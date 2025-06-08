Weekend Box Office: LILO & STITCH Stays on Top as BALLERINA Opens to $25M

(L-R) Sydney Agudong as Nani, Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Stitch in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$113,370,910 | -24% Last Week / +8% Weekend 23, 2024

Lionsgate’s John Wick sidequel Ballerina (set between the third and fourth Wick films) took a $25M debut as Disney’s Lilo & Stitch scored a threepeat atop the box office this weekend. Despite the overall box office continuing to be sustained by holdovers, we’re still ahead year-over-year for this frame in 2024 when Bad Boys: Ride or Die kicked off a strong June.

Top Title: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $32.5M / 4,185 Screens / $7,766 PSA | Week 3

Top Opener: Ballerina (Lionsgate) | $25M / 3,409 Screens / $7,334 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Lilo & Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures) | $32.5M / 4,185 Screens / $7,766 PSA | Week 3

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Pictures | Week 3

$32.5M Domestic Weekend | $335.8M Domestic Total

$772.6M Global Total

Walt Disney Pictures’ live-action redo of Lilo & Stitch topped the box office for the third consecutive weekend with $32.5M from 4,185 screens (-225) for a $7,766 Per Screen Average. That’s a -47% drop from last frame as the picture continues to do big business, totaling out $335.8M domestically to become only the second title this year to cross $300M after WB’s A Minecraft Movie (current $423.57M domestic total).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $9.3M

Saturday – $13.1M

Sunday – $10.1M

Lilo & Stitch passed the domestic gross of 2010’s live-action remake Alice in Wonderland ($334.19M) to become the fifth biggest of that grouping with more to conquer in the next week or two. The film is close to beating Zootopia‘s $341.26M to become the fourth highest domestic grosser for Walt Disney Animation while it has already surpassed Moana ($684.65M) to become the fifth highest globally. In terms of Disney overall the WW total for Stitch passed 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($770.88M) to become the studio’s 41st biggest earner ever as it chases that coveted $1B benchmark.

Overseas Lilo & Stitch opened at #1 in Japan, its final major market where it took in an estimated $4M. The current Top 3 international territories are Mexico ($56.8M), the UK ($42.2M), and France ($30.4M) with a global total of $772.6M.

2. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Lionsgate | NEW

$25M Domestic Opening Weekend | Global Total $51M

We had an inkling From the World of John Wick: Ballerina might twist its ankle and come in below our expectations, which is precisely what took place this weekend. While it was in the $30M’s, the spin-off came in at an estimated $25M from 3,409 theaters for a $7,334 PSA. That’s the lowest debut in the franchise since the original John Wick opened to $14.4M over 11 years ago.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $3.75M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $10.65M

Saturday – $8.2M

Sunday – $6.15M

The world of Wick title’s performance is comparable to last weekend’s Karate Kid: Legends, which got a last-minute uppercut from critics before opening to $20.3M. Ballerina ultimately did not falter in that department, earning a solid 76% on RT alongside a 94% audience score (a franchise best ahead of Chapter 4’s 93%) and an “A-” CinemaScore. Overall audiences were 63% male despite the female lead, and 76% in the 25+ age bracket which is in line with the R-rating.

Marketing Ballerina as a John Wick title was always going to be the challenge. Keanue Reeves’ John Wick character features prominently in the trailers, poster, and title despite having limited screen time in the film itself, which may have been too much of a bait-and-switch for some fans. Another issue, similar to Karate Kid, was the prime summer slot. Ballerina could have found itself leading the box office on several February or March weekends this year, similar to previous Wick releases, but instead opened in June to compete against Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning (which earned an additional $15M this frame at #3 while hogging IMAX screens).

International grosses are pacing with domestic as Ballerina brought in an estimated $26M from 82 countries a global kickoff of $51 million. The movie was the #1 new release in key territories like the UK, Mexico, and China, with Japan and Italy launches planned in the weeks ahead.

Other Notable Performances

Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme went wide on 1,678 screens for a $6.25M take at #6 on the charts. Compare that to the $9M earned by Asteroid City on its 1,675 screen wide launch in June of 2023. The star-studded caper comedy led by Benicio del Toro earned an underwhelming “B-” CinemaScore.

GKIDS release of Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye, which sets up Season 2 of the popular anime program, opened at #8 with $3M on 1,085 screens for a PSA of $2,853. This marks the second-best opening for GKIDS in 2025 after their Princess Mononoke re-release ($3.88M).

Next Weekend

Universal Pictures is hoping for a twofer hat trick of animated-to-live-action remakes after Lilo & Stitch with their new version of How to Train Your Dragon (shot for IMAX), which also looks like a virtual shot-for-shot facsimile courtesy of original co-director Dean DeBlois (who also co-helmed the original Lilo & Stitch!). A24 also has big hopes for the new romantic comedy Materialists from director Celine Song (Past Lives), featuring the superstar trio of Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 23 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $113,370,910 | (+8% vs 2024)