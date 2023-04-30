Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Becomes the First Billion-Dollar Release of 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Weekend
Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeated in first place, declining only -33% to $40.0M, the #7 fourth weekend of all time.
It had previously earned the:
- #32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time ($146.3M)
- #17 five-day start of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday ($204.6M)
- #7 sophomore weekend of all time ($92.3M)
- #7 third weekend of all time ($59.9M)
- Now, the #7 fourth weekend of all time, behind only:
- American Sniper ($89.2M)
- Avatar ($50.3M)
- Avatar: The Way of Water ($45.8M)
- Top Gun: Maverick ($44.6M)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($42.3M)
- Black Panther ($40.8M)
(Even then, Sniper’s ostensible “fourth weekend” was actually its first in wide release, as its first three frames were limited.)
Mario also now earns the #1 animated fourth weekend of all time.
Among animated films specifically, it had previously earned the:
- #3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M)
- #1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M
- #1 animated third frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $46.4M
- Now, the #1 animated fourth frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $28.4M
Domestic total
With $490.0M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie during 2023 so far.
It ranks far ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M during the calendar year) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).
Mario also ranks as the #19 biggest film of all time.
Among animated films specifically, it ranks #3 all time domestically, behind only:
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M)
- 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M)
Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 all time domestically, behind only:
- 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M)
- 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M)
- 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($683.8M)
Overseas / global total
This weekend overseas, Mario declined -33% to $68.1M, exactly the same as its -33% domestic drop.
Mario has earned $532.4M overseas and $1.02B globally. That makes it by far the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of runner-up Quantumania ($474.5M).
Mario currently ranks as the #49 film of all time globally.
It’s also the #11 animated title of all time globally, behind:
- 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B)
- 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B)
- 2013’s Frozen ($1.28B)
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($1.24B)
- 2015’s Minions ($1.15B)
- 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($1.07B)
- 2010’s Toy Story 3 ($1.06B)
- 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($1.03B)
- 2016’s Finding Dory ($1.029B)
- 2016’s Zootopia ($1.025B)
Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 all time globally, behind only:
- 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.31B)
- 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92B)
- 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($1.49B)
Evil Dead Rise
Last weekend, Warner Bros.’ horror sequel “rose” to $24.5M in second place.
That was above Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $13M to $18M range.
However, it debuted -5% below the franchise’s last installment, 2013’s Evil Dead ($25.7M).
Now in its sophomore frame, Rise falls -50% to $12.2M, repeating in second place.
That sophomore drop is steeper than 2022’s The Black Phone (-48%), but milder than 2013’s Evil Dead (-63%).
This weekend overseas, Rise declined only -29%, much less than its -50% domestic drop.
Rise has earned $42.1M overseas and $86.5M globally. It’s potentially closing in on 2013’s Evil Dead with a $99.0M global total.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Lionsgate’s coming-of-age comedy opened to $6.8M in third place.
That’s below Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $9M to $17M range.
But it was +43% above the opening for 2016’s similar adolescence-themed The Edge of Seventeen, also written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig.
Margaret’s audience was an estimated 81% female (no surprise there) and also an identical 81% ages 25+.
In other words, the audience seemed to primarily be fans of Judy Blume’s original 1970 novel through the decades, more so than girls approximately the protagonist Margaret’s actual age: 11.
John Wick: Chapter 4
Now in its sixth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined only -14% to $5.0M and fourth place, helped in part by a return to 222 IMAX screens.
With $176.1M total, Chapter 4 finally exceeded third installment Parabellum’s $171.0M total last Thursday. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +13% ahead.
Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).
Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director Chad Stahelski here:
https://www.boxofficepro.com/no-way-back-one-way-out-chad-stahelski-brings-john-wick-back-to-the-post-pandemic-big-screen/
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (40th anniversary re-release)
Disney’s re-release of one of the highest-grossing films of all time “returned” with $4.6M in fifth place.
The film screened in only 475 theaters, less than one-sixth the widest releases in the marketplace, earning a $9,882 per-theater average.
While that $4.6M opening is much less than the $22.4M for 2012’s 3D re-release of 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the per-theater average is actually slightly higher than Menace’s $8,463.
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Last weekend, MGM’s war action drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal opened with $6.2M in third place.
That was on the higher end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $3M to $7M range.
Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -43% to $3.6M and seventh place.
That’s a milder sophomore drop than many of titular director Ritchie’s prior adult-skewing action films:
- March’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (-59%)
- 2021’s Wrath of Man (-55%)
- January 2020’s The Gentlemen (-47%)
- 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (-53%)
- 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (-45%)
It’s also milder than for several other comparable adult-oriented action titles from the past year or so:
- 2022’s Ambulance, also starring Gyllenhaal (-53%)
- January’s Plane (-49%)
- 2022’s Beast (-58%)
Sisu
Lionsgate’s R-rated World War II action thriller debuted with $3.2M in eighth place.
