Weekend Box Office: MOANA 2 Sails to $221M 5-Day Debut in Highest Earning Thanksgiving Frame of All Time

The domestic box office set a new record for the highest-earning Thanksgiving weekend, with the trifecta of Disney’s Moana 2 ($221M), Universal’s Wicked ($117M), and Paramount’s Gladiator II ($44M) combining to $382.5M over the 5-day frame on their own and eclipsing 2018’s 5-day tally of $315M. The top three movies at the box office claimed 75% of all showtimes in the United States, reflecting the tremendous demand generated by that trio of titles.

The overall box office also set a new record for the highest-earning 3-day Thanksgiving weekend, combining to $271M to easily surpass 2018’s $216M total.

On a year-over-year basis, the domestic box office came in a staggering +57.3% over last year’s Thanksgiving 3-Day when Hunger Games, Disney’s Wish, and Scott’s Napoleon held the top three spots.

Overall the holiday box office represented $422M over the 5-Day, breaking the previous record from 2018 when Ralph Breaks the Internet took the market to $315.6M total. This is also the first $200M+ 3-Day since 2018.

1. Moana 2

Walt Disney Pictures | NEW

$135.5M 3-Day Domestic Debut

$221M 5-Day Domestic Debut

$386.3M Global Opening Weekend

We didn’t know how far Disney’s Moana 2 would go. Still, it exceeded all expectations with estimated 3-Day weekend earnings of $135.5M in 4,200 locations ($32,262 Per Screen Average), and $221M total for the 5-Day launch since Wednesday, including $13.8M in Tuesday previews. Premium formats represented 30% of the total box office, including 14% for 3D/Motion 3D, 13% for PLF 2D, and 3% for IMAX. The latter format posted its own domestic IMAX Thanksgiving record with $15.8M from the Top 3 titles, including $6.2M from Moana. Here’s how the 5-Day shook out, earning the most on Black Friday while also breaking a Black Friday record previously held by Frozen 2 ($34.2M)…

Wednesday – $57.5M

Thusday – $28M

Friday – $54.5M

Saturday – $50.5M

Sunday – $30.5M

We’re going to have to go to bullet points for the rest of the records this animated sequel broke…

Biggest preview posting for a Disney animated title

Biggest 5-day opening, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($204.6M)

Biggest Thanksgiving weekend, surpassing Frozen 2 ($125M 5-Day/$94M 3-Day)

Biggest Thanksgiving debut, more than doubling Frozen ($94M 5-Day/$67M 3-Day)

Nearly double Frozen 2‘s Thanksgiving Day record ($15M)

Biggest 3-Day for a Walt Disney Animated Studios title, surpassing Frozen 2 ($130.3M)

As expected the audience leaned majority female at 65% vs 35% male, with under 12’s representing the largest piece of the pie and parent age (35-44) the second biggest…

Under 12 – 25%

13-17 – 15%

18-24 – 12%

25-34 – 16%

35-44 – 20%

45-54 – 9%

55+ – 4%

Here’s the demographics breakdown…

Caucasian (35%)

Hispanic (25%)

AA (19%)

Asian (12%)

8% (NatAm/Other)

The movie is getting much less critical love than the original with 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences appear to be embracing it with an 87% audience score, “A-” CinemaScore, and PostTrak polls earning 4.5 out of 5 stars from all segments (general, parent, kid) along with 89% reporting “excellent or very good”. Right now, this box office momentum should easily propel the movie past the original’s $248.7M domestic take and $643.3M global, so the critical disappointment is merely an asterisk. In fact, the original only posted a $56.6M 3-Day, for which Moana 2 performed 2.4 times better.

Speaking of global, overseas Moana 2 took in an additional $165.3M in 50 territories excluding Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand. Records included the biggest all-time animated opening weekend in France, Poland, the U.A.E., Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Nigeria, Serbia, and Turkey.

Top overseas markets include France ($18.8M), UK ($15.5M), Mexico ($11.1M), Germany ($10.5M), Italy ($9.3M), South Korea ($9.1M), Australia ($8.3M), Brazil ($7.5M), China ($6.5M), and Spain ($5.5M).

2. Wicked

Universal Pictures | Week 2

$80M 3-Day Weekend

$117.5M 5-Day Weekend

$262.42M Domestic Cume | $359.27M Global Cume

Universal’s musical phenomenon Wicked held particularly strong, earning $80M over the 3-Day (only a -29% drop from last week) from 3,888 screens for a $20,576 PSA, exactly in line with our high-end expectations. It then surpassed forecasts for a 5-Day earning of $117.5M, bringing the domestic cume to $262.42M

Here’s how the 5-Day looked…

Wednesday – $20.48M

Thursday – $17.02M

Friday – $32M

Saturday – $29.45M

Sunday – $18.55M

Overseas Wicked continued singing along with $29M in its first 61 markets for a $96.8M cume. That result is in line with Wonka, Mamma Mia 2, and The Little Mermaid and represents only a -39% drop from these territories last frame.



The top 3 territories are the UK & Ireland ($35.9M), Australia ($12.9M), South Korea ($8.5M), Mexico ($6.7M), Philippines ($3.5M), and Spain ($3.2M). The real prize could be the China bow on December 6, along with expansions to France on December 4 and Germany on December 12.

3. Gladiator II

Paramount Pictures | Week 2

$30.7M 3-Day Weekend

$44M 5-Day Weekend

$111.2M Domestic Cume | $320M Global Cume

Paramount’s Gladiator II also held to our expectations with $30.7M over the 3-Day (-44% drop) on 3,580 screens for an $8,575 PSA, as well as $44M over the 5-Day for a current $111.2M domestic cume, putting it ahead of the 2000 original at this point in time ($73.6M). PostTrak audience polls also went up slightly from 4/5 stars last frame to 4½ stars this week.

Here’s how the 5-Day looked…

Wednesday – $6.6M

Thursday – $6.7M

Friday – $12.4M

Saturday – $11.7M

Sunday – $6.6M

The real win for Gladiator II continues to come from abroad where it’s 3rd international weekend generated $27.2M across 64 markets for an overseas cume of $208.8M. The global cume now stands at $320M, putting it closer to capturing the first movie’s $451.6M worldwide gross. Top 3 markets are the UK ($29.7M), France ($22.5M), and Spain ($15M).

Other Notable Performances

A24’s NY/LA launch of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer on 7 screens this weekend yielded one of the best limited openings of the year, grossing $295,518K over the 5-Day for a PSA of $42,217. The William S. Burroughs adaptation starring Daniel Craig will receive a limited expansion next weekend before going nationwide on December 13.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 48 – 2024

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates: $271,072,184M | (+57.3% vs Thanksgiving 2023)