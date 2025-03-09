Weekend Box Office: MICKEY 17 Rockets to Top Spot with $19M Debut

1. Mickey 17

Warner Bros. | NEW

$19.1M Domestic Opening Weekend

$53.3M Global Total

Despite rolling back our own expectations based on pre-sales, Warner Bros.’ sci-fi satire Mickey 17 managed to hit initial industry expectations with an estimated $19.1M opening bow on 3,807 screens for a $5,017 Per Screen Average. Despite the solid performance, it wasn’t enough to bring the overall box office even close to the same frame last year when Kung Fu Panda 4 opened, resulting in a nearly -60% drop from this time in 2024.

Premium formats represented 47% of business, with North American IMAX box office at $3M ($5.5M global) for 16% of the whole domestic pie. Meanwhile, industry bases gave the picture a boost with all Top 10 locations in either New York or California, including AMC Lincoln Square New York, AMC Burbank, and AMC Grove Los Angeles. Besides NY and LA, the film popped in major cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC, Dallas, Seattle, Toronto, Boston, and Denver.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2.5M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $7.7M

Saturday – $6.7M

Sunday – $4.7M

Here’s how demographics looked…

61% Caucasian

17% Hispanic

11% Asian

6% African-American

5% Native-American/Other

Rotten Tomatoes critical rating was in the high 80%’s coming out of last month’s Berlin Film Festival, but with the influx of nationwide reviews went down to 79% (still Certified Fresh) with a 73% audience rating. CinemaScore was a “B” while PostTrak out of Thursday previews were 4 stars and a 63% definite recommend. That bodes well for the next few weeks of play before Snow White commandeers audiences, although the studio will have to reckon with possibly overspending on the wacky sci-fi movie.

Overseas Mickey 17 brought in $24.5M after launching in director Bong Joon-ho’s native Korea last week for an international total of $34.2M and a global take of $53.3M. This made it the #1 U.S. film in 25 of the 66 international markets it opened in. The current Top 3 markets are Korea ($14.6M), France ($2.9M), and the UK ($2.7M).

10. In the Lost Lands

Vertical | NEW

$1M Domestic Opening Weekend

Vertical’s release of post-apocalyptic actioner In the Lost Lands starring Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich took in an estimated $1,043,000 on 1,370 screens for a PSA of $761. Directed by Jovovich’s husband and longtime collaborator Paul W.S. Anderson, the movie got scorched by critics with an RT critical score of 17% alongside an audience score of 47%.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $391,000

Saturday – $395,000

Sunday – $257,000

At $80.28M, Anderson’s biggest domestic earner was 2004’s AVP: Alien Vs. Predator. Let’s take a look at all the previous Anderson-directed/Jovovich-headlined movies, whose grosses tend to be heavily lopsided toward international…

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) – $26.8M domestic/$314.1M WW

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) – $60.1M domestic/$295.87M WW

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – $42.3M domestic/$240.6M WW

The Three Musketeers (2011) – $20.37M domestic/$139.87M WW

Resident Evil (2002) – $40.1M domestic/$103.78M WW

Monster Hunter (2020) – $15.16M domestic/$47.85M WW

Like Mickey 17, this film wrapped principal photography over two years ago and was delayed multiple times. Lensed in Poland, the trailer showcased stylized slow-mo photography with a heavy reliance on CGI and greenscreen ala Sin City, an aesthetic that has become the realm of many direct-to-streaming movies. Anderson’s B-flick tendencies seem to have hit a wall with this entry, as even his 2020 video game adaptation Monster Hunter took nearly $50M worldwide during peak COVID. The rights to George R.R. Martin’s title short story were purchased in 2015, but—despite TV prequels—peak Game of Thrones is now long over while a fifth book in the series languishes on the author’s hard drive.

Other Notable Performances

Still the biggest movie of the year, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World dropped another -43% to #2 with $8.5M, which brings the domestic total to $176.58M, frustratingly close to Captain America: The First Avenger‘s $176.65M. The Brave New World global tally now stands at $370.78M, which nudges it just a hair past First Avenger‘s $370.56M WW. A couple things will happen in the next few days, though. The new cap will pass the old cap domestically, and Disney (currently with $994M at the 2025 global box office) will become the first studio to cross a billion this year. That’s greatly aided by Mufasa: The Lion King, which just passed $250M stateside and $700M WW.

Angel Studios’ Rule Breakers brought in $1.59M on 2,044 screens for a $780 PSA. The drama about women’s education in Afghanistan earned an “A” CinemaScore while landing just above In the Lost Lands for ninth place.

Three months after release, Universal’s Wicked continues to impress as it finally opened in Japan where it took the #2 spot with $3.7M across 945 screens behind the opening of local movie Doraemon: Nobita. This includes 82 IMAX screens bringing in $560K, or 16.7% of the nationwide weekend total. The studio also crossed the century mark with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy with $103.8M from 75 international territories, in line with all three previous movies in the series.

According to Global Times, Chinese animated juggernaut Ne Zha 2 has now grossed $2.052B, making it the sixth highest grossing movie worldwide. It has now surpassed Avengers: Infinity War‘s $2.048M and will soon take down Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $2.056M in a flex of China’s soft power in the entertainment sector. Having just opened in Malaysia, the movie will continue its Southeast Asia rollout this week in the Philippines and Thailand.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 10 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates:

$55,733,822M | (-59.1% vs 2024)