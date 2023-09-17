Weekend Box Office: THE NUN II and A HAUNTING IN VENICE Neck and Neck for #1

© 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

As of Sunday estimates, the top two films are only 1.5% apart, allowing the possibility that they could switch places when box office actuals are announced on Monday afternoon.

Check this page then, for possible updates.

The Nun II

Last weekend, Warner Bros. horror sequel opened with $32.6M in first place. However, that was -39% below 2018’s The Nun: $53.8M.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -55% to $14.7M to tentatively repeat in first place. That’s milder than the sophomore drop for The Nun: -66%.

Through 10 days, the sequel has earned $56.5M. That’s -33% below The Nun through the same point in release: $85.1M.

Overseas / global

This weekend, The Nun II fell -49% overseas in holdover markets, milder than its -55% domestic drop.

The Nun II has earned $102.3M overseas and $158.8M globally, or 64% from overseas.

The Nun earned $248.1M overseas and $365.5M globally, or 68% from overseas.

The sequel’s top five overseas market totals are:

Mexico: $14.9M Indonesia: $7.6M Brazil: $7.2M Italy: $5.5M U.K.: $4.9M

A Haunting in Venice

20th Century Studios’ horror-mystery debuted with $14.5M, tentatively in second place.

The third installment in Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Hercule Poirot’ franchise, it opens:

-49% below 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express : $28.6M

+12% above February 2022’s Death on the Nile : $12.8M, during a shaky period in the post-pandemic recovery

Here’s how Haunting compares to Nile on several key metrics:

Metric A Haunting in Venice Death on the Nile CinemaScore B B Ages 45+ 31% 28% IMAX 9% 8% Premium Large Format 27% 24%

Overseas / global

Haunting opened with $22.7M overseas and $37.2M globally.

That global opening is +11% higher than Nile: $33.5M. (Although, again it was a tenuous period in the post-pandemic recovery.)

Haunting’s top five overseas market totals are:

U.K.: $2.6M China: $2.4M Italy: $2.1M France: $1.7M Spain: $1.2M

The Equalizer 3

Last weekend, Sony Pictures’ R-rated action sequel dropped a steep -65% in its sophomore frame, steeper than the sophomore drops for both the two prior installments:

2014’s The Equalizer : -45%

2018’s The Equalizer 2 : -61%

Now in its third frame, it falls -40% to $7.2M and third place.

Through 17 days, it’s earned $73.6M. That’s below both of its two predecessors, through the same point in release, despite opening above the original installment:

-7% below 2014’s The Equalizer : $79.8M

-7% below 2018’s The Equalizer 2 : also $79.8M

Overseas / global

This weekend, Equalizer 3 fell -32% in overseas holdover markets, milder than its -40% domestic drop.

The third installment has now earned $58.7M overseas and $132.4M globally, or 44% overseas.

That’s a similar percentage to the first two films, which earned $190M (47%) and $192M (46%) overseas.

Top five markets to date are:

U.K.: $7.9M Germany: $5.7M France: $5.6M Australia: $4.9M Spain: $4.0M

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Last weekend, Focus Features’ comedy sequel opened to $10.0M in third place. That was -44% below 2016’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2: $17.8M.

Now in its sophomore frame, the third installment falls -53% to $4.7M and fourth place. That’s steeper than Its predecessor, which fell -37%.

Through 10 days, the third installment has earned $18.5M. That’s -49% below its predecessor through the same point in release: $36.5M.

Barbie

In its ninth frame, Warner Bros.’ comedy declines -30% to $3.9M and fifth place.

That’s its second-mildest percentage drop yet, steeper than only a -26% decline in its sixth frame.

Last weekend, falling -44%, marked its sharpest weekend decline to date.

All time, Barbie has now earned the:

#20 opening weekend: $162.0M

#7 sophomore weekend: $93.0M

#11 third weekend: $53.0M

#9 fourth weekend: $33.9M

#11 fifth weekend: $21.0M

#16 sixth weekend: $15.1M

#28 seventh weekend: $10.2M

#78 eighth weekend: $5.7M

Now on its ninth weekend, it finally drops out of the top 100 – though barely, and could crack the lowest rungs if its Monday actuals come in a bit higher than its Sunday estimate.

With $626.1M total through 59 days, it now ranks as the #11 biggest movie of all time domestically, between 2015’s Jurassic World with $653.4M and 2012’s The Avengers with $623.3M.

Overseas / global

Barbie has earned $790.6M overseas and $1.41B globally, or 55% from overseas.

Globally, that’s the #14 film of all time, ranking between 2019’s Frozen II with $1.45B and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron with $1.40B.

Barbie’s top four overseas markets totals are:

U .K.: $121.6M Germany: $57.5M Australia: $56.1M Mexico: $54.3M

It’s also earned $35.1M in China.

Jawan

In a surprise finish that many didn’t anticipate, Yash Raj Films’ Indian foreign-language action thriller Jawan opened with a $6.1M weekend last frame in fourth place.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -59% to $2.49M and sixth place.

Compared to some other prominent Indian action films of recent years, that’s steeper than:

2016’s Dangal : -35% on New Year’s weekend

2022’s RRR : -47%

And milder than:

January’s Pathaan : -61%

2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (-67%)

2022’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva (-76%)

Dumb Money

In the first step of a three-week expansion, Sony Pictures’ comedy opened with $217K in eight locations, for a $27,080 per-theater average.

That marks the #10 per-theater average of 2023 so far, behind six similar limited openings and three wide ones: Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Money will expand to a moderate release next weekend, September 22, and reach a wide release on September 29.

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Dumb Money director Craig Gillespie here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/get-rich-or-die-laughing-dumb-money-director-craig-gillespie-brings-the-gamestop-meme-stock-saga-to-the-big-screen/

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $61.3M.

Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $88.3M -30% The Nun II: $32.6M Same weekend in 2022 $51.4M +19% The Woman King: $19.0M Same weekend in 2019 $110.7M -44% It: Chapter Two – $91.0M, second frame

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $6.89B.

Here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, through the equivalent point:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $5.43B +26.9% +26.1% Up 2019 $8.13B -15.1% -14.9% Down

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.64B Universal + Focus Features: $1.53B Warner Bros.: $1.10B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $829.6M Paramount : $703.4M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: