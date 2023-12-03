Weekend Box Office: RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Earns Best Post-Thanksgiving Opening Since 2003’s THE LAST SAMURAI

#1 = Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
The AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance Films concert documentary can pay the “bills, bills, bills” with a $21.0M debut.
Renaissance earns first place despite playing in 2,539 theaters, only the #5 widest release this frame.
However, Renaissance does start below several other concert documentaries:
- -9% below 2009’s posthumous Michael Jackson concert documentary This Is It = $23.2M
- -28% below 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never = $29.5M
- -32% below 2008’s Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert = $31.1M
(Nobody expected Renaissance to open anywhere near October’s record-shattering Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which debuted with $92.8M.)
Renaissance also earns the best immediate post-Thanksgiving debut since 2003’s The Last Samurai with $24.2M.
The top immediate post-Thanksgiving weekend overall remains 2019’s holdover Frozen II with $35.1M in its third frame.
Unsurprisingly given its newfound competition, Eras falls -76% in its eighth frame, by far its steepest drop so far.
Overseas / global
Renaissance opened to a somewhat subdued $6.4M overseas and $27.4M globally, or 23% overseas.
Major markets still to release include Brazil, Italy, and Spain.
For comparison, This Is It opened to $74.2M globally, while Eras Tour began with $123.5M globally.
#2 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Last frame, Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel repeated in first place with a mere -35% sophomore weekend drop.
That was far milder than the sophomore drops for the four original Hunger Games installments, the mildest of which was 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = -49%.
Now in its third frame, Songbirds declines -50% to $14.5M and the runner-up slot.
Among Hunger Games films, that’s a milder third weekend drop than:
- 2013’s Catching Fire = -65%
- 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = -61%
- 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = -64%
However, it’s steeper than for 2012’s The Hunger Games = -43%.
Through 17 days, Songbirds has earned $121.2M. Through the same point in release, that’s:
- -60% below 2012’s The Hunger Games = $302.4M
- -63% below 2013’s Catching Fire = $335.8M
- -53% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = $258.1M
- -46% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = $227.3M
Songbirds is holding better than its opening weekend would have predicted versus all four films, having originally opened:
- -70% below 2012’s The Hunger Games
- -71% below 2013’s Catching Fire
- -63% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1
- -56% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2
Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence here:
https://www.boxofficepro.com/fading-snow-director-francis-lawrence-on-kindling-the-franchise-with-origin-story-the-hunger-games-the-ballad-of-songbirds-and-snakes/
#3 = Godzilla Minus One
Toho International’s Japanese-language monster movie stomps to a $11.0M debut in third place.
Comparisons are few and far between, because nobody realistically expected this to open in the same range as the several English-language Godzilla movies.
It marks the top foreign opening domestically of 2023, overtaking March’s fellow Japanese Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village with $10.1M.
#4 = Trolls Band Together
Universal’s animated three-quel drops -57% in its third frame to $7.6M and fourth place.
It’s earned $74.8M through 17 days, or -35% behind 2016’s Trolls through the same point = $116.1M.
Overseas / global
Band falls -60% in overseas holdover markets, slightly steeper than its -57% domestic drop.
The top five overseas markets to date are:
- U.K.: $18.5M
- Germany: $6.6M
- Mexico: $6.3M
- Brazil: $5.5M
- Spain: $4.8M
Major markets still to release include South Korea.
It’s now earned $85.8M overseas and $160.6M globally, or 53% overseas.
The movie is looking unlikely to match 2016’s original Trolls with $343.2M globally, 55% overseas.
#5 = Wish
Last weekend, Disney’s animated musical failed to win the Thanksgiving frame or even come in the top two with a third place start.
Now in its sophomore frame, it falls a steep -62% to $7.4M and fifth place.
That’s a steeper drop than for other Disney animated musicals released on Thanksgiving week, including:
- 2016’s Moana = -50%
- 2021’s Encanto = -52%
- 2013’s Frozen = -53%
- 2010’s Tangled = -56%
Through 12 days, Wish has earned $41.9M total. That’s running far behind other Disney animated musicals released on Thanksgiving weeks past:
- -28% below 2021’s Encanto = $58.3M
- -56% below 2010’s Tangled = $96.5M
- -65% below 2016’s Moana = $119.7M
- -68% below 2013’s Frozen = $134.2M
Overseas / global
Wish falls -44% in overseas holdover markets, notably milder than its -62% domestic drop.
Wish has earned $39.6M overseas and $81.6M globally, or 48% overseas.
Wish looks unlikely to even approach the final global totals of:
- Moana: $629.6M globally, 60% overseas
- Tangled: $582.4M globally, 65% overseas
The top overseas markets for Wish include:
- U.K.: $5.5M
- China: $5.3M
- France: $4.1M
- Mexico: $3.6M
- Germany: $3.5M
Major markets still to release include Japan, Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.
#6 = Napoleon
In its sophomore frame, Sony Pictures and Apple Studios’ historical drama fell a steep -65% to $7.1M. That’s steeper than:
- Director Ridley Scott’s 2021 House of Gucci = -51%
- Scott’s fellow 2021 The Last Duel = -57%
- October’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a comparable historical drama from Apple Studios = -60%
After 12 days, Napoleon has earned $45.7M total. Through the same point in release, that’s:
- +5% ahead of Killers of the Flower Moon = $43.2M
- +35% ahead of House of Gucci = $33.8M
Overseas / global
Napoleon falls -46% in overseas holdover markets, considerably milder than its -65% domestic drop.
