Weekend Box Office: LILO & STITCH KO’s KARATE KID LEGENDS

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$149,223,971 | -43% Last Week / +55.6% Weekend 22, 2024

A week after the best Memorial Day Weekend on record at the domestic box office saw a 55%+ improvement over last year’s equivalent frame. Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible kept the top two spots in the market with identical -57% drops. Among new openers, Sony’s Karate Kid Legends whiffed with an underwhelming $21M debut, while Wes Anderson’s The Phoenecian Scheme recorded the best pre-screen average of the year in its platform premiere.

Top Title: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $63M / 4,410 Screens / $14,286 PSA | Week 2

Top Opener: Karate Kid: Legends (Sony Pictures) | $21M / 3,809 Screens / $5,513 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features) | $570K / 6 Screens / $95K PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Pictures | Week 2

$63M Domestic Weekend | $280.1M Domestic Total

$610.8M Global Total

Disney not only managed to take the weekend but also catapulted to a 30% market share, becoming the #1 studio of 2025 so far with yet another $1 billion year in the books. Lilo & Stitch is driving all this winning, bringing in an estimated $63M in Frame 2 on 4,410 screens for a $14,286 PSA and -57% drop from its record Memorial Day opening.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked for Frame 2, including a huge Saturday influx…

Friday – $17M

Saturday – $25.6M

Sunday – $20.4M

The domestic total now stands at $280.1M, passing Sinners‘ $267M to become the second-highest domestic earner of 2025 behind A Minecraft Movie ($422.95M). In terms of live-action remakes of Disney animated classics it is the sixth biggest earner ahead of Maleficent ($241.4M) and behind Alice in Wonderland ($334.19M), the latter of which it should easily surpass in the next week or two along with Aladdin ($355.55M) and The Jungle Book ($364M).

Globally, Lilo & Stitch has now shot to $610.8M total, ahead of Disney’s Tangled ($582.4M) while still behind Ratatouille ($626.5M) and The Incredibles ($631.4M)… though certainly not for long. The only new market was Hong Kon,g where it took in $1.1M to take #1 in the territory. The top 3 international markets are Mexico ($45.9M), the UK ($34.5M), and France ($23.1M).

3. Karate Kid: Legends

Sony Pictures | NEW

$21M Domestic Weekend | $47M Global Total

Sony’s attempt to revive the dormant cinematic Karate Kid franchise fell short as Karate Kid: Legends kicked up an underwhelming $21M debut from 3,809 screens for a $5,513 Per Screen Average. That’s a dip from our panel’s estimated range as well as the Jackie Chan-led 2010 remake’s $55.66M opening. This was part of the problem, since the 2010 Karate Kid was Chan’s last big domestic performer while co-star Ralph Macchio hadn’t led a major film in over three decades. The big streaming numbers for the series Cobra Kai did not translate, as this film represented a mostly different cast and tone, leaning on nostalgia and novelty that were not as appealing to the general public.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2.3M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $7.7M

Saturday – $7.3M

Sunday – $6M

Critics showed no mercy at 59% critical on Rotten Tomatoes, though audience response was 90% alongside an “A-” CinemaScore and 4½ stars on PostTrak general with a full 5 stars from the kid audience targeted in the title of the film. Competing with a formidable holdover slate didn’t help matters; this film might have fared better over the doldrums of Q1.

Overseas this underdog is doing a little better with $26M earned so far internationally on 7,200+ screens in 43 total markets with 40% of territories yet to open including Australia (June 5), Italy (June 5), Spain (Aug 8), France (Aug 13), and Japan (Aug 29). This frame was led by the UK with $3.4M, followed by Germany ($2.2M), and the Middle East ($1.4M).

Other Notable Performances

Paramount’s big summer bet Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning held on with a $27.2M sophomore frame to maintain second place with a -57% drop from last week. The domestic tally is now $122.6M, a bit ahead of Dead Reckoning at this point in time ($118.6M) but behind Fallout ($124.8M). Globally, the Tom Cruise stunt spectacular has assembled $353.8M, which puts it in striking distance of toppling Mission: Impossible III‘s WW take ($399.3M) within the next few days. This is aided by a terrific #1 showing in China with $25.2M at 11,847 locations, instantly making the Middle Kingdom this entry’s top foreign market ahead of the UK’s $22.3M. The global IMAX total now stands at $53.2M

A24 gave Danny and Michael Philippou’s eerie supernatural horror piece Bring Her Back a big launch on 2,449 screens to the tune of $7M for 5th place on the charts under returning horror champ Final Destination: Bloodlines at $10.8M and crossing $100M for $111.7M domestic. Sinners also did almost as well in its 7th frame with $5.2M, and finally hit over $350M as the industry predicted it would. Bring Her Back got 90% critical on RT, while audience rating was 79% and CinemaScore was a “B+” for an overall positive audience reaction.

Miniaturist auteur Wes Anderson’s latest slice of quirk The Phoenician Scheme took in $570K on 6 screens in its limited debut for a $95K PSA (beating Friendship‘s $74K). This is below the launch of Asteroid City in 2023, which took $853,382 for a $142K PSA on the same number of screens during a similar early-summer frame. The Focus Features release received reserved critical praise at 77% on RT, on par with recent efforts Asteroid City (76%) and The French Dispatch (75%). It launches onto 1500 screens next weekend.

Next Weekend

Lionsgate is betting that a little Keanu Reeves will go a long way with the spin-off film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as a new assassin within the same complex Wick world of crime and murder. Meanwhile, Mike Flanagan’s critically acclaimed non-horror Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston, will receive a limited release to build word of mouth before expanding nationwide on June 13.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 22 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $149,223,971 | (+55.6% vs 2024)