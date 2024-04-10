Weekend Box Office Preview: CIVIL WAR Aims to Unseat GODZILLA x KONG From Top Spot

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s three-week reign atop the box office is at risk this weekend with the release of Alex Garland’s Civil War. No film has secured the top spot at the domestic box office for more than three consecutive weekends this year—a trend poised to continue, according to our box office tracking.

Civil War

A24 | NEW

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $20 – $30 Million

Our current range for the opening weekend of Civil War is between $20 and $30 million, which would give Garland’s film the highest debut in distributor A24’s history. Granted, A24’s track record at the box office outside of horror titles usually relies on slow, gradual roll-outs that expand and leg out over several weeks. Civil War sees the studio trying to capture a large opening weekend crowd out of the gate, tweaking a theatrical marketing approach that has traditionally been more segmented for the studio. Word-of-mouth could propel this film to become A24’s highest-grossing title of all time in the domestic market, unseating the 2022 release (and Best Picture winner) Everything, Everywhere, All at Once‘s $77 million.

Strong pre-release awareness and Early Release screenings at select IMAX locations should help drive buzz for a strong opening weekend. A 93% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes confirms that critics are behind the film. On the other side of what we expect to be a banner opening weekend for A24, audience polling should give us an indication of just how close this film can get to the $100 million benchmark.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Warner Bros. | Week 4

Weekend Range: $12 – $15 Million

Godzilla and Kong won’t see a significant drop in their ranking, as our forecast anticipates a #2 finish over the weekend with a range of $12 to $15 million. The latest entry in Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse has been over-performing since its $80 million debut, though its second and third weekend drops have fallen closer in line with two previous entries in the franchise. Sharing PLF screens with Civil War will slow the film down this weekend, but not significantly enough to edge out Lionsgate’s newcomer The Ministry of Ungentlemany Warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemany Warfare

Lionsgate | NEW

Opening Weekend Range: $8 – $12 Million

The Ministry of Ungentlemany Warfare will be the fifth theatrically-released action film helmed by Guy Ritchie to reach audiences since 2020. All four prior releases—The Gentlemen (2020), Wrath of Man (2021), Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023), Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)—opened to between $3 and $10 million in North America. We expect a slight improvement in those numbers from The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare to buck that trend. Drawing on the organic traffic on The Boxoffice Networks’ 100+ pages across YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat channels, our pre-release tracking suggests Guy Richie’s latest film will perform on the upper end of that range. “We’ve seen strong engagement on The Ministry of Ungentlemany Warfare compared to trailer views of Guy Ritchie’s latest titles at this point before release,” says Romeo Duchene, VP of Strategic Content Partnerships at Boxoffice.

Holdover competition from Universal’s Monkey Man may chip away at the film’s opening weekend potential, but we still expect this new release to open strongly enough to claim the last spot on this weekend’s box office podium.