Weekend Box Office: LILO & STITCH KO’s KARATE KID LEGENDS

News & Analysis • Boxoffice Staff • June 01 2025
Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:
$149,223,971 | -43% Last Week / +55.6% Weekend 22, 2024

A week after the best Memorial Day Weekend on record at the domestic box office saw a 55%+ improvement over last year’s equivalent frame. Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible kept the top two spots in the market with identical -57% drops. Among new openers, Sony’s Karate Kid Legends whiffed with an underwhelming $21M debut, while Wes Anderson’s The Phoenecian Scheme recorded the best pre-screen average of the year in its platform premiere.

  • Top Title: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $63M / 4,410 Screens / $14,286 PSA | Week 2
  • Top Opener: Karate Kid: Legends (Sony Pictures) | $21M / 3,809 Screens / $5,513 PSA | Week 1
  • Best PSA: The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features) | $570K / 6 Screens / $95K PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Lilo & Stitch
Walt Disney Pictures | Week 2
$63M Domestic Weekend | $280.1M Domestic Total
$610.8M Global Total

Disney not only managed to take the weekend but also catapulted to a 30% market share, becoming the #1 studio of 2025 so far with yet another $1 billion year in the books. Lilo & Stitch is driving all this winning, bringing in an estimated $63M in Frame 2 on 4,410 screens for a $14,286 PSA and -57% drop from its record Memorial Day opening.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked for Frame 2, including a huge Saturday influx…

  • Friday – $17M
  • Saturday – $25.6M
  • Sunday – $20.4M

The domestic total now stands at $280.1M, passing Sinners‘ $267M to become the second-highest domestic earner of 2025 behind A Minecraft Movie ($422.95M). In terms of live-action remakes of Disney animated classics it is the sixth biggest earner ahead of Maleficent ($241.4M) and behind Alice in Wonderland ($334.19M), the latter of which it should easily surpass in the next week or two along with Aladdin ($355.55M) and The Jungle Book ($364M).

Globally, Lilo & Stitch has now shot to $610.8M total, ahead of Disney’s Tangled ($582.4M) while still behind Ratatouille ($626.5M) and The Incredibles ($631.4M)… though certainly not for long. The only new market was Hong Kon,g where it took in $1.1M to take #1 in the territory. The top 3 international markets are Mexico ($45.9M), the UK ($34.5M), and France ($23.1M).

3. Karate Kid: Legends
Sony Pictures | NEW
$21M Domestic Weekend | $47M Global Total

Sony’s attempt to revive the dormant cinematic Karate Kid franchise fell short as Karate Kid: Legends kicked up an underwhelming $21M debut from 3,809 screens for a $5,513 Per Screen Average. That’s a dip from our panel’s estimated range as well as the Jackie Chan-led 2010 remake’s $55.66M opening. This was part of the problem, since the 2010 Karate Kid was Chan’s last big domestic performer while co-star Ralph Macchio hadn’t led a major film in over three decades. The big streaming numbers for the series Cobra Kai did not translate, as this film represented a mostly different cast and tone, leaning on nostalgia and novelty that were not as appealing to the general public.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2.3M in Thursday previews…

  • Friday – $7.7M
  • Saturday – $7.3M
  • Sunday – $6M

Critics showed no mercy at 59% critical on Rotten Tomatoes, though audience response was 90% alongside an “A-” CinemaScore and 4½ stars on PostTrak general with a full 5 stars from the kid audience targeted in the title of the film. Competing with a formidable holdover slate didn’t help matters; this film might have fared better over the doldrums of Q1.

Overseas this underdog is doing a little better with $26M earned so far internationally on 7,200+ screens in 43 total markets with 40% of territories yet to open including Australia (June 5), Italy (June 5), Spain (Aug 8), France (Aug 13), and Japan (Aug 29). This frame was led by the UK with $3.4M, followed by Germany ($2.2M), and the Middle East ($1.4M).

Other Notable Performances

Paramount’s big summer bet Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning held on with a $27.2M sophomore frame to maintain second place with a -57% drop from last week. The domestic tally is now $122.6M, a bit ahead of Dead Reckoning at this point in time ($118.6M) but behind Fallout ($124.8M). Globally, the Tom Cruise stunt spectacular has assembled $353.8M, which puts it in striking distance of toppling Mission: Impossible III‘s WW take ($399.3M) within the next few days. This is aided by a terrific #1 showing in China with $25.2M at 11,847 locations, instantly making the Middle Kingdom this entry’s top foreign market ahead of the UK’s $22.3M. The global IMAX total now stands at $53.2M

A24 gave Danny and Michael Philippou’s eerie supernatural horror piece Bring Her Back a big launch on 2,449 screens to the tune of $7M for 5th place on the charts under returning horror champ Final Destination: Bloodlines at $10.8M and crossing $100M for $111.7M domestic. Sinners also did almost as well in its 7th frame with $5.2M, and finally hit over $350M as the industry predicted it would. Bring Her Back got 90% critical on RT, while audience rating was 79% and CinemaScore was a “B+” for an overall positive audience reaction.

Miniaturist auteur Wes Anderson’s latest slice of quirk The Phoenician Scheme took in $570K on 6 screens in its limited debut for a $95K PSA (beating Friendship‘s $74K). This is below the launch of Asteroid City in 2023, which took $853,382 for a $142K PSA on the same number of screens during a similar early-summer frame. The Focus Features release received reserved critical praise at 77% on RT, on par with recent efforts Asteroid City (76%) and The French Dispatch (75%). It launches onto 1500 screens next weekend.

Next Weekend

Lionsgate is betting that a little Keanu Reeves will go a long way with the spin-off film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as a new assassin within the same complex Wick world of crime and murder. Meanwhile, Mike Flanagan’s critically acclaimed non-horror Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston, will receive a limited release to build word of mouth before expanding nationwide on June 13.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 22 – 2025
Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $149,223,971 | (+55.6% vs 2024)

Title Weekend Estimate % Change Locations Location Change PSA Domestic Total Week Distributor
Lilo & Stitch $63,000,000 -57% 4,410 n/c $14,286 280,121,482 2 Walt Disney
Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning $27,299,900 -57% 3,861 4 $7,071 122,618,000 2 Paramount Pi…
Karate Kid: Legends $21,000,000   3,809   $5,513 21,000,000 1 Sony Pictures
Final Destination: Bloodlines $10,800,000 -44% 3,134 -389 $3,446 111,714,000 3 Warner Bros.
Bring Her Back $7,081,501   2,449   $2,892 7,081,501 1 A24
Sinners $5,225,000 -39% 2,138 -494 $2,444 267,087,000 7 Warner Bros.
Thunderbolts* $4,800,000 -50% 2,520 -660 $1,905 181,858,785 5 Walt Disney
Friendship $2,567,097 -51% 1,293 238 $1,985 12,366,816 4 A24
The Last Rodeo $2,145,785 -60% 1,995 -210 $1,076 10,752,970 2 Angel Studios
J-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ in JAPAN: Live … $939,173   631   $1,488 939,173 1 Trafalgar Re…
The Accountant 2 $776,000 -62% 820 -1,182 $946 64,999,861 6 Amazon MGM S…
A Minecraft Movie $755,000 -66% 824 -1,263 $916 422,955,000 9 Warner Bros.
Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience $689,817   428   $1,612 689,817 1 Trafalgar Re…
The Phoenician Scheme $570,000   6   $95,000 570,000 1 Focus Features
Tornado $130,001   412   $316 130,001 1 IFC Films
The Amateur $58,000 -49% 120 -145 $483 40,715,939 8 20th Century…
Hurry Up Tomorrow $31,000 -95% 124 -1,384 $250 5,184,105 3 Lionsgate
Clown in a Cornfield $25,000 -84% 47 -203 $532 7,236,664 4 RLJ Entertai…
Disney’s Snow White $11,000 -96% 25 -25 $440 87,203,312 11 Walt Disney
Ghost Trail $5,600   4   $1,400 5,600 1 Music Box Films
Vulcanizadora $1,004 -13% 4 n/c $251 23,717 5 Oscilloscope…
