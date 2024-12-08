Weekend Box Office: MOANA 2 Remains on Top in Record Post-Thanksgiving

1. Moana 2

Walt Disney Pictures | Week 2

$52M Domestic Weekend | $300M Domestic Cume

$600M Global Cume

The Top 3 holdovers from last week drove the overall box office to a record post-Thanksgiving frame with $131M from all titles, above 2018’s previous title holder at $120M as well as 25% above last year’s weekend after Turkey Day. Disney’s animated sequel Moana 2 maintained its top dog status for a second weekend as it brought in an estimated $52M from 4,200 locations (n/c) for a PSA of $12,381. Because it’s coming off a record-breaking opening that’s still a record post-Thanksgiving performance for a single title, but a -63% drop unprecedented for modern Disney.

To compare, Frozen II only had a -34% drop in its second frame ($85.9M) as did Pixar’s Inside Out 2 ($101.2M), while the original Moana dropped -50% ($28.2M). No Walt Disney Pictures animated movie of this century has had as steep a second weekend drop as Moana 2 just had. It’s hardly a sky is falling moment for the film, though, as it’s already above $300M in only its second frame, surpassing the original’s lifetime domestic cume of $248.7M.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $11.7M

Saturday – $23.1M

Sunday – $17.2M

Internationally Moana 2 continued to perform well this weekend thanks to new Asian markets Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Thailand, taking in $103.7M in 52 material territories. This brings the international cume even with domestic at $300M, and the global total to $600M on its merry way to toppling the original Moana‘s $686.1M by or possibly before next weekend. Top 3 current international markets are France ($32.5M), UK ($27.2M), and Germany ($19.7M). Moana 2 currently stands as the #5 movie of 2024 both domestically and globally.

Other Notable Performances

Universal’s Wicked summoned $34.85M in its third week of release to maintain the #2 position, dropping -57%. Domestic cume now stands at $320.5M, with the international numbers lopsided at $135M for a WW cume of $455.5M. Despite China launching the film across 8.9K screens, it only took in $1.2M in its debut weekend there, as well as only $2M in its French launch. However, Wicked now stands as the biggest non-sequel title of the year.

Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II dropped -60% to take in $12.45M after losing only 140 screens. It maintains the #3 spot on the charts, with a total domestic cume of $132.7M and a global total of $368.4M.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s IMAX-exclusive theatrical re-release of Christopher Nolan’s 2014 hit Interstellar took in an impressive $4.425M in only 165 locations for a $26,818 PSA to place at #5. The sci-fi spectacle is getting renewed engagement on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, with a new 4K collector’s edition of the film being issued on Tuesday. Also note that the ten select locations nationwide where Interstellar played on IMAX 70mm film completely sold out, contributing $702K total with a PSA of $70K. The film is now the 9th highest grossing IMAX release of all time with a $124M lifetime gross in the format. Current IMAX global totals for the Top 3 are $14M for Moana 2, $18M for Wicked, and $31M for Gladiator II.

WB’s animated spin-off The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim took in an estimated $2M during a soft opening on 3,410 screens in Spain, Mexico, and Brazil as well as 28 smaller territories. An additional 42 offshore markets will get the film next weekend concurrently with its December 13 domestic release.

Sony/Crunchyroll released the anime Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, a recap of the show’s first season paired with an exclusive sneak peek of Season 2’s first two episodes, to the tune of $2.4M in 846 theaters for a PSA of $2,837. This was enough for it to chart at #6, just below the Interstellar re-release.

A24’s apocalyptic comedy Y2K scored $2.1M from a 2,108 screen launch for a $1,003 PSA. This is a much weaker performance than the studio’s previous wide openers from this year including Civil War, Heretic, and Maxxxine. The film was not reviewed well by Rotten Tomatoes critics (44%) nor audiences (50%), earning a “C-” CinemaScore.

The Fathom Events release of For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas, a pre-taped holiday concert from group behind the film April’s faith-based film Unsung Hero ($20.3M domestic), took in $2M for the weekend. The total comes to $2.6M counting Thursday previews, and the one-weekend event has been extended until December 18.

Briarcliff Entertainment is projecting a 3-day gross of $1.1M for their action-horror film Werewolves, which played on 1,351 screens for an $814 PSA. The film stars action icon Frank Grillo, who also led Max’s animated series Creature Commandos in its debut this week.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 49 – 2024

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates: $131,047,511M | (+25.9% vs 2023)