Weekend Box Office: RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Earns Best Post-Thanksgiving Opening Since 2003’s THE LAST SAMURAI

Courtesy Parkwood Entertainment

#1 = Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

The AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance Films concert documentary can pay the “bills, bills, bills” with a $21.0M debut.

Renaissance earns first place despite playing in 2,539 theaters, only the #5 widest release this frame.

However, Renaissance does start below several other concert documentaries:

-9% below 2009’s posthumous Michael Jackson concert documentary This Is It = $23.2M

-28% below 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never = $29.5M

-32% below 2008’s Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert = $31.1M

(Nobody expected Renaissance to open anywhere near October’s record-shattering Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which debuted with $92.8M.)

Renaissance also earns the best immediate post-Thanksgiving debut since 2003’s The Last Samurai with $24.2M.

The top immediate post-Thanksgiving weekend overall remains 2019’s holdover Frozen II with $35.1M in its third frame.

Unsurprisingly given its newfound competition, Eras falls -76% in its eighth frame, by far its steepest drop so far.

Overseas / global

Renaissance opened to a somewhat subdued $6.4M overseas and $27.4M globally, or 23% overseas.

Major markets still to release include Brazil, Italy, and Spain.

For comparison, This Is It opened to $74.2M globally, while Eras Tour began with $123.5M globally.

#2 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Last frame, Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel repeated in first place with a mere -35% sophomore weekend drop.

That was far milder than the sophomore drops for the four original Hunger Games installments, the mildest of which was 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = -49%.

Now in its third frame, Songbirds declines -50% to $14.5M and the runner-up slot.

Among Hunger Games films, that’s a milder third weekend drop than:

2013’s Catching Fire = -65%

2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = -61%

2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = -64%

However, it’s steeper than for 2012’s The Hunger Games = -43%.

Through 17 days, Songbirds has earned $121.2M. Through the same point in release, that’s:

-60% below 2012’s The Hunger Games = $302.4M

-63% below 2013’s Catching Fire = $335.8M

-53% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = $258.1M

-46% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = $227.3M

Songbirds is holding better than its opening weekend would have predicted versus all four films, having originally opened:

-70% below 2012’s The Hunger Games

-71% below 2013’s Catching Fire

-63% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1

-56% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/fading-snow-director-francis-lawrence-on-kindling-the-franchise-with-origin-story-the-hunger-games-the-ballad-of-songbirds-and-snakes/

#3 = Godzilla Minus One

Toho International’s Japanese-language monster movie stomps to a $11.0M debut in third place.

Comparisons are few and far between, because nobody realistically expected this to open in the same range as the several English-language Godzilla movies.

It marks the top foreign opening domestically of 2023, overtaking March’s fellow Japanese Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village with $10.1M.

#4 = Trolls Band Together

Universal’s animated three-quel drops -57% in its third frame to $7.6M and fourth place.

It’s earned $74.8M through 17 days, or -35% behind 2016’s Trolls through the same point = $116.1M.

Overseas / global

Band falls -60% in overseas holdover markets, slightly steeper than its -57% domestic drop.

The top five overseas markets to date are:

U.K.: $18.5M Germany: $6.6M Mexico: $6.3M Brazil: $5.5M Spain: $4.8M

Major markets still to release include South Korea.

It’s now earned $85.8M overseas and $160.6M globally, or 53% overseas.

The movie is looking unlikely to match 2016’s original Trolls with $343.2M globally, 55% overseas.

#5 = Wish

Last weekend, Disney’s animated musical failed to win the Thanksgiving frame or even come in the top two with a third place start.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls a steep -62% to $7.4M and fifth place.

That’s a steeper drop than for other Disney animated musicals released on Thanksgiving week, including:

2016’s Moana = -50%

2021’s Encanto = -52%

2013’s Frozen = -53%

2010’s Tangled = -56%

Through 12 days, Wish has earned $41.9M total. That’s running far behind other Disney animated musicals released on Thanksgiving weeks past:

-28% below 2021’s Encanto = $58.3M

-56% below 2010’s Tangled = $96.5M

-65% below 2016’s Moana = $119.7M

-68% below 2013’s Frozen = $134.2M

Overseas / global

Wish falls -44% in overseas holdover markets, notably milder than its -62% domestic drop.

Wish has earned $39.6M overseas and $81.6M globally, or 48% overseas.

Wish looks unlikely to even approach the final global totals of:

Moana : $629.6M globally, 60% overseas

Tangled : $582.4M globally, 65% overseas

The top overseas markets for Wish include:

U.K.: $5.5M China: $5.3M France: $4.1M Mexico: $3.6M Germany: $3.5M

Major markets still to release include Japan, Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.

#6 = Napoleon

In its sophomore frame, Sony Pictures and Apple Studios’ historical drama fell a steep -65% to $7.1M. That’s steeper than:

Director Ridley Scott’s 2021 House of Gucci = -51%

Scott’s fellow 2021 The Last Duel = -57%

October’s Killers of the Flower Moon , a comparable historical drama from Apple Studios = -60%

After 12 days, Napoleon has earned $45.7M total. Through the same point in release, that’s:

+5% ahead of Killers of the Flower Moon = $43.2M

+35% ahead of House of Gucci = $33.8M

Overseas / global

Napoleon falls -46% in overseas holdover markets, considerably milder than its -65% domestic drop.

It’s now earned $90.9M overseas and $136.6M globally, or 66% overseas.

The top five overseas markets are:

U.K.: $11.8M France: $9.9M (the film takes place in France, though it’s received withering reviews there) Germany: $6.2M Spain: $6.2M Italy: $6.1M

Major markets still to release include South Korea.

It will aim to match the global totals of:

Killers of the Flower Moon = $154.3M to date, 57% overseas

House of Gucci = $147M, 63% overseas

#7 = Animal

Moksha Movies’ Indian foreign-language action drama earned the second-highest domestic Bollywood opening ever with $6.1M.

That ranks behind only January’s Pathaan = $6.8M.

#8 = The Shift

Angel Studios’ faith-based sci-fi opens with $4.35M in eighth place. Compared to other faith-based releases this year, that’s:

Less than +1% above September’s The Blind = $4.34M

-13% below October’s After Death = $5.0M

-20% below March’s His Only Son = $5.5M

#9 = Silent Night

Lionsgate’s dialogue-free R-rated holiday action thriller Silent Night was nearly silent with a $3.0M debut in ninth place.

#10 = Thanksgiving

Having passed its titular holiday as a marketing tactic, Sony Pictures’ holiday-themed horror Thanksgiving carves out -62% in its third frame to $2.6M and 10th place.

It’s earned $28.3M through 17 days, or -19% below 2022’s Violent Night through the same point = $35.0M.

Sony just announced a sequel to Thanksgiving slated for 2025.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend comes in around $92.8M.

Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $116.0M -20% The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, second frame = $29.0M Same weekend in 2022 $52.6M +76% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fourth frame = $17.5M Same weekend in 2019 $180,855,568 -48% Frozen II, second frame = $85.9M

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $8.26B.

Through the equivalent point, here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: After last weekend: Trend 2022 $6.71B +23.0% +22.3% Up 2019 $10.22B -19.1% -18.2% Down

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.86B Universal + Focus Features: $1.84B Warner Bros.: $1.15B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm : $948.7M Paramount : $839.7M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: