Weekend Box Office: LILO & STITCH KO’s KARATE KID LEGENDS

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:
$149,223,971 | -43% Last Week / +55.6% Weekend 22, 2024
A week after the best Memorial Day Weekend on record at the domestic box office saw a 55%+ improvement over last year’s equivalent frame. Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible kept the top two spots in the market with identical -57% drops. Among new openers, Sony’s Karate Kid Legends whiffed with an underwhelming $21M debut, while Wes Anderson’s The Phoenecian Scheme recorded the best pre-screen average of the year in its platform premiere.
- Top Title: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $63M / 4,410 Screens / $14,286 PSA | Week 2
- Top Opener: Karate Kid: Legends (Sony Pictures) | $21M / 3,809 Screens / $5,513 PSA | Week 1
- Best PSA: The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features) | $570K / 6 Screens / $95K PSA | Week 1
Highlights From the Weekend
1. Lilo & Stitch
Walt Disney Pictures | Week 2
$63M Domestic Weekend | $280.1M Domestic Total
$610.8M Global Total
Disney not only managed to take the weekend but also catapulted to a 30% market share, becoming the #1 studio of 2025 so far with yet another $1 billion year in the books. Lilo & Stitch is driving all this winning, bringing in an estimated $63M in Frame 2 on 4,410 screens for a $14,286 PSA and -57% drop from its record Memorial Day opening.
Here’s how the 3-Day looked for Frame 2, including a huge Saturday influx…
- Friday – $17M
- Saturday – $25.6M
- Sunday – $20.4M
The domestic total now stands at $280.1M, passing Sinners‘ $267M to become the second-highest domestic earner of 2025 behind A Minecraft Movie ($422.95M). In terms of live-action remakes of Disney animated classics it is the sixth biggest earner ahead of Maleficent ($241.4M) and behind Alice in Wonderland ($334.19M), the latter of which it should easily surpass in the next week or two along with Aladdin ($355.55M) and The Jungle Book ($364M).
Globally, Lilo & Stitch has now shot to $610.8M total, ahead of Disney’s Tangled ($582.4M) while still behind Ratatouille ($626.5M) and The Incredibles ($631.4M)… though certainly not for long. The only new market was Hong Kon,g where it took in $1.1M to take #1 in the territory. The top 3 international markets are Mexico ($45.9M), the UK ($34.5M), and France ($23.1M).
3. Karate Kid: Legends
Sony Pictures | NEW
$21M Domestic Weekend | $47M Global Total
Sony’s attempt to revive the dormant cinematic Karate Kid franchise fell short as Karate Kid: Legends kicked up an underwhelming $21M debut from 3,809 screens for a $5,513 Per Screen Average. That’s a dip from our panel’s estimated range as well as the Jackie Chan-led 2010 remake’s $55.66M opening. This was part of the problem, since the 2010 Karate Kid was Chan’s last big domestic performer while co-star Ralph Macchio hadn’t led a major film in over three decades. The big streaming numbers for the series Cobra Kai did not translate, as this film represented a mostly different cast and tone, leaning on nostalgia and novelty that were not as appealing to the general public.
Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2.3M in Thursday previews…
- Friday – $7.7M
- Saturday – $7.3M
- Sunday – $6M
Critics showed no mercy at 59% critical on Rotten Tomatoes, though audience response was 90% alongside an “A-” CinemaScore and 4½ stars on PostTrak general with a full 5 stars from the kid audience targeted in the title of the film. Competing with a formidable holdover slate didn’t help matters; this film might have fared better over the doldrums of Q1.
Overseas this underdog is doing a little better with $26M earned so far internationally on 7,200+ screens in 43 total markets with 40% of territories yet to open including Australia (June 5), Italy (June 5), Spain (Aug 8), France (Aug 13), and Japan (Aug 29). This frame was led by the UK with $3.4M, followed by Germany ($2.2M), and the Middle East ($1.4M).
Other Notable Performances
Paramount’s big summer bet Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning held on with a $27.2M sophomore frame to maintain second place with a -57% drop from last week. The domestic tally is now $122.6M, a bit ahead of Dead Reckoning at this point in time ($118.6M) but behind Fallout ($124.8M). Globally, the Tom Cruise stunt spectacular has assembled $353.8M, which puts it in striking distance of toppling Mission: Impossible III‘s WW take ($399.3M) within the next few days. This is aided by a terrific #1 showing in China with $25.2M at 11,847 locations, instantly making the Middle Kingdom this entry’s top foreign market ahead of the UK’s $22.3M. The global IMAX total now stands at $53.2M
A24 gave Danny and Michael Philippou’s eerie supernatural horror piece Bring Her Back a big launch on 2,449 screens to the tune of $7M for 5th place on the charts under returning horror champ Final Destination: Bloodlines at $10.8M and crossing $100M for $111.7M domestic. Sinners also did almost as well in its 7th frame with $5.2M, and finally hit over $350M as the industry predicted it would. Bring Her Back got 90% critical on RT, while audience rating was 79% and CinemaScore was a “B+” for an overall positive audience reaction.
Miniaturist auteur Wes Anderson’s latest slice of quirk The Phoenician Scheme took in $570K on 6 screens in its limited debut for a $95K PSA (beating Friendship‘s $74K). This is below the launch of Asteroid City in 2023, which took $853,382 for a $142K PSA on the same number of screens during a similar early-summer frame. The Focus Features release received reserved critical praise at 77% on RT, on par with recent efforts Asteroid City (76%) and The French Dispatch (75%). It launches onto 1500 screens next weekend.
Next Weekend
Lionsgate is betting that a little Keanu Reeves will go a long way with the spin-off film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as a new assassin within the same complex Wick world of crime and murder. Meanwhile, Mike Flanagan’s critically acclaimed non-horror Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston, will receive a limited release to build word of mouth before expanding nationwide on June 13.
Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 22 – 2025
Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $149,223,971 | (+55.6% vs 2024)
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|% Change
|Locations
|Location Change
|PSA
|Domestic Total
|Week
|Distributor
|Lilo & Stitch
|$63,000,000
|-57%
|4,410
|n/c
|$14,286
|280,121,482
|2
|Walt Disney
|Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning
|$27,299,900
|-57%
|3,861
|4
|$7,071
|122,618,000
|2
|Paramount Pi…
|Karate Kid: Legends
|$21,000,000
|3,809
|$5,513
|21,000,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Final Destination: Bloodlines
|$10,800,000
|-44%
|3,134
|-389
|$3,446
|111,714,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|Bring Her Back
|$7,081,501
|2,449
|$2,892
|7,081,501
|1
|A24
|Sinners
|$5,225,000
|-39%
|2,138
|-494
|$2,444
|267,087,000
|7
|Warner Bros.
|Thunderbolts*
|$4,800,000
|-50%
|2,520
|-660
|$1,905
|181,858,785
|5
|Walt Disney
|Friendship
|$2,567,097
|-51%
|1,293
|238
|$1,985
|12,366,816
|4
|A24
|The Last Rodeo
|$2,145,785
|-60%
|1,995
|-210
|$1,076
|10,752,970
|2
|Angel Studios
|J-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ in JAPAN: Live …
|$939,173
|631
|$1,488
|939,173
|1
|Trafalgar Re…
|The Accountant 2
|$776,000
|-62%
|820
|-1,182
|$946
|64,999,861
|6
|Amazon MGM S…
|A Minecraft Movie
|$755,000
|-66%
|824
|-1,263
|$916
|422,955,000
|9
|Warner Bros.
|Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience
|$689,817
|428
|$1,612
|689,817
|1
|Trafalgar Re…
|The Phoenician Scheme
|$570,000
|6
|$95,000
|570,000
|1
|Focus Features
|Tornado
|$130,001
|412
|$316
|130,001
|1
|IFC Films
|The Amateur
|$58,000
|-49%
|120
|-145
|$483
|40,715,939
|8
|20th Century…
|Hurry Up Tomorrow
|$31,000
|-95%
|124
|-1,384
|$250
|5,184,105
|3
|Lionsgate
|Clown in a Cornfield
|$25,000
|-84%
|47
|-203
|$532
|7,236,664
|4
|RLJ Entertai…
|Disney’s Snow White
|$11,000
|-96%
|25
|-25
|$440
|87,203,312
|11
|Walt Disney
|Ghost Trail
|$5,600
|4
|$1,400
|5,600
|1
|Music Box Films
|Vulcanizadora
|$1,004
|-13%
|4
|n/c
|$251
|23,717
|5
|Oscilloscope…
