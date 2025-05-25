Weekend Box Office: LILO & STITCH Leads Record Memorial Day Frame

Key Takeaways
Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:
$261,682,613 | +59.7% Last Week / +61.2% Weekend 21, 2024
Estimated 4-Day Holiday Weekend Gross: $325M+
The domestic box office set a new Memorial Day weekend record, with the top ten films in the marketplace estimated to earn over $325M over the holiday frame. The prior record came in 2013, when an eclectic mix of titles combined to contribute $314M.
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch led the overall 4-Day weekend to a record $325.66M with the aid of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt taking on one “final” mission. Combined with big holdovers like Final Destination Bloodline and this is a massive year-over-year improvement from the $132.27M earned over the 4-Day Memorial Day frame in 2024. It’s also a chance for Disney to potentially leap ahead of Warner Bros. in this year’s overall market share race.
- Top Title: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $145.5M / 4,410 Screens / $32,993 PSA | Week 1
- Top Opener: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $145.5M / 4,410 Screens / $32,993 PSA | Week 1
- Best PSA: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $145.5M / 4,410 Screens / $32,993 PSA | Week 1
Highlights From the Weekend
1. Lilo & Stitch
Walt Disney Pictures | NEW
$145.5M Domestic Opening 3-Day Weekend | $183M 4-Day Debut
$341.7M Global Total
Disney’s live-action remake of 2002’s Lilo & Stitch managed to break some Memorial Day weekend records by taking in an estimated $145.5M over the 3-Day and a projected $183M over the 4-Day. It earned a weekend-best $32,993 Per Screen Average in 4,410 locations to land at #1. That $183M beats Top Gun Maverick’s $160.5M to become the largest 4-day Memorial Day weekend opening of all time. It also marks the third biggest 3-Day opener for Disney after The Lion King ($191.77M) and Beauty and the Beast ($174.75M). The 4-Day also topped the lifetime domestic total of the original Lilo & Stitch ($145.8M).
Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $14.5M in Thursday previews…
- Friday – $55M
- Saturday – $47.5M
- Sunday – $43M
Even though RT critical was 69%, the audience score was 94% while CinemaScore was an “A” and PostTrak was 5 out of 5. Audiences were predominantly female at 64%, with Hispanic audiences significantly over-indexing for the opening weekend.
- Hispanic (39%)
- Caucasian (34%)
- AA (12%)
- NatAm/Other (8%)
- Asian (7%)
Millennials and Gen Z’s represented the largest audience base for the weekend, indicating appeal well beyond kiddies and parents…
12 & Under – 15%
13-17 – 10%
18-24 – 16%
25-34 – 30%
35-44 – 18%
45-54 – 8%
55+ – 4%
Overseas, it managed to make $158.7M in 52 material territories (all except Japan and Hong Kong) for a $304.2M 3-Day global take and a $341.7M 4-Day Memorial Day projection.
Lilo & Stitch – Opening Weekend
Top Ten Overseas Markets
1. Mexico | $23.7M
2. UK | $12.9M
3. Brazil | $11.1M
4. France | $10.7M
5. Italy | $9.2M
6. China | $8.3M
7. Germany | $8.0M
8. Spain | $6.8M
9. Australia | $6.0M
10. Central America | $5.7M
2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Paramount Pictures | NEW
$63M Domestic Opening 3-Day Weekend | $77M 4-Day Opening
$190M Global Total
Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning scored a franchise-record $63M for the 3-Day weekend (beating series best Fallout‘s $61.2M opening in 2018), while the 4-Day projections are currently at $77M. This #2 opening on 3,857 screens produced a $16,334 PSA. While this opening is right in our prediction range, it doesn’t even come close to Tom Cruise’s 3-Day Memorial Day record for Top Gun: Maverick at $126.7M.
Here’s how the 3-Day looked including $8.3M in Thursday previews…
- Friday – $24.8M
- Saturday – $20.2M
- Sunday – $18M
CinemaScore was an “A-“, PostTrak was 5 out of 5, while Rotten Tomatoes critical was 80% fresh along with a 90% audience score, all indicative of decent play throughout the month. Audiences were split 62% male/38% female while 54% of the audience was in the age 35+ camp, followed by 41% in 18-34.
Here’s how demographics looked…
- 58% Caucasian
- 15% Hispanic
- 11% Asian
- 10% Black
- 6% NatAm/other
Overseas, the film earned an estimated $127M from 64 markets, including paid previews, representing 80% of the international footprint. Dead Reckoning‘s top international market, China ($47.7M), is set to open on May 30. Globally, the shot-on-IMAX film earned $31M from IMAX screens through Monday, representing 14.2% of the global total.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Opening Weekend
Top Ten Overseas Markets
1. Korea | $12.7M
2. Japan | $11.0M
3. United Kingdom | $10.7M
4. India | $9.0M
5. France | $7.8M
6. Australia | $7.7M
7. Taiwan | $6.3M
8. Germany | $6.0M
9. Mexico | $3.9M
10. United Arab Emirates | $3.6M
Other Notable Performances
New Line’s Final Destination Bloodlines held firm in its second frame at #3, taking in $19.65M over the 3-Day and $24.5M over the 4-Day in 3,523 locations for a $94.6M domestic total. Overseas continues to be lockstep with domestic, taking $23M for a global total of $187.1M.
Angel Studios’ The Last Rodeo took in $5.26M on 2,205 screens for a PSA of $2,388, while the 4-day holiday total currently sits at $6.25M for a #6 finish. This is in line with the studio’s 2024 film Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin ($5M opening, $12.2M domestic total). CinemaScore was an “A” for Last Rodeo.
A24’s dark comedy Friendship racked up $4.59M over the 3-Day (and $5.7M for the 4-Day) on 1055 screens for a $4,352 PSA, and currently reports a $5.73M 4-day frame, landing just below it at #7. The current plan is to expand even more throughout the summer. The domestic total is $6.6M.
Next Weekend
Next week is fairly clear playing field for this week’s two marquee titles to continue making bank. Sony has Karate Kid: Legends, riding the coattails of Cobra Kai‘s streaming success with the return of Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan to the big screen. Meanwhile Wes Anderson’s modestly well-received Cannes entry The Phoenician Scheme featuring Benicio Del Toro leading an all-star ensemble.
Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 21 – 2025
Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $261,682,613 | (+61.2% vs 2024)
Top Ten: Memorial Day Weekend 4-Day Estimates
|Title
|4-Day Est.
|Locations
|PSA
|Week
|Distributor
|Lilo & Stitch
|$183,000,000
|4,410
|$41,497
|1
|Walt Disney
|Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
|$77,000,000
|3,857
|$19,964
|1
|Paramount
|Final Destination: Bloodlines
|$24,500,000
|3,523
|$6,954
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Thunderbolts*
|$11,600,000
|3,180
|$3,648
|4
|Walt Disney
|Sinners
|$11,230,000
|2,632
|$4,267
|6
|Warner Bros.
|The Last Rodeo
|$6,266,716
|2,205
|$2,842
|1
|Angel Studios
|Friendship
|$5,736,382
|1,055
|$5,437
|3
|A24
|A Minecraft Movie
|$2,850,000
|2,087
|$1,366
|8
|Warner Bros.
|The Accountant 2
|$2,548,000
|2,002
|$1,273
|5
|Amazon MGM
|Hurry Up Tomorrow
|$930,000
|1,508
|$617
|2
|Lionsgate
Full 3-Day Estimates
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|% Change
|Locations
|Location Change
|PSA
|Domestic Total
|Week
|Distributor
|Lilo & Stitch
|$145,500,000
|4,410
|$32,993
|145,500,000
|1
|Disney
|Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning
|$63,000,000
|3,857
|$16,334
|63,000,000
|1
|Paramount
|Final Destination: Bloodlines
|$19,650,000
|-62%
|3,523
|n/c
|$5,578
|89,782,000
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Thunderbolts*
|$9,164,000
|-45%
|3,180
|-780
|$2,882
|171,371,728
|4
|Disney
|Sinners
|$8,750,000
|-42%
|2,632
|-886
|$3,324
|256,551,000
|6
|Warner Bros.
|The Last Rodeo
|$5,266,330
|2,205
|$2,388
|5,266,330
|1
|Angel Studios
|Friendship
|$4,591,384
|228%
|1,055
|995
|$4,352
|6,634,820
|3
|A24
|A Minecraft Movie
|$2,210,000
|-63%
|2,087
|-1,270
|$1,059
|420,843,000
|8
|Warner Bros.
|The Accountant 2
|$1,970,000
|-59%
|2,002
|-1,227
|$984
|62,871,750
|5
|Amazon MGM
|Hurry Up Tomorrow
|$740,000
|-78%
|1,508
|-512
|$491
|4,813,964
|2
|Lionsgate
|Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
|$269,000
|61
|$4,410
|269,000
|1
|Sony
|Disney’s Snow White
|$252,000
|137%
|50
|-130
|$5,040
|87,165,762
|10
|Disney
|The Amateur
|$142,000
|-80%
|265
|-585
|$536
|40,615,208
|7
|20th Century
|Shadow Force
|$27,000
|-96%
|2,114
|-56
|$13
|3,917,613
|3
|Lionsgate
