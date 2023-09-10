Weekend Box Office: THE NUN II Takes $32M First Place Debut

The Nun II
Warner Bros. horror sequel opened with $32.6M in first place, though that’s -39% below 2018’s The Nun: $53.8M.
However, It’s above the openings for the last three films in the extended Conjuring / Annabelle / Nun cinematic universe:
- +35% above 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $24.1M
- +60% above 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home: $20.2M
- +23% above 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona: $26.3M
Overseas / global
The Nun II opened to $52.7M overseas and $85.3M globally, or 61% from overseas.
That global opening is -36% below The Nun, slightly better than its -39% domestic opening. The Nun opened with $79.3M overseas and $133.2M globally, or 59% from overseas.
The sequel’s top five overseas market totals are:
- Mexico: $8.9M
- Indonesia: $4.4M
- Brazil: $4.4M
- Italy: $3.3M
- Spain: $2.3M
The Equalizer 3
Last frame, Sony Pictures’ R-rated action sequel debuted in first place with $34.6M. That’s the #2 Labor Day weekend of all time, behind only 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: $75.3M.
However, it opened -4% below 2018’s The Equalizer 2: $36.0M.
This weekend, it drops a steep -65% to $12.1M and second place.
That’s steeper than the sophomore drops for both the two prior installments:
- 2014’s The Equalizer: -45%
- 2018’s The Equalizer 2: -61%
Through 10 days, it’s earned $61.9M. That’s below both of its two predecessors, through the same point in release, despite opening above the original installment:
- -3% below 2014’s The Equalizer: $64.2M
- -3% below 2018’s The Equalizer 2: also $64.2M
Overseas / global
This weekend, Equalizer 3 fell -54% overseas, milder than its -65% domestic drop.
The third installment has now earned $45.8M overseas and $107.7M globally. The first two films earned $190M and $192M globally.
Top five markets to date are:
- U.K.: $5.9M
- France: $4.4M
- Germany: $4.2M
- Australia: $4.0M
- Spain: $3.2M
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
Focus Features’ comedy sequel opens to $10.0M in third place.
That’s -44% below 2016’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2: $17.8M.
However, it’s +49% above May’s similar foreign-set comedy sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter – $6.6M.
2002’s original Greek installment had a slowly expanding release over the course months, rendering an opening weekend comparison inexact.
MBFGW3 attracted estimated audience demographics of 71% female, slightly lower than 76% for the second installment.
The third installment’s audience was also an estimated 55% white and 26% Hispanic.
Jawan
In a surprise finish that many didn’t anticipate, Yash Raj Films’ Indian foreign-language action thriller Jawan opened with a $6.1M weekend in fourth place.
That’s -10% behind January’s Pathaan: $6.9M.
Along with its $1.3M Thursday debut, Jawan has earned $7.5M total.
Barbie
In its eighth frame, Warner Bros.’ comedy declines -42% to $5.9M and fifth place.
That’s one percentage point below its steepest weekend decline to date, -43%, and may prove to be the steepest upon release of Monday afternoon’s box office actuals.
All time, Barbie has now earned the:
- #20 opening weekend: $162.0M
- #7 sophomore weekend: $93.0M
- #11 third weekend: $53.0M
- #9 fourth weekend: $33.9M
- #11 fifth weekend: $21.0M
- #16 sixth weekend: $15.1M
- #28 seventh weekend: $10.2M
- #75 eighth weekend: $5.9M
With $620.4M total through 52 days, it now ranks as the #12 biggest movie of all time domestically, between 2012’s The Avengers with $623.3M and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $620.1M.
Overseas / global
This weekend, Barbie declined -59% overseas in holdover markets, much steeper than its -42% domestic drop.
It’s now earned $782.2M overseas and $1.40B globally, or 55% from overseas.
Globally, that’s the #15 film of all time, ranking between 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron with $1.405B and April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $1.36B.
Barbie’s top five overseas markets totals are:
- U.K.: $120.8M
- Germany: $56.5M
- Australia: $55.6M
- Mexico: $54.3M
- France: $47.6M
It’s also earned $35.1M in China.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $84.6M.
Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$88.7M
|
-2%
|
The Equalizer 3: $34.6M
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$43.1M
|
2.0x
|
Barbarian: $10.5M
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$138.4M
|
-37%
|
It: Chapter Two – $91.0M
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $6.80B.
Here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, through the equivalent point:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$5.37B
|
+26.6%
|
+25.5%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$7.97B
|
-14.7%
|
-14.6%
|
Down
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.63B
- Universal + Focus Features: $1.51B
- Warner Bros.: $1.06B
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $813.8M
- Paramount: $700.0M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Nun II
|$32,600,000
|3,728
|$8,745
|$32,600,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|The Equalizer 3
|$12,100,000
|-65%
|3,965
|$3,052
|$61,845,408
|2
|Sony Pictures
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
|$10,000,000
|3,650
|$2,740
|$10,000,000
|1
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Jawan
|$6,191,506
|813
|$7,616
|$7,555,773
|1
|Yash Raj Films
|Barbie
|$5,900,000
|-42%
|3,281
|-305
|$1,798
|$620,511,857
|8
|Warner Bros.
|Blue Beetle
|$3,775,000
|-47%
|2,786
|-530
|$1,355
|$63,703,555
|4
|Warner Bros.
|Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
|$3,375,000
|-49%
|2,765
|-1,091
|$1,221
|$35,685,098
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Oppenheimer
|$3,000,000
|-48%
|2,091
|-452
|$1,435
|$315,136,955
|8
|Universal
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
|$2,600,000
|-44%
|2,500
|-455
|$1,040
|$111,327,215
|6
|Paramount
|Bottoms
|$2,051,560
|-33%
|1,265
|550
|$1,622
|$7,615,818
|3
|MGM
|Meg 2: The Trench
|$1,200,000
|-58%
|1,574
|-797
|$762
|$80,729,624
|6
|Warner Bros.
|Strays
|$810,000
|-68%
|1,500
|-986
|$540
|$22,845,000
|4
|Universal
|Haunted Mansion
|$641,000
|-53%
|825
|-355
|$777
|$65,525,328
|7
|Disney
|Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
|$565,000
|-55%
|566
|-399
|$998
|$171,432,689
|9
|Paramount
|The Hill
|$520,000
|-65%
|1,208
|-495
|$430
|$6,550,000
|3
|Briarcliff Entertainment
|Golda
|$292,726
|-64%
|791
|$370
|$4,114,814
|3
|Bleecker Street
|Elemental
|$253,000
|-80%
|710
|-3,370
|$356
|$154,103,533
|13
|Disney
|Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
|$240,414
|525
|$458
|$240,414
|1
|Blue Fox
|Catvideofest 2023
|$64,150
|451%
|87
|69
|$737
|$468,432
|6
|Oscilloscope
|Amerikatsi
|$59,189
|3
|$19,730
|$59,189
|1
|Variance Films
|Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
|$57,000
|-54%
|100
|-36
|$570
|$174,455,963
|11
|Disney
|Theater Camp
|$43,000
|-52%
|70
|-22
|$614
|$3,893,887
|9
|Searchlight [Disney]
|Fremont
|$34,391
|-4%
|23
|14
|$1,495
|$127,797
|3
|Music Box Films
|Oldboy
|$30,000
|-54%
|33
|-38
|$909
|$2,407,447
|Neon
|Jules
|$18,099
|-42%
|61
|n/c
|$297
|$1,866,299
|5
|Bleecker Street
|Birth/Rebirth
|$11,485
|-54%
|9
|-9
|$1,276
|$126,952
|4
|IFC Films
|The Little Mermaid
|$9,000
|-90%
|45
|-206
|$200
|$298,169,539
|16
|Disney
|Piaffe
|$2,120
|-5%
|2
|n/c
|$1,060
|$12,279
|3
|Oscilloscope
|The Unknown Country
|$1,500
|-73%
|4
|-6
|$375
|$53,731
|7
|Music Box Films
|Lakota Nation vs. United States
|$1,264
|-72%
|5
|-4
|$253
|$86,063
|9
|IFC Films
