Weekend Box Office: THE NUN II Takes $32M First Place Debut

The Nun II

Warner Bros. horror sequel opened with $32.6M in first place, though that’s -39% below 2018’s The Nun: $53.8M.

However, It’s above the openings for the last three films in the extended Conjuring / Annabelle / Nun cinematic universe:

+35% above 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $24.1M

+60% above 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home : $20.2M

+23% above 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona : $26.3M

Overseas / global

The Nun II opened to $52.7M overseas and $85.3M globally, or 61% from overseas.

That global opening is -36% below The Nun, slightly better than its -39% domestic opening. The Nun opened with $79.3M overseas and $133.2M globally, or 59% from overseas.

The sequel’s top five overseas market totals are:

Mexico: $8.9M Indonesia: $4.4M Brazil: $4.4M Italy: $3.3M Spain: $2.3M

The Equalizer 3

Last frame, Sony Pictures’ R-rated action sequel debuted in first place with $34.6M. That’s the #2 Labor Day weekend of all time, behind only 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: $75.3M.

However, it opened -4% below 2018’s The Equalizer 2: $36.0M.

This weekend, it drops a steep -65% to $12.1M and second place.

That’s steeper than the sophomore drops for both the two prior installments:

2014’s The Equalizer : -45%

2018’s The Equalizer 2 : -61%

Through 10 days, it’s earned $61.9M. That’s below both of its two predecessors, through the same point in release, despite opening above the original installment:

-3% below 2014’s The Equalizer : $64.2M

-3% below 2018’s The Equalizer 2 : also $64.2M

Overseas / global

This weekend, Equalizer 3 fell -54% overseas, milder than its -65% domestic drop.

The third installment has now earned $45.8M overseas and $107.7M globally. The first two films earned $190M and $192M globally.

Top five markets to date are:

U.K.: $5.9M France: $4.4M Germany: $4.2M Australia: $4.0M Spain: $3.2M

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Focus Features’ comedy sequel opens to $10.0M in third place.

That’s -44% below 2016’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2: $17.8M.

However, it’s +49% above May’s similar foreign-set comedy sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter – $6.6M.

2002’s original Greek installment had a slowly expanding release over the course months, rendering an opening weekend comparison inexact.

MBFGW3 attracted estimated audience demographics of 71% female, slightly lower than 76% for the second installment.

The third installment’s audience was also an estimated 55% white and 26% Hispanic.

Jawan

In a surprise finish that many didn’t anticipate, Yash Raj Films’ Indian foreign-language action thriller Jawan opened with a $6.1M weekend in fourth place.

That’s -10% behind January’s Pathaan: $6.9M.

Along with its $1.3M Thursday debut, Jawan has earned $7.5M total.

Barbie

In its eighth frame, Warner Bros.’ comedy declines -42% to $5.9M and fifth place.

That’s one percentage point below its steepest weekend decline to date, -43%, and may prove to be the steepest upon release of Monday afternoon’s box office actuals.

All time, Barbie has now earned the:

#20 opening weekend: $162.0M

#7 sophomore weekend: $93.0M

#11 third weekend: $53.0M

#9 fourth weekend: $33.9M

#11 fifth weekend: $21.0M

#16 sixth weekend: $15.1M

#28 seventh weekend: $10.2M

#75 eighth weekend: $5.9M

With $620.4M total through 52 days, it now ranks as the #12 biggest movie of all time domestically, between 2012’s The Avengers with $623.3M and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $620.1M.

Overseas / global

This weekend, Barbie declined -59% overseas in holdover markets, much steeper than its -42% domestic drop.

It’s now earned $782.2M overseas and $1.40B globally, or 55% from overseas.

Globally, that’s the #15 film of all time, ranking between 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron with $1.405B and April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $1.36B.

Barbie’s top five overseas markets totals are:

U.K.: $120.8M Germany: $56.5M Australia: $55.6M Mexico: $54.3M France: $47.6M

It’s also earned $35.1M in China.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $84.6M.

Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $88.7M -2% The Equalizer 3: $34.6M Same weekend in 2022 $43.1M 2.0x Barbarian: $10.5M Same weekend in 2019 $138.4M -37% It: Chapter Two – $91.0M

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $6.80B.

Here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, through the equivalent point:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $5.37B +26.6% +25.5% Up 2019 $7.97B -14.7% -14.6% Down

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.63B Universal + Focus Features: $1.51B Warner Bros.: $1.06B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $813.8M Paramount : $700.0M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: