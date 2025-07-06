Weekend Box Office: JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Delivers a Mammoth Global Debut

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$155,015,036 | +17.7% Last Week / -0.73% Weekend 27, 2024

Universal is keeping the engine running on their dino franchise as Jurassic World Rebirth earned decently over the July 4 holiday, right in the center of our prediction panel’s forecast with $91.5M for the 3-Day. That’s better than 2024 where that studio also ruled the roost with Despicable Me 4‘s $75M 3-Day #1 placement, and the total box office is pretty much even with last year’s Weekend 27 while higher than our last frame, with Rebirth representing around 41% of the overall.

Top Title: Jurassic World Rebirth (Universal) | $91.5M / 4,308 Screens / $21,240 PSA | Week 1

Top Opener: Jurassic World Rebirth (Universal) | $91.5M / 4,308 Screens / $21,240 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Jurassic World Rebirth (Universal) | $91.5M / 4,308 Screens / $21,240 PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Jurassic World Rebirth

Universal Pictures | NEW

$91.5M 3-Day Domestic Opening Weekend | $147.3M 5-Day Total

$318.3M Global Total

Universal’s gamble to do a clean slate sequel/reboot in their three-decade+ Jurassic franchise paid off in a July 4 weekend win as Jurassic World Rebirth opened to a $91.5M 3-Day frame and $147.3M 5-Day. While it did not top A MineCraft Movie‘s $162.75M domestic 3-Day opening, it did beat that April movie’s $313.7M global bow to become the biggest worldwide launch of 2025, and the 16th biggest July opening ever. It’s also the third-biggest opening for director Gareth Edwards after 2016’s Rogue One ($155M) and 2014’s Godzilla ($93.18M). The studio wisely gave the film two days before the Friday holiday, which led to a strong Wednesday to off-set the weaker July 4 Friday. Here’s how the 5-Day looked…

Wednesday – $30.5M

Thursday -$25.3M

Friday – $26.3M

Saturday – $36.7M

Sunday – $28.46M

In terms of its place in the franchise, this is (as predicted) the first in the series to open below $100M since 2001’s Jurassic Park III. The fact that Rebirth did not match the first World Trilogy could have to do with the 14-year resting period between JPIII and the initial Jurassic World… absence always makes the heart fonder when it comes to sequels. Rebirth did not have that resting period to build demand, nor was it relying on cast carryovers from the previous six films, although screenwriter David Koepp made it a point not to invalidate or retcon any of those other movies when crafting this one. Here’s a comparison…

Jurassic World (2015) – $208.8M opening

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $148M opening

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $145M opening

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – $91.5M opening

(2025) – $91.5M opening The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $72.1M opening

Jurassic Park III (2001) – $50.77M opening

Jurassic Park (1993) – $50.15M opening

Headliner Scarlett Johansson’s biggest moneymakers have been part of the MCU, where she is usually billed in the middle of an ensemble and has spoken of often feeling simply like “a device” in those movies. It could be argued that the Jurassic brand is the real star with this new title, yet there’s no doubt Johansson’s presence elevated the pitch on the reboot while providing the two-time Oscar nominee with her biggest lead opening ever…

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – $91.5M opening

(2025) – $91.5M opening Black Widow (2021) – $80.36M opening

Lucy (2014) – $43.89M opening

Ghost in the Shell (2017) – $18.67M opening

The new JP was a critical flop at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes (ahead of JPIII and the second two World films), although audience score was higher at 72%. CinemaScore was a middling “B” which might not bode well for future frames, especially with Superman flying in for the KO next weekend. Audiences were 59% male while over 25’s dominated at 57%, although this was a true four-quadrant blockbuster if you look at the full age chart…

12< – 12%

13-17 – 8%

18-24 – 24%

25-34 – 22%

35-44 – 17%

45-54 – 9%

55+ – 9%

Here’s how demographics looked…

Caucasian – 46%

Hispanic – 26%

African American – 13%

Asian – 9%

Natam/Other – 7%

It was better news overseas as Jurassic World Rebirth nearly doubled domestic with an estimated $171M from 82 international markets, becoming the second-biggest global for the franchise after Jurassic World‘s $315.61M in 2015 ($524.4M WW opening). This represents all territories except Japan, which opens August 8. China was the top performer at $41.5M, which is the biggest MPA debut of 2025 for the Middle Kingdom, where 760 IMAX screens alone brought in $5.5M (14% of market total).

Jurassic World Rebirth – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Overseas Markets

China | $41.45M

UK & Ireland | $16.6M

Mexico | $13.9M

Germany | $7.5M

Korea | $7.4M

Spain | $6.46M

Australia | $5.9M

India | $5.48M

France | $5.28M

Italy | $4.7M

Other Notable Performances

Apple’s F1: The Movie continued to race across the track in Frame 2, coming in second place with an estimated $26.1M (-54% drop) for a $109.5M domestic total, becoming Brad Pitt’s 16th $100M+ grosser in 31 years (averaging one every two years). Overseas it brought in another $56.3M for a global total of $293.6M, Pitt’s 12th biggest WW haul (excluding Deadpool 2, which he is in for 2-seconds).

Next Weekend

Even though they’ve had an excellent year between Sinners and Minecraft, Warners is putting all their chips on James Gunn’s Superman, which will relaunch their superhero universe under the DC Studios umbrella. Relative newcomer David Corenswet takes over the title role from Henry Cavill, while the overall tone looks to be more fun/comic book-like than Zack Snyder’s previous iteration. That approach—with much of the marketing geared around Krypto the Superdog—will certainly give the film more 12< appeal, but will it be enough to overcome a decade’s worth of mixed results from DC movies?

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 27 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $155,015,036 | (-0.73% vs 2024)