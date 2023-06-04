Weekend Box Office: SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Spins a $120.5M Domestic Weekend, $208.6M Global Launch

Photo Credits: Sony & CTMG & Marvel ("Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony’s animated superhero sequel jumped “across” the $100M mark with a $120.5M opening, more than three times the opening figure for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($35.3M).

Across has already earned 63% of Into’s total, just on its opening weekend alone, and looks likely to overtake it by its second frame.

Into earns the #52 opening weekend of all time and the #8 animated weekend ever, behind only:

2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M) April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146.3M) 2016’s Finding Dory ($135.0M) 2019’s Frozen II ($130.2M) 2007’s Shrek the Third ($121.6M) 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($120.9M)

Overseas / global

Across the Spider-Verse began with $88.1M overseas and $208.6M globally.

After its opening weekend alone, it’s already earned 55% of its predecessor’s global total.

A comparison with the global opening for predecessor Into is inexact. 2018’s Into began with $21M overseas and $56M globally, though several key markets including China hadn’t opened yet.

Across opened with $17.3M in China, which is actually -33% below the $26.0M China opening for Into a few years ago.

The top overseas markets for Across include:

China ($17.3M) Mexico ($11.6M) U.K. ($11.5M)

The Little Mermaid

Last weekend, Disney’s live-action remake was under the sea and below expectations with a $95.5M debut. It was below some other Disney live-action remakes which it was potentially expected to beat, like 2016’s The Jungle Book ($103.2M) and 2010’s Alice in Wonderland ($116.1M).

This weekend, it falls -58% to $40.6M and second place.

That’s a steeper sophomore percentage drop than:

2016’s The Jungle Book (-40%)

2010’s Alice in Wonderland (-46%)

2017’s Beauty and the Beast (-48%)

2019’s Aladdin (-53%)

However, it’s a slightly milder drop than for 2019’s The Lion King (-60%).

Mermaid also earned the #6 Memorial Day weekend of all time – even though, in the most optimistic scenario, it could have potentially contended for #1.

Compared to the five films which beat it, it fell steeper than:

2022’s Top Gun: Maverick (-29%)

2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (-55%)

However, it had a milder drop than:

2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (-61%)

2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand (-67%)

2013’s Fast & Furious 6 (-64%)

Overseas / global

Mermaid has earned $140.5M overseas and $326.7M globally.

It’s looking certain that it will fail to match, or even come close to, the global earnings of:

2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($1.26B)

2019’s Aladdin ($1.05B)

2010’s Alice in Wonderland ($1.02B)

2016’s The Jungle Book ($967.7M)

2019’s The Lion King ($968.5M)

The top five overseas market totals for Mermaid include:

U.K. ($20.0M) Mexico ($14.5M) Italy ($9.2M) Brazil ($8.5M) France ($7.4M)

The Boogeyman

20th Century Studios’ horror scared up a $12.3M debut in third place. Compared to some other similar post-pandemic horror releases, that opening is:

+39% above 2021’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($8.8M)

+36% above April’s The Pope’s Exorcist ($9.0M)

+16% above 2022’s Barbarian ($10.5M)

+15% above 2021’s Don’t Breathe 2 ($10.6M)

-2% below 2021’s The Forever Purge ($12.5M)

Compared to some other Stephen King horror adaptations of the past decade, it opened:

-23% below 2013’s Carrie ($16.1M)

-12% below 2019’s Doctor Sleep ($14.1M)

-49% below 2019’s Pet Sematary ($24.5M)

Overseas / global

Boogeyman opened to $7.7M overseas and $20.0M globally.

The top three overseas market totals include:

Mexico ($0.8M) France ($0.6M) U.K. ($0.6M)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In its fifth frame, the Disney and Marvel Studios superhero sequel declines -51% to $10.2M and fourth place.

The film is holding well. All time, it’s earned the:

#52 opening weekend ($118.4M) #35 second weekend ($62.0M) #48 third weekend ($32.4M) #50 fourth weekend ($20.8M) Now, in its fifth weekend, it finally falls out of the top 100

The film’s weekends have finally overtaken its predecessor. Compared to 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, its weekends have come in:

-19% for its opening -4% for its second frame -6% for its third frame -0.4% for its fourth frame Now, +3% for its fifth frame

As a result, its running total is also closing the gap with its predecessor. Compared to Guardians 2, its total is running:

-19% behind after its opening weekend -13% behind after its second frame -11% behind after its third frame -10% behind after its fourth frame Now, -9% behind after its fifth frame

It’s also finally overtaken 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Its total is running:

-17% behind after its opening weekend

-8% behind after its second frame

-3% behind after its third frame

-0.4% behind after its fourth frame

Now, +2% ahead after its fifth frame

Overseas / global

Vol. 3 has earned $457.4M overseas and $780.1M globally.

