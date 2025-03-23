Weekend Box Office: SNOW WHITE Wakes Up to $43M Debut

Rachel Zegler as Snow White in DISNEY's live-action SNOW WHITE. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1. Disney’s Snow White

Walt Disney Pictures | NEW

$43M Domestic Opening Weekend

$87.3M Global Total

Disney’s Snow White opened to a disappointing result, earning an estimated $43M from 4,200 locations for a per-screen average of $10,238. Around 32% of that came from PLFs, with $2.8M from 398 North American IMAX screens ($4.4M global IMAX). That opening is a couple million shy of our lowest forecast, putting it slightly under the $46M bow of 2019’s Dumbo live-action redo, and about on par with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which opened during this same frame in 2024. Overall, the box office was down year-over-year once again at -27.1% from 2024.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $3.5M in previews…

Friday – $16M

Saturday – $15.5M

Sunday – $11.5M

Let’s compare with other direct remakes of Disney animated classics that went theatrical, where it currently sits near the bottom of the barrel unadjusted (dead last adjusted)…

The Lion King (2019) – $191.77M opening / $543.6M domestic

Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $174.75M opening / $504M domestic

Alice in Wonderland (2010) – $116.1M opening / $334.19M domestic

The Jungle Book (2016) – $103.26M opening / $364M domestic

The Little Mermaid (2023) – $95.57M / $298.17M domestic

Aladdin (2019) – $91.5M opening / $355.55M domestic

Cinderella (2015) – $67.87M opening / $201.15M domestic

Dumbo (2019) – $45.99M opening / $114.76M domestic

Snow White (2025) – $43M opening

101 Dalmatians (1996) – $33.5M opening / $136.18M domestic

There was a big majority female turnout for this one at 72% vs 28% male. Here’s how demographics looked…

Caucasian (43%)

Hispanic (30%)

AA (11%)

NatAm/Other (8%)

Asian (7%)

Meanwhile, age ranges of ticket buyers were spread pretty evenly across the map, with age demographic figures suggesting a solid performance from family audiences. This is actually some of the most encouraging data for the title in terms of continued play, with more school spring breaks into April…

Under 12 – 16%

13-17 – 8%

18-24 – 13%

25-34 – 20%

35-44 – 21%

45-54 – 12%

55+ – 10%

Exit polling delivered a CinemaScore audience score of a “B+,” and the Rotten Tomatoes audience score was 74%, although the critical tally was 43% rotten, on par with 2019’s Dumbo (46%). It should be noted that Mufasa: The Lion King opened soft ($33.4M) and also drew a low aggregate critical opinion with 57% yet managed to leg it out okay ($253.8M domestic). The wildly successful The Lion King (51%), Aladdin (57%), and Alice in Wonderland (50%) also got stiffed by critics. As we stated earlier this week, Snow White‘s success or failure won’t be truly quantifiable until a few frames from now, but this is not a great start.

One important element to point out is the source for this new film is the first Disney animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, an 88-year-old movie. Many of the most recent live-action remake successes the company has had were based on movies of more current parents’ vintage (Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, Aladdin). Snow White simply does not hold the same cache for Gen X and younger, despite its pedigree and popularity among gremlins. Children will always gravitate towards fairy tales and princesses, but this one could have simply been too old, musty, and devoid of beloved songs.

Overseas, Snow White performed parallel with North America, taking in $44.3M in 51 material territories for an $87.3M global total. That’s off from industry expectations of a $100M+ worldwide debut. The biggest markets were the UK ($5.1M), Mexico ($4.1M), and Italy ($4.0M).

6. The Alto Knights

Warner Bros. | NEW

$3.16M Domestic Opening Weekend

$5M Global Total

After decades in development, Warner Bros. released the 1950’s gangster saga The Alto Knights to a largely apathetic public, who gave the opening an estimated $3.165M on 2,651 screens for a $1,194 PSA. It’s worth noting the top theaters for this title were Canadian (a wide-release rarity), including #1 Cineplex Queensway Toronto, #2 Cineplex Winston Churchill Toronto, and #4 Cineplex Laval Montreal, with Toronto being the fourth largest market overall after LA, New York, and Chicago.

Regarding recent Robert De Niro openers, this one is on par with 2023’s About My Father ($4.3M) and 2009’s Everybody’s Fine ($3.85M), neither of which will be mentioned in the actor’s obituary. Alto Knights also got trounced by four other underperforming mid-release titles, including Black Bag, which managed to hang on to the #2 spot with $4.4M (-42%), and WB’s own Mickey 17 at #4 with $3.9M. According to Variety, the latter movie is expected to lose the studio $75M.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked for Alto Knights…

Friday – $1.17M

Saturday – $1.2M

Sunday – $785K

Here’s a look at demographics…

60% Caucasian

27% Hispanic

7% African-American

3% Asian

3% Native-American/Other

Unlike Snow White, this is exactly the kind of movie where good notices count—and reviews were in the dumps at 38% on RT, although the audience score was 70% and CinemaScore is a “B.” Director Barry Levinson hasn’t had a hit film since 1997’s Wag the Dog, and Alto Knights is his first wide theatrical release since 2006’s Man of the Year, although he has had great success with television movies of late. Returning to Bugsy territory with one of the great icons of the mob genre in De Niro seemed like a recipe for success, but the film just did not work.

Overseas grosses were even more anemic at $1.9M on 1,700+ international screens in nine markets for a $5M global total. Biggest territories were the UK ($499K), France ($374K), and Italy ($286K).

Other Notable Performances

Briarcliff Entertainment’s release of the bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams starring the divisive Jonathan Majors opened to an estimated $700K on 815 screens for a PSA of $859. Debuting at Sundance in January of 2023, the film was purchased by Disney’s Searchlight and then subsequently shelved after Majors’ legal issues. Briarcliff picked it up, but as they learned on last year’s embattled The Apprentice, controversy does not necessarily translate to box office dollars.

Slowly stepping away from serious embarrassment, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World went up the charts from #4 to #3 this frame with $4.1M for a $192.1M domestic take while finally crossing $400M globally at $400.8M total. That’s still a million shy of Eternals ($401.7M) which it should overtake in a few days, and unlikely to match the next highest grossing MCU entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432.2M). It’s remains the highest grossing domestic movie of the year, though #3 worldwide thanks to Middle Kingdom blockbusters Ne Zha 2 and Detective Chinatown 1900. In fact, of the current Top 10 global grosses of the year, only four are MPA movies, one of which (Bridget Jones 4) didn’t open theatrically in North America.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 12 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates:

$75,656,584 | (-27.1% vs 2024)