -26% below 2017’s Rough Night ($8.0M)
- -15% below 2019’s Booksmart ($6.9M)
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $125.5M, which is:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$128.1M
|
-2%
|
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($60.3M)
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$238.3M
|
-47%
|
Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.1M)
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$183.8M
|
-31%
|
Spider-Man: Far from Home ($92.5M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $4.71B, which is:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$4.07B
|
+15.7%
|
+17.7%
|Down
|
2019
|
$6.00B
|
-21.5%
|
-21.4%
|Down
Top distributors
Universal and Disney are in first and second place, by about double any other distributor.
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.45B
- Universal + Focus Features: $1.14B
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $631.1M
- Paramount: $407.2M
- Lionsgate: $340.3M
- Warner Bros.: $269.4M
- MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $233.1M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Insidious: The Red Door
|$32,650,000
|3,188
|$10,242
|$32,650,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
|$26,500,000
|-56%
|4,600
|$5,761
|$121,205,000
|2
|Walt Disney
|Sound of Freedom
|$18,219,879
|2,952
|$6,172
|$40,207,249
|1
|Angel Studios
|Elemental
|$9,600,000
|-21%
|3,440
|-210
|$2,791
|$109,192,000
|4
|Walt Disney
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|$8,000,000
|-33%
|3,023
|-382
|$2,646
|$357,668,000
|6
|Sony Pictures
|Joy Ride
|$5,850,000
|2,820
|$2,074
|$5,850,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|No Hard Feelings
|$5,250,000
|-33%
|2,686
|-522
|$1,955
|$40,412,000
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|$5,000,000
|-32%
|2,475
|-377
|$2,020
|$146,723,000
|5
|Paramount
|The Little Mermaid
|$3,500,000
|-35%
|2,080
|-350
|$1,683
|$289,039,000
|7
|Walt Disney
|Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
|$2,800,075
|-49%
|3,408
|8
|$822
|$11,600,000
|2
|Universal
|Asteroid City
|$2,239,660
|-48%
|1,111
|-790
|$2,016
|$23,994,000
|4
|Focus Features [Universal]
|The Flash
|$2,215,000
|-58%
|1,723
|-995
|$1,286
|$105,160,000
|4
|Warner Bros.
|Past Lives
|$1,001,133
|-40%
|776
|-130
|$1,290
|$8,384,303
|6
|A24
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
|$1,000,000
|-51%
|735
|-430
|$1,361
|$357,578,000
|10
|Walt Disney
|The Blackening
|$610,000
|-58%
|436
|-417
|$1,399
|$16,935,138
|4
|Lionsgate
|The Boogeyman
|$588,000
|-68%
|436
|-584
|$1,349
|$42,680,000
|6
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|The Lesson
|$157,752
|268
|$589
|$157,752
|1
|Bleecker Street
|Fast X
|$130,000
|-70%
|172
|-378
|$756
|$145,911,000
|8
|Universal
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|$75,000
|-68%
|184
|-266
|$408
|$573,785,000
|14
|Universal
|Every Body
|$53,000
|-65%
|255
|$208
|$258,000
|2
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Biosphere
|$34,000
|48
|$708
|$34,000
|1
|IFC Films
|About My Father
|$27,900
|-59%
|96
|-31
|$291
|$12,051,398
|7
|Lionsgate
|You Hurt My Feelings
|$25,502
|60
|$425
|$4,799,674
|7
|A24
|Amanda
|$9,450
|2
|$4,725
|$9,450
|1
|Oscilloscope
|Once Upon a Time in Uganda
|$9,400
|8
|$1,175
|$9,400
|1
|Yellow Veil
|Revoir Paris
|$5,828
|-20%
|6
|3
|$971
|$33,012
|3
|Music Box Films
