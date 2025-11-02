Weekend Box Office: REGRETTING YOU Ascends to Top Spot on Slow Halloween Weekend

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$55,047,680 | -26.2% Last Week / -23.2% Weekend 44, 2024

Due to the addition of KPop Demon Hunters to this World Series/Halloween weekend’s releases, this frame will ultimately not go down as the lowest overall box office of 2025… but it was close. That honor remains with March 14-16 ($52.19M overall) when Novocaine got to #1 with a whimper. Estimates have Regretting You ($8.1M) and Black Phone 2 ($8M) neck-and-neck for the top spot while exhibitors wait patiently for formidable fresh product. Year-over-year against this time in 2024 we are -23.2% down from when Venom: The Last Dance held strong in its sophomore frame.

Top Title: Regretting You (Paramount) | $8.1M / 3,425 Screens / $2,365 PSA | Week 2

Top Opener: Stitch Head (Briarcliff) | $2.1M / 2,162 Screens / $971 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Mistress Dispeller (Oscilloscope) | $14.9K / 4 Screens / $3,729 PSA | Week 2

1. Regretting You

Paramount Pictures | Week 2

$8.1M 3-Day Weekend | $27.5M Domestic Total

$50.8M Global Total

After debuting at #3 last weekend, Paramount Pictures’ romantic drama Regretting You has made the rare second frame leap to #1 with an estimated $8.1M from 3,425 locations for a $2,365 Per Screen Average, dropping only -41% from its debut. This is only a hair shy of Black Phone 2‘s estimated $8M flat, so it will be a photo finish come Monday. That number also represents the lowest-grossing #1 film of 2025, below Novocaine‘s $8.8M debut in March. You would have to go back to the $6.2M Argylle earned in its second frame of early 2024 to find a significantly lower #1 earner.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, with a 213% jump from Halloween Friday to Saturday…

Friday – $1.25M

Saturday – $3.75M

Sunday – $3.1M

Between a lack of new major releases, Halloween, and Game 7 of the World Series this was a crushing week for the box office. Our forecasting panel had Regretting You at the bottom of likely #2 titles this frame, and while it might still be #2 when all is said and done, we did note that female-skewing films are not necessarily front-loaded. Domestic total is currently estimated at $27.5M, still shy of Materialists‘ $36.5M but likely to overtake it in the next frame or two.

With new openings in France, Spain, and Sweden, Regretting You‘s international take matched domestic with $8.2M from 56 markets, bringing the global total to $50.8M. This represents 95% of the worldwide footprint, with only Italy left to open. Top 3 territories right now are the UK ($5.1M), Germany ($3.3M), and Australia ($2.6M).

Other Notable Performances

Universal’s Black Phone 2 came in a close second place with an estimated $8M (-38%), and could very well overtake Regretting You for the top spot come Monday actuals. The domestic total now stands at $61.45M, on pace with the first movie at this point in time ($62.4M), while globally the movie crossed the century mark with $104.7M. Universal also pulled an old chestnut out of the garage by putting the sci-fi comedy classic Back to the Future back into 2,290 theaters for the movie’s 40th anniversary where it took in $4.7M for fifth place, taking the unadjusted domestic total to $221.74M. This is actually the most screens the 1985 film has ever played on at any one time, and considerably better performing than its 30th anniversary re-release performance in October 2015, where it took in $1.65M from 1,815 screens.

Netflix’s most watched movie of all-time, KPop Demon Hunters, did a surprise encore in theaters this weekend but could not match the excitement of its $19.2M 2-day August launch. Even with the benefit of AMC screens and a third day this time around, the movie only brought in an industry estimate (via Deadline) $5.3M from 2,890 locations, taking its total to $24.3M. This would put it at #4 on the charts between Chainsaw Man and Bugonia. After over two months on the streamer, the juice just was not there this time around, especially with limited marketing and kid fans actually dressing up as the characters for trick or treating instead of heading to the theater.

Focus Features’ Bugonia expanded into 2,043 theaters where it grossed an estimated $4.8M. Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ highest grosser Poor Things ($34.55M domestic) never had a frame that high, but it was steadily platformed over eight weeks before it reached over 2000 screens. Ditto for his other Emma Stone starrer, The Favourite ($34.3M domestic), whose highest screen count was 1,554. Domestic total for Bugonia is now at $5.8M, earning a “B” CinemaScore from a majority male audience at 61% with 39% of ticket buyers in the 24-34 age bracket.

Next Weekend

20th Century Studios is injecting a franchise infusion into the box office next frame with Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg’s theatrical follow-up to his acclaimed Predator prequel Prey. Besides bringing this one to theaters instead of Hulu, the filmmaker also promises an intriguing tie-in to the Alien franchise via Elle Fanning’s damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic. This marks the franchise’s first theatrical entry since Shane Black’s The Predator disappointed in 2018 with $51M.

