Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Becomes the First Billion-Dollar Release of 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Weekend

Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeated in first place, declining only -33% to $40.0M, the #7 fourth weekend of all time.

It had previously earned the:

#32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time ($146.3M)

#17 five-day start of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday ($204.6M)

#7 sophomore weekend of all time ($92.3M)

#7 third weekend of all time ($59.9M)

Now, the #7 fourth weekend of all time, behind only:

American Sniper ($89.2M) Avatar ($50.3M) Avatar: The Way of Water ($45.8M) Top Gun: Maverick ($44.6M) Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($42.3M) Black Panther ($40.8M)

(Even then, Sniper’s ostensible “fourth weekend” was actually its first in wide release, as its first three frames were limited.)

Mario also now earns the #1 animated fourth weekend of all time.

Among animated films specifically, it had previously earned the:

#3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M)

#1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M

#1 animated third frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $46.4M

Now, the #1 animated fourth frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $28.4M

Domestic total

With $490.0M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie during 2023 so far.

It ranks far ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M during the calendar year) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).

Mario also ranks as the #19 biggest film of all time.

Among animated films specifically, it ranks #3 all time domestically, behind only:

2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M) 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M)

Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 all time domestically, behind only:

2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M) 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($683.8M)

Overseas / global total

This weekend overseas, Mario declined -33% to $68.1M, exactly the same as its -33% domestic drop.

Mario has earned $532.4M overseas and $1.02B globally. That makes it by far the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of runner-up Quantumania ($474.5M).

Mario currently ranks as the #49 film of all time globally.

It’s also the #11 animated title of all time globally, behind:

2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B) 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B) 2013’s Frozen ($1.28B) 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($1.24B) 2015’s Minions ($1.15B) 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($1.07B) 2010’s Toy Story 3 ($1.06B) 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($1.03B) 2016’s Finding Dory ($1.029B) 2016’s Zootopia ($1.025B)

Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 all time globally, behind only:

2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.31B) 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92B) 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($1.49B)

Evil Dead Rise

Last weekend, Warner Bros.’ horror sequel “rose” to $24.5M in second place.

That was above Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $13M to $18M range.

However, it debuted -5% below the franchise’s last installment, 2013’s Evil Dead ($25.7M).

Now in its sophomore frame, Rise falls -50% to $12.2M, repeating in second place.

That sophomore drop is steeper than 2022’s The Black Phone (-48%), but milder than 2013’s Evil Dead (-63%).

This weekend overseas, Rise declined only -29%, much less than its -50% domestic drop.

Rise has earned $42.1M overseas and $86.5M globally. It’s potentially closing in on 2013’s Evil Dead with a $99.0M global total.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Lionsgate’s coming-of-age comedy opened to $6.8M in third place.

That’s below Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $9M to $17M range.

But it was +43% above the opening for 2016’s similar adolescence-themed The Edge of Seventeen, also written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig.

Margaret’s audience was an estimated 81% female (no surprise there) and also an identical 81% ages 25+.

In other words, the audience seemed to primarily be fans of Judy Blume’s original 1970 novel through the decades, more so than girls approximately the protagonist Margaret’s actual age: 11.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Now in its sixth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined only -14% to $5.0M and fourth place, helped in part by a return to 222 IMAX screens.

With $176.1M total, Chapter 4 finally exceeded third installment Parabellum’s $171.0M total last Thursday. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +13% ahead.

Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director Chad Stahelski here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/no-way-back-one-way-out-chad-stahelski-brings-john-wick-back-to-the-post-pandemic-big-screen/

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (40th anniversary re-release)

Disney’s re-release of one of the highest-grossing films of all time “returned” with $4.6M in fifth place.

The film screened in only 475 theaters, less than one-sixth the widest releases in the marketplace, earning a $9,882 per-theater average.

While that $4.6M opening is much less than the $22.4M for 2012’s 3D re-release of 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the per-theater average is actually slightly higher than Menace’s $8,463.

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Last weekend, MGM’s war action drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal opened with $6.2M in third place.

That was on the higher end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $3M to $7M range.

Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -43% to $3.6M and seventh place.

That’s a milder sophomore drop than many of titular director Ritchie’s prior adult-skewing action films:

March’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (-59%)

2021’s Wrath of Man (-55%)

January 2020’s The Gentlemen (-47%)

2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (-53%)

2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (-45%)

It’s also milder than for several other comparable adult-oriented action titles from the past year or so:

2022’s Ambulance , also starring Gyllenhaal (-53%)

January’s Plane (-49%)

2022’s Beast (-58%)

Sisu

Lionsgate’s R-rated World War II action thriller debuted with $3.2M in eighth place.

That’s on the lower end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $3M to $6M range.

Sisu earned its debut figure despite only playing in 1,006 theaters, less than one-third of the widest releases in the marketplace.

While it’s actual opening weekend gross is less, as a result, its $3,230 per-theater average opening per-theater average is in the same range as:

March’s 65 ($3,621)

2022’s Violent Night ($3,653)

2021’s The Forever Purge ($4,114)

2022’s Beast ($3,093)

Big George Foreman

Sony Pictures’ faith-based boxing biopic wasn’t exactly a knockout, with a $3.0M debut in ninth place.

That’s on the lowest end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $3M to $6M range.

That’s also below some other post-pandemic faith-based sports titles:

-48% below 2021’s American Underdog ($5.8M)

-44% below 2022’s Father Stu ($5.4M)

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $90.2M, which is:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Notes Last weekend $125,042,659 -27% The Super Mario Bros. Movie led, third frame ($59.9M) Same weekend in 2022 $66,904,036 +34% The Bad Guys led, second frame ($16.2M) Same weekend in 2019 $402,087,399 -77% Avengers: Endgame led ($357.1M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $2.58B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $1.88B +36.8% +37.8% Down 2019 $3.39B -23.9% -16.2% Down

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Universal + Focus Features: $862.9M Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $526.7M Lionsgate: $276.9M Paramount : $255.3M MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios : $219.4M Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $175.7M Warner Bros.: $141.3M

Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