That’s on the lower end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $3M to $6M range.
Sisu earned its debut figure despite only playing in 1,006 theaters, less than one-third of the widest releases in the marketplace.
While it’s actual opening weekend gross is less, as a result, its $3,230 per-theater average opening per-theater average is in the same range as:
- March’s 65 ($3,621)
- 2022’s Violent Night ($3,653)
- 2021’s The Forever Purge ($4,114)
- 2022’s Beast ($3,093)
Big George Foreman
Sony Pictures’ faith-based boxing biopic wasn’t exactly a knockout, with a $3.0M debut in ninth place.
That’s on the lowest end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $3M to $6M range.
That’s also below some other post-pandemic faith-based sports titles:
- -48% below 2021’s American Underdog ($5.8M)
- -44% below 2022’s Father Stu ($5.4M)
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $90.2M, which is:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Notes
|
Last weekend
|
$125,042,659
|
-27%
|
The Super Mario Bros. Movie led, third frame ($59.9M)
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$66,904,036
|
+34%
|
The Bad Guys led, second frame ($16.2M)
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$402,087,399
|
-77%
|
Avengers: Endgame led ($357.1M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $2.58B, which is:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$1.88B
|
+36.8%
|
+37.8%
|
Down
|
2019
|
$3.39B
|
-23.9%
|
-16.2%
|
Down
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Universal + Focus Features: $862.9M
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $526.7M
- Lionsgate: $276.9M
- Paramount: $255.3M
- MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $219.4M
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $175.7M
- Warner Bros.: $141.3M
Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|$40,000,000
|-33%
|4,204
|-146
|$9,515
|$490,016,000
|4
|Universal
|Evil Dead Rise
|$12,200,000
|-50%
|3,417
|15
|$3,570
|$44,416,195
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
|$6,800,000
|3,343
|$2,034
|$6,800,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|$5,000,000
|-14%
|2,481
|-204
|$2,015
|$176,155,296
|6
|Lionsgate
|Star Wars Ep. VI: Return of the Jedi (40th anniversary)
|$4,694,000
|475
|$9,882
|$313,841,064
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|$4,100,000
|-25%
|2,709
|-251
|$1,513
|$88,160,000
|5
|Paramount
|Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
|$3,615,081
|-43%
|2,631
|20
|$1,374
|$12,294,044
|2
|MGM
|Sisu
|$3,250,000
|1,006
|$3,231
|$3,250,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|Big George Foreman
|$3,000,000
|3,054
|$982
|$3,000,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|The Pope’s Exorcist
|$1,750,000
|-49%
|1,950
|-1,228
|$897
|$18,001,707
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Beau is Afraid
|$1,432,715
|-46%
|2,125
|1,160
|$674
|$5,641,248
|3
|A24
|Renfield
|$1,269,550
|-61%
|1,900
|-1,478
|$668
|$16,334,000
|3
|Universal
|Polite Society
|$800,000
|927
|$863
|$800,000
|1
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Chevalier
|$625,000
|-59%
|1,281
|6
|$488
|$2,778,053
|2
|Searchlight [Disney]
|Suzume
|$535,000
|-67%
|440
|-1,730
|$1,216
|$9,754,264
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Nefarious
|$530,000
|-16%
|333
|-424
|$1,592
|$3,373,888
|3
|SDG
|Scream VI
|$230,000
|-54%
|276
|-327
|$833
|$108,117,000
|8
|Paramount
|Showing Up
|$78,590
|-35%
|115
|30
|$683
|$552,271
|4
|A24
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|$71,000
|-88%
|110
|-810
|$645
|$683,946,614
|20
|20th Century [Disney]
|Wild Life
|$56,318
|10%
|13
|-1
|$4,332
|$187,864
|3
|National Geographic Films
|Champions
|$54,000
|-40%
|87
|-22
|$621
|$16,265,930
|8
|Focus Features [Universal]
|The Eight Mountains
|$36,000
|2
|$18,000
|$36,000
|1
|Janus Films
|Joyland
|$33,510
|-13%
|30
|22
|$1,117
|$134,298
|4
|Oscilloscope
|Other People’s Children
|$14,895
|18%
|7
|4
|$2,128
|$35,007
|2
|Music Box Films
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$13,000
|-33%
|40
|n/c
|$325
|$212,973,787
|11
|Walt Disney
|A Thousand and One
|$9,000
|-63%
|12
|-21
|$750
|$3,395,515
|5
|Focus Features
|R.M.N.
|$5,800
|2
|$2,900
|$5,800
|1
|IFC Films
