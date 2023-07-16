Weekend Box Office: MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Scores $56M 3-Day, $80M 5-Day Debut

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

After debuting midweek on Wednesday, Paramount’s action sequel led the box with with a $56.2M opening weekend and a $80.0M five-day total. Its five-day total is +3% ahead of the prior Mission: Impossible installment, 2018’s Fallout.

Here’s how Reckoning compares to five comparable titles: the two most recent Mission: Impossible installments, the two most recent James Bond installments, and star Tom Cruise’s most recent action film.

Film Reckoning opening weekend Reckoning five-day 2018’s Fallout -8% ($61.2M) +3% ($77.5M) 2015’s Rogue Nation +1% ($55.5M) +15% ($69.5M) 2021’s No Time to Die +1% ($55.2M) +18% ($67.4M) 2015’s Spectre -20% ($70.4M) -3% ($83.0M) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick -55% ($126.7M) -54% ($176.3M)

Audience demographics

Reckoning’s audience was an estimated 60% male, 55% ages 35+, and 51% white, and gave the film an “A” CinemaScore.

Here’s how that compares to the last Mission: Impossible film and the last James Bond film:

Film Male Ages 35+ White CinemaScore Reckoning 60% 55% 51% A 2018’s Fallout 55% 59% 55% A 2021’s No Time to Die 64% 57% 53% A-

37% of the audience experienced Reckoning in a premium format, including 13% from IMAX.

Biggest domestic markets

Reckoning over-indexed in the west and northeast, while it under-indexed in the Midwest and southeast regions.

Over-indexing markets include New York City, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington D.C., Phoenix, Boston, Salt Lake City, Austin, and Vancouver. Under-indexing markets include Philadelphia and San Antonio.

Canada earned 10.7% of the domestic market share of 10.7%.

Overseas / global

Reckoning opened with $155M overseas and $235M globally, which Paramount is calling the biggest opening for the franchise.

Notably, though, its $25.4M China debut is -66% below 2018’s Fallout ($74M).

Reckoning’s top five overseas market totals are:

China: $25.4M South Korea: $14.3M U.K. $13.8M India: $9.0M Australia: $8.3M

Sound of Freedom

After opening midweek on Tuesday for July 4, Angel Studios’ faith-based action drama earned a $19.6M weekend last frame in third place.

The film continued to hold well: after debuting behind both The Red Door and Dial of Destiny last weekend, it actually beat both films this past Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Now in its sophomore frame, it actually rises +37% to $27.0M and second place.

That’s the best non-holiday sophomore weekend improvement ever for a wide release.

Four films have posted better second weekend improvements, but they were all released during the weekend before Christmas:

2017’s The Greatest Showman (+76%) 2005’s Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (+55%) 2011’s We Bought a Zoo (+41%) 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (+38%)

With $85.4M through 13 days, Sound will likely reach $100M later this week or next weekend at the latest – almost certainly the biggest box office surprise of 2023.

The film has already exceeded the final totals of almost all of the biggest faith-based films of recent years – in some cases, far exceeded:

2018’s I Can Only Imagine ($83.4M)

2015’s War Room ($67.7M)

2016’s Miracles from Heaven ($61.7M)

2014’s God’s Not Dead ($60.7M)

2014’s Son of God ($59.7M)

2017’s The Shack ($57.3M)

February’s Jesus Revolution ($52.1M)

It’s also approaching the $91.3M final total of 2014’s Heaven is for Real.

Sound‘s estimated audience demographics are 56% female, 80% ages 25+, and 62% white.

Insidious: The Red Door

Last weekend, Sony Pictures’ horror sequel opened the door to a $33.0M opening in first place.

It also marked the #2 opening in the five-film Insidious franchise, behind only 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 with $40.2M.

Now in its sophomore frame, fifth installment The Red Door falls -61% to $13.0M and third place.

Here’s how that compares to the sophomore drops for the franchise’s prior installments:

Steeper than 2011’s Insidious (-29%)

Milder than 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 (-66%)

Milder than 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 (-68%)

Steeper than 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key (-58%)

With $58.0M through 10 days, Door is holding well compared to its predecessors through the same point in release, particularly the sequels.

For example, despite opening below 2013’s second installment, it looks poised to soon overtake it through the equivalent point in release:

Film Door opened Door now Trend 2011’s Insidious 2.48x 2.17x Down 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 -18% -3% Up 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 +45% +55% Up 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key +11% +19% Up

Overseas / global

Door declined -46% overseas in holdover markets, notably milder than its -61% domestic drop.

The film has now earned $64.5M overseas and $122.6M globally.

That’s already exceeded the global totals of the first installment ($99.8M) and third installment ($120.4M), though it hasn’t yet matched the second ($161.9M) or fourth ($172.8M).

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Insidious: The Red Door director Patrick Wilson here:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Last weekend, in its sophomore frame, the Disney/Lucasfilm action-adventure sequel dropped a sharp -55%.

That was equal to the (also steep) -55% drop for 2008’s predecessor Indiana Kingdom and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Now in its third frame, Dial falls a further -56% to $12.0M and fourth place.

With $145.3M total through 17 days, Dial is running -41% through Skull through the same point in release: $246.4M.

It’s falling even further behind than its opening weekend, which was -39% behind Skull.

However, Dial is actually holding well versus some other 2023 releases which opened in the same range, through the same point in release.

For example, it’s now running ahead of May’s Fast X and June’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, despite opening below both titles:

Film Dial opened Dial now Trend March’s Creed III +3% ($58.3M) +13% ($127.7M) Up May’s Fast X -10% ($67.0M) +12% ($128.8M) Up June’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts -1% ($61.0M) +18% ($123.1M) Up June’s The Flash +9% ($55.0M) +46% ($99.4M) Up

Overseas / global

Dial fell -47% in overseas holdover markets this weekend, better than its -56% domestic drop.

Dial has earned $157.0M overseas and $302.4M globally. It looks certain to fall short of the global total for 2008’s Crystal Skull: $786.6M.

The top five overseas market totals for Dial are:

U.K.: $21.0M France: $15.1M Japan: $12.8M Germany: $9.9M Spain: $9.4M

Elemental

In its fifth frame, the Disney/Pixar animated original declines a very mild -13% to $10.0M and fifth place.

Despite earning the second-worst wide opening in Pixar history, behind only 1995’s Toy Story, Elemental is holding well compared to some other comparable Pixar films from the past decade.

With $125.2M through 31 days, Elemental is holding well compared to some other Pixar films from the past decade through the equivalent point in release.

For example, it’s now running ahead of both 2022’s Lightyear and 2015’s The Good Dinosaur, despite opening below both titles:

Film Elemental opened Elemental now Trend 2022’s Lightyear -41% +8% ($115.5M) Up 2015’s The Good Dinosaur -24% +22% ($102.5M) Up 2017’s Coco -41% -20% ($157.9M) Up 2015’s Inside Out -67% -59% ($306.2M) Up 2012’s Brave -55% -40% ($208.7M) Up

Overseas / global

Elemental fell -23% in overseas holdover markets, a strong number, though still a bit steeper than its -13% domestic drop.

It has now earned $186.4M overseas and $311.7M globally.

That’s already +42% and counting above the final global total for 2022’s Lightyear, with $218.7M.

Elemental’s top five overseas market totals are:

South Korea: $32.6M Mexico: $16.4M China: $15.7M France: $11.9M Brazil: $10.0M

The China gross looks to fall as much as -90% short of some other Pixar films like Coco, with $177.8M.

Joy Ride

Last weekend, Lionsgate’s R-rated comedy didn’t spark joy, opening with $5.8M in sixth place.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -56% to $2.5M and ninth place.

That’s a steeper drop than for the most recent R-rated comedy: June’s No Hard Feelings (-48%).

However, it’s milder than for the most recent mainstream comedy about Asian-Americans: 2022’s Easter Sunday (-56%).

Compared to the drops for some other similar R-rated comedies about female friends, which opened in the same under-$10M range:

Steeper than 2017’s Rough Night (-41%)

Steeper than 2019’s Booksmart (-52%)

Milder than January 2020’s Like a Boss (-60%)

Theater Camp

Searchlight Pictures’ comedy opened with $270K in six New York City and Los Angeles theaters, for a $45,000 per-theater average.

That’s the #4 average of 2023 so far, behind only:

June’s Asteroid City: $142,230 April’s Beau is Afraid: $80,099 June’s Past Lives: $58,067

AMC Lincoln Square and Alamo Brooklyn were the two highest-grossing locations, in both cases ranking #2 behind only Dead Reckoning. At the Angelika, Camp actually ranked #1.

The film expands into further cities next weekend, before peaking at a projected 600-800 theaters nationwide in August.

Read Boxoffice PRO‘s interview with Theater Camp directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman here:

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $139.4M.

Here’s how that compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $129.4M +7% Insidious: The Red Door ($30.3M) Same weekend in 2022 $132.8M +5% Thor: Love and Thunder, second frame ($46.6M) Same weekend in 2019 $126.9M +9% Spider-Man: Far from Home, second frame ($45.3M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $4.94B.

Here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, through the same point:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $4.34B +13.7% +13.7% Even 2019 $6.22B -20.5% -21.9% Up

Top distributors

Universal and Disney rank in first and second place, by about double any other distributor.

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.49B Universal + Focus Features: $1.15B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $674.5M Paramount : $493.2M Lionsgate: $345.6M Warner Bros.: $271.0M MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios : $233.1M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: