Weekend Box Office: SINNERS Busts MINECRAFT’s Blocks to Land #1 Spot

Key Takeaways

Total Weekend Gross:

$134,610,596 | -10% Last Week / +51.1% Weekend 16, 2024

Sinners and A Minecraft Movie gave Warner Bros. bragging rights with the first time in over a decade that one studio has had two movies earn more than $40M each in a single frame. This also gives WB’s risky, auteur-heavy 2025 slate a boost, with Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! and P.T. Anderson’s One Battle After Another forthcoming. Angel Studios’ The King of Kings rounded out the Top 3 with an extraordinary hold thanks to religious-leaning family audiences. Overall this was a massive +50% year-over-year from 2024 when the second weekend of A24’s Civil War was at the top.

Top Title: Sinners (Warner Bros.) | $45.6M / 3,308 Screens / $13,785 PSA | Week 1

Top Opener: Sinners (Warner Bros.) | $45.6M / 3,308 Screens / $13,785 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: The Shrouds (Janus Films) | $52,100K / 3 Screens / $17,367 PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Sinners

Warner Bros. | NEW

$45.6M Domestic Opening Weekend | $61M Global Total

Warner Bros. was in the enviable position of having two of their own heavy hitter earners competing against each other this weekend, with the R-rated period vampire movie Sinners winning out over two-time champ A Minecraft Movie. Director Ryan Coogler’s Sinners over-preformed ahead of our forecast by bringing in $45.6M on 3,308 screens for a $13,785 Per Screen Average, with $9.11M of that (20%) from North American IMAX locations screening the shot-for-IMAX title on 70MM celluloid film. Another 22% came from other Premium Large Formats and theaters showing the film in standard 70MM.

This was ahead of Minecraft, which dropped -47% to #2 with $41.3M for a $344.6M domestic total and $720.8M globally. That marks the video game adaptation as the studio’s 4th biggest domestic earner ever ahead of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ($317.87M) as well as their 24th worldwide ahead of Dune: Part Two ($714.7M).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked for Sinners, including $4.7M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $19.2M

Saturday – $16.5M

Sunday – $9.9M

Undeniably an extraordinary performance for an original R-rated genre title, it blasted past Nosferatu‘s $40.8M earned over the 5-day Christmas holiday last year. It’s also ahead of Jordan Peele’s original R-rated Nope, which launched to $44.36M in summer 2022. Rotten Tomatoes critical/audience scores were lockstep positive at 98%/97% respectively, alongside an “A” CinemaScore that drove same-day purchases over 50%. This is reportedly the first R-rated horror title to earn an “A” CinemaScore (besting the “A-” earned by classics like Silence of the Lambs and Get Out), with the “technically a horror film” Goosebumps having previously earned an “A” score. The best metric might be the 5 stars from PostTrak, with ticket buyers handing the movie a 92% positive score with an 84% definite recommend that should keep the gravy train rolling into next weekend.

Here’s how demographics looked…

38% African-American

35% Caucasian

18% Hispanic

5% Asian

4% Native-American/Other

Sinners – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Locations – North America

1. AMC Lincoln Square New York

2. Regal Atlantic Station Atlanta

3. AMC Southlake Pavilion Atlanta

4. AMC Universal Citywalk Los Angeles

5. Regal Edwards Marq’E Houston

6. AMC Metreon San Francisco

7. AMC Burbank

8. AMC Empire New York

9. Regal Irvine Spectrum Los Angeles

10. AMC Grove Los Angeles

Sinners – Opening Weekend

Top Ten DMAs – North America

1. Los Angeles

2. New York

3. Atlanta

4. Dallas

5. Chicago

6. Washington DC

7. Houston

8. San Francisco

9. Philadelphia

10. Toronto

Overseas Sinners opened in 71 markets to $15.4M on 10,000 screens, with $2M of that coming from only 359 IMAX screens. The overall global total is an estimated $61M.

Sinners – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Overseas Markets

1. UK/Ireland | $3.2M

2. France | $2.0M

3. Mexico | $1.1M

4. Germany | $898K

5. Australia | $842K

6. Spain | $796K

7. Brazil | $646K

8. UAE | $540K

9. Italy | $397K

10. Holland | $364K

Other Notable Performances

Angel Studios’ animated Jesus tale The King of Kings massively over-indexed over the Easter holiday, only dropping -11% from its debut frame to land at #3 with $17.27M on 3,535 screens for a $4,887 PSA. With a domestic total of $45.3M that puts this title ahead of 1953’s The Robe as the 11th highest grossing title based on religious text, and should unseat The Nativity Story and Risen in the next day or two to become #9. As expected there was a drop-off on Sunday to $4M from the previous two days’ $6.6M.

GKIDS’ release of Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing, an animated musical based on Sega’s mobile game, brought in $2.76M in 800 theaters for a $3,460 to land at #7. This is the best performance for a GKIDS title so far this year.

David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds grossed an estimated $52,100 on 3 screens for a solid per-screen average of $17,367, the biggest PSA of the weekend. The legendary Canadian director’s latest body horror entry was distributed by Sideshow/Janus Films (their first English-language release) to sold out shows at two locations in New York and one in LA, and will be given an expansion to 250 screens next week. Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, and Guy Pearce star in the film, which has a 69% critical rating on RT. Cronenberg’s films are generally divisive (see Crash, Crimes of the Future), so even as it expands look for this one to appeal more to the cult faithful than the normies.

On Wednesday (after 62 days in release) Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World finally completed its two month-long bloody crawl under barbed wire to cross the $200M mark domestically. As its screen count has dwindled to 155 it is unlikely to overtake Thor: The Dark World‘s $206.3M, so its status as the 8th lowest domestic MCU earner is secure lest Thunderbolts* underperform worse. The global total on the fourth cap film is currently at $414.35M, making it the 6th lowest worldwide MCU earner under Shang-Chi ($432.2M). While it might have another week or two in second run theaters, digital availability makes it safe to say we can close the book on a middling performer for a studio that had six other pictures gross over $200M on their opening weekend.

Next Weekend

Next week sees Ben Affleck make his long-awaited return as the autistic hitman in The Accountant 2, a sequel to the minor 2016 hit ($86.2M) which also sees the return of Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and director Gavin O’Connor. We also have Screen Gems’ release of the video game adaptation Until Dawn, which gives gamers an R-rated alternative to Minecraft. It is directed by David F. Sandberg, who previously brought us DC’s two Shazam! films.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 16 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $134,610,596 | (+51.1% vs 2024)