It’s now earned $90.9M overseas and $136.6M globally, or 66% overseas.
The top five overseas markets are:
- U.K.: $11.8M
- France: $9.9M (the film takes place in France, though it’s received withering reviews there)
- Germany: $6.2M
- Spain: $6.2M
- Italy: $6.1M
Major markets still to release include South Korea.
It will aim to match the global totals of:
- Killers of the Flower Moon = $154.3M to date, 57% overseas
- House of Gucci = $147M, 63% overseas
#7 = Animal
Moksha Movies’ Indian foreign-language action drama earned the second-highest domestic Bollywood opening ever with $6.1M.
That ranks behind only January’s Pathaan = $6.8M.
#8 = The Shift
Angel Studios’ faith-based sci-fi opens with $4.35M in eighth place. Compared to other faith-based releases this year, that’s:
- Less than +1% above September’s The Blind = $4.34M
- -13% below October’s After Death = $5.0M
- -20% below March’s His Only Son = $5.5M
#9 = Silent Night
Lionsgate’s dialogue-free R-rated holiday action thriller Silent Night was nearly silent with a $3.0M debut in ninth place.
#10 = Thanksgiving
Having passed its titular holiday as a marketing tactic, Sony Pictures’ holiday-themed horror Thanksgiving carves out -62% in its third frame to $2.6M and 10th place.
It’s earned $28.3M through 17 days, or -19% below 2022’s Violent Night through the same point = $35.0M.
Sony just announced a sequel to Thanksgiving slated for 2025.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend comes in around $92.8M.
Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$116.0M
|
-20%
|
The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, second frame = $29.0M
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$52.6M
|
+76%
|
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fourth frame = $17.5M
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$180,855,568
|
-48%
|
Frozen II, second frame = $85.9M
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $8.26B.
Through the equivalent point, here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
After last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$6.71B
|
+23.0%
|
+22.3%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$10.22B
|
-19.1%
|
-18.2%
|
Down
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.86B
- Universal + Focus Features: $1.84B
- Warner Bros.: $1.15B
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm: $948.7M
- Paramount: $839.7M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
|$21,000,000
|2,539
|$8,271
|$21,000,000
|1
|AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance
|The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
|$14,500,000
|-50%
|3,776
|$3,840
|$121,243,408
|3
|Lionsgate
|Godzilla Minus One
|$11,031,954
|2,308
|$4,780
|$11,031,954
|1
|Toho International
|Trolls Band Together
|$7,600,000
|-57%
|3,613
|-280
|$2,104
|$74,833,000
|3
|Universal
|Wish
|$7,412,000
|-62%
|3,900
|$1,901
|$41,955,942
|2
|Disney
|Napoleon
|$7,125,000
|-65%
|3,500
|$2,036
|$45,740,000
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Animal
|$6,140,000
|700
|$8,771
|$6,140,000
|1
|Moksha Movies
|The Shift
|$4,358,377
|2,450
|$1,779
|$4,358,377
|1
|Angel Studios
|Silent Night
|$3,000,000
|1,870
|$1,604
|$3,000,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|Thanksgiving
|$2,630,000
|-63%
|3,204
|$821
|$28,377,633
|3
|Sony Pictures
|The Marvels
|$2,509,000
|-60%
|3,070
|$817
|$80,735,186
|4
|Disney
|Dream Scenario
|$1,689,446
|164%
|124
|$13,625
|$3,470,330
|4
|A24
|Saltburn
|$1,568,244
|-16%
|1,566
|$1,001
|$6,235,130
|3
|MGM / Amazon Studios
|The Holdovers
|$1,150,000
|-59%
|1,311
|-290
|$877
|$15,074,000
|6
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
|$550,000
|-76%
|646
|-300
|$851
|$178,831,257
|8
|AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|$460,000
|-58%
|420
|-347
|$1,095
|$66,513,005
|7
|Paramount
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|$400,000
|-77%
|717
|-1,037
|$558
|$136,917,570
|6
|Universal
|Priscilla
|$322,751
|-74%
|1,063
|$304
|$20,372,329
|6
|A24
|Radical
|$271,500
|-64%
|255
|-70
|$1,065
|$8,248,859
|5
|Pantelion Films
|Next Goal Wins
|$231,000
|-86%
|2,240
|$103
|$6,397,715
|3
|Searchlight [Disney]
|Journey to Bethlehem
|$190,000
|-71%
|1,384
|$137
|$6,150,057
|4
|Sony Pictures
|Eileen
|$90,521
|6
|$15,087
|$90,521
|1
|Neon
|Anatomy of a Fall
|$67,000
|-27%
|72
|-5
|$931
|$3,492,148
|8
|Neon
|Monster
|$26,545
|4%
|5
|3
|$5,309
|$63,314
|2
|Well Go USA
|Oppenheimer
|$20,000
|-29%
|101
|-1
|$198
|$325,391,000
|20
|Universal
|La Syndicaliste
|$10,075
|1
|$10,075
|$100,751
|1
|Kino Lorber
|Common Ground
|$9,250
|411%
|2
|$4,625
|$230,200
|10
|Area 23a
|Farewell My Concubine
|$6,009
|187%
|2
|$3,005
|$5,538,649
|Miramax
|The Disappearance of Shere Hite
|$5,900
|154%
|19
|17
|$311
|$27,607
|3
|IFC Films
|Pianoforte
|$5,500
|1
|$5,500
|$5,500
|1
|Greenwich