For comparison, the first installment earned $770.8M globally, while the second installment improved to $869.0M. Vol. 3 had just exceeded the original, though matching the sequel will prove less likely.

In China specifically, Vol. 3 has earned $84.3M so far. The first installment earned $86.3M there, then the sequel improved to $99.3M. It’s possible that Vol. 3 might not reach either of those numbers.

The fop five overseas markets include:

China ($84.3M) U.K. ($43.4M) Mexico ($35.1M) South Korea ($32.2M) France ($28.4M)

Fast X

Last weekend, in its second frame, Universal’s action sequel fell -66%.

That was the second-steepest sophomore percentage drop in the franchise, coming in only one percentage point less than the steepest: 2021’s F9 (-67%).

Now in its third frame, Fast X falls a further -60% to $9.2M and fifth place.

The film isn’t holding that well:

After debuting +11% above 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw , it’s now running -3% behind, through the same point in release.

After debuting -4% behind F9 , it’s now running a steeper -9% behind, through the same point in release.

Overseas / global

Fast X has earned $474.8M overseas and $603.2M globally.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely to match the global totals of F9 ($726.2M) and Hobbs & Shaw ($760.7M).

Fast X has also earned $124.9M in China, making it certain to fall short of the Chinese grosses for F9 ($216.9M) and Hobbs & Shaw ($201.0M).

The top overseas market totals for Fast X include:

China ($124.9M) Mexico ($33.3M) Brazil ($21.3M) Japan ($19.6M)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Weekend

In its ninth frame, Universal’s animated video game adaptation drops -48% to $3.3M and sixth place.

All time, it’s earned the:

#32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend ($146.3M)

#17 five-day start, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday ($204.6M)

#7 sophomore weekend ($92.3M)

#7 third weekend ($59.9M)

#6 fourth weekend ($40.8M)

#17 fifth weekend ($18.5M)

#30 sixth weekend ($12.6M)

#32 seventh weekend ($9.6M)

#66 eighth weekend ($6.4M)

Now, in its ninth weekend, it finally falls out of the top 100

Domestic total

With $566.2M to date domestically, Mario ranks as the #14 biggest film of all time.

Among animated films specifically, it ranks #2 all time domestically, behind only 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M).

Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 domestically, behind only:

2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M) 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($683.8M)

Overseas / global

With $733.9M overseas and $1.30B globally, Mario ranks as the #19 biggest film of all time globally.

Among animated films specifically, Mario ranks as the #3 film of all time globally, behind only:

2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B) 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B)

Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 globally, behind only:

2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.31B) 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92B) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($1.49B)

About My Father

Last weekend, Lionsgate’s comedy opened to $4.3M in sixth place. Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -51% to $2.1M and seventh place.

Compared to some other comparable comedy films about dysfunctional families from the past decade, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

2016’s Why Him? (-31%)

2012’s The Guilt Trip (-32%)

October 2020’s pandemic-affected The War with Grandpa (-31%)

2013’s The Big Wedding (-49%)

However, it’s milder than 2022’s Easter Sunday (-56%).

The Machine

Last weekend, Sony Pictures’ R-rated action comedy debuted with $5.0M in fifth place. Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -65% to $1.7M and eighth place.

Compared to the sophomore drops of some other recent R-rated action comedies, that’s steeper than or equal to:

2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (-46%)

February’s Cocaine Bear (-52%)

2022’s Bullet Train (-55%)

April’s Renfield (-59%)

2022’s Jackass Forever (-65%)

Kandahar

Last weekend, Open Road Films’ R-rated action thriller, starring Gerard Butler, opened to $2.3M in seventh place. Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -67% to $769K.

That’s far steeper than the sophomore drops for some other action films starring Butler:

2018’s Den of Thieves (-43%)

2021’s CopShop (-45%)

2019’s Angel Has Fallen (-45%)

2018’s Hunter Killer (-47%)

January’s Plane (-49%)

2017’s Geostorm (-57%)

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $203.0M, which is:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $163.0M +24% The Little Mermaid ($95.5M) Same weekend in 2022 $121.6M +67% Top Gun: Maverick, second frame ($90.0M) Same weekend in 2019 $174.0M -16% Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($47.7M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $3.58B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $2.77B +29.0% +27.7% Up 2019 $4.64B -22.9% -24.2% Up

Top distributors

Universal and Disney are in first and second place, by more than double everyone else.

Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead soon, perhaps as soon as later this week, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Universal + Focus Features: $1.08B Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.05B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $318.4M Lionsgate: $313.7M Paramount : $260.4M MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios : $233.1M Warner Bros.: $164.0M

