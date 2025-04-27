Weekend Box Office: SINNERS Prevails Over ACCOUNTANT 2

Photo by Eli Adé, © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Key Takeaways

Total Weekend Gross:

$146,536,828 | +8.2% Last Week / +56.3% Weekend 17, 2024

Two new wide releases and one big ol’ re-release from a faraway galaxy couldn’t curtail the incredible momentum of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which posted an extremely rare single-digit percentage drop from its impressive opening weekend. The two-decade-old Revenge of the Sith also mustered some imperial might to take the #2 spot from Ben Affleck’s Accountant 2, which is remarkable for a highly available catalogue title. After only hitting $100M+ weekends twice in the first quarter of 2025, every weekend in April has managed to cross the $100M mark. We’re also once again well over double year-over-year from this frame in 2024, when Challengers was on top.

Top Title: Sinners (Warner Bros.) | $45M / 3,347 Screens / $13,445 PSA | Week 2

Top Opener: Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (Lucasfilm) | $25.2M / 2,775 Screens / $9,081 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Magic Farm (Mubi) | $19,479 / 1 Screen / $19,479 PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Sinners

Warner Bros. | Week 2

$45M Domestic Weekend | $122M Domestic Total

$161.6M Global Total

In an extremely rare single-digit -6% percentage drop, Warners’ vampire horror film Sinners sunk its teeth into an additional $45M to once again place #1, bearing its fangs at two new releases. That’s the smallest second frame drop ever for an R-rated film, and the lowest for any genre since 2009’s Avatar (-2%). An estimated $10.25M of that came from IMAX 1570 celluloid locations for 22.8% of the overall second frame.

The film’s 3,347 locations (+39) earned a $13,445 Per Screen Average for a current domestic total of $122.5M, outgrossing last year’s #2 horror title Alien: Romulus ($105.3M) after only two weekends and looking to pass 2024’s #1 A Quiet Place: Day One ($139M) by next frame. It will also surpass Mufasa: The Lion King‘s 2025 earnings ($126.4M) in a day or two to become the #3 highest-grossing film of the year.

Overall PostTrak rating is up 2 points from last week to 94%, and while it skewed male for the debut, it is now split 50/50 between the sexes. This frame also saw the top two demographics switch with 39% Caucasian and 35% African-American (Frame 1 was 35% and 38%, respectively), with most of the major markets over-performing beyond their norm.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $13M

Saturday – $18.8M

Sunday – $13.2M

Internationally Sinners is still soft compared to domestic, bringing home $13.5M (-14% from holdover markets), taking the overseas total to $39.1M and the global at $161.6M.

2. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Lucasfilm | NEW (Re-Release)

$25.2M Domestic Opening Weekend | $42.2M Global Total/$891.19M Lifetime

At age 80, visionary George Lucas has the #2 movie in America… a movie he made 20 years ago. Lucasfilm’s one-week re-release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith made an estimated $25.2M during its exclusive one-week run on 2,775 screens for a $9,081 PSA. The week-long window was a smart move on Disney’s part, as it created a need-to-see factor that wasn’t there for 2024’s nostalgia trip for Phantom Menace, which made $13.4M total over four weeks. It will also enable the studio to easily transition Thunderbolts* onto all those screens next weekend. These new monies have kicked Sith over the $400M mark domestically ($405.47M).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $3.4M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $11.3M

Saturday – $8M

Sunday – $5.9M

This marks the third most successful re-release launch ever after 1997’s Special Edition of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope ($36M) and the 2011 3D re-release of The Lion King ($30M).

Overseas, Revenge of the Sith also posted a terrific $17M in 34 material territories, opening at #1 in Germany ($4.6M) along with Norway, Chile, and Bolivia. Germany was the biggest market, boasting the second biggest German opening weekend of 2025. Meanwhile, the UK posted $2.3M while Mexico took in $1.7M. Globally, Episode III grabbed $42.2M for a lifetime total of $891.19M, which could cross $900M before the run is out.

3. The Accountant 2

Amazon/MGM | NEW

$24.5M Domestic Opening Weekend

The sequel to 2016’s minor hit action movie The Accountant came in right at the center of our expectations as The Accountant 2 took in $24.5M on 3610 screens for a $6,785 PSA. On its near-decade-long trip to the screen, the Ben Affleck-led second chapter switched studios from WB to Amazon MGM. It earned a decent 78% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes but fared even better with audiences who gave it a 92% as well as an “A-” CinemaScore. In true OCD fashion, the sequel’s opening weekend is almost identical to the first film’s $24.7M debut on 3,332 screens back in 2016.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2.5M in previews…

Friday – $9.4M

Saturday – $9.1M

Sunday – $5.9M

The audience was split 57% male/43% female, which could be attributable to Anna Kendrick’s absence. As expected, the largest demo was age 55+ at 27% and 45-54 the next biggest at 22%, with age 13-24 representing less than 12% combined. This was a strictly older audience action thriller that could not compete with Sinners, plain and simple. It performed best in the South Central, Midwest and West regions.

Here’s how demographics looked…

51% White

20% Latino

14% Black

9% Asian

7% Native American / Other

5. Until Dawn

Sony Pictures | NEW

$8M Domestic Opening Weekend | $18.1M Global Total

Sony’s timeloop horror movie Until Dawn opened to an estimated $8.015M at 3,055 locations for a $2,624 PSA. In terms of video game adaptations, it can be compared to the opening of 2015’s Hitman: Agent 47 ($8.3M opening/$22.46M domestic total) and last year’s disastrous Borderlands ($8.6M opening/$15.48M domestic total). This one simply did not have the crossover appeal of a Five Nights at Freddy’s or Resident Evil.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $3.2M

Saturday – $2.9M

Sunday – $1.9M

RT critical was a splat at 50%, while audiences were also so-so at 70% and a “C+” CinemaScore. This marked a return to the horror genre for director David F. Sandberg, who helmed the successful Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation before the two Shazam movies. However, because it’s a survival horror game the brand never had the wide appeal of something like Minecraft. Also, most of the big stars from the video game cast (Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere) were replaced by lesser-known names.

Unfortunately, Sony picked a time when audiences have a horror hit (Sinners) and a video game hit (A Minecraft Movie) to quench their thirst for either genre. A lower-budget horror entry like Until Dawn may have played better in a less competitive January/February slot.

Overseas looks a little brighter for Until Dawn with $10.1 million coming from 60 overseas markets and 8,000+ screens for an $18.1M global total. That’s 17% ahead of Sony’s Tarot as well as 12% over the studio’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions in like markets. Parts of Asia have yet to open, including Thailand (May 8), Malaysia (May 8), Vietnam (May 9), and Japan (Aug 1), so international could well be the savior of this one.

Other Notable Performances

WB’s A Minecraft Movie dropped -44% to land at #4 this week with $22.7M. This brings the domestic total to $379.96M, on its way to surpassing the $400M barrier. It also surpassed the $800M mark globally ($816.6M), although it remains to be seen whether it can surpass $1B, especially with Marvel entering the worldwide picture next week.

Sony and Trafalgar Releasing’s concert film Pink Floyd: Pompeii – MCMLXXII played in approximately 2,500 cinemas across 63 countries this weekend for a global total of $6.5M. An estimated $2.62M of that came from North American screens.

Next Weekend

The May 2 frame is all about Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, a team-up movie featuring a hodgepodge of secondary anti-hero characters from previous MCU movies and shows. This one is clearly angling to be Marvel’s Suicide Squad, but will this murderer’s row of second bananas live up to the MCU’s lofty box office expectations?

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 17 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $146,536,828 | (+56.3% vs 2024)