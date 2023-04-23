Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Crosses $400M Domestically, Earns #7 Third Weekend All Time

News & Analysis • Boxoffice Staff • April 23 2023
Photo Credits: Universal ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie"); Warner Bros. ("Evil Dead Rise"); MGM & STXfilms ("The Covenant")

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Weekend

Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeats in first place with $58.2M, the #7 third weekend of all time.

It had previously earned the:

  • #32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time ($146.3M)
  • #17 five-day total of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday ($204.6M)
  • Then it improved to the #7 sophomore weekend of all time ($92.3M)
  • Now, it again holds at the #7 third weekend of all time, behind only:
  1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90.2M)
  2. Avatar ($68.4M)
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water ($67.4M)
  4. Black Panther ($66.3M)
  5. Avengers: Endgame ($63.2M)
  6. Avengers: Infinity War ($62.0M)

Mario also now earns the #1 animated third weekend of all time.

Among animated films specifically, it had previously earned the:

  •  #3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M)
  • #1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M
  • Now, it again earns the #1 animated third frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $46.4M

Domestic total

With $434.3M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie in 2023 so far.

It ranks far ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).

Mario also ranks as the #28 biggest film of all time.

Among animated films specifically, it ranks #6 all time domestically, behind only:

  1. 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M)
  2. 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M)
  3. 2016’s Finding Dory ($486.2M)
  4. 2019’s Frozen II ($477.3M)
  5. 2004’s Shrek 2 ($441.2M)

Overseas / global total

This weekend overseas, Mario declined -38% to $70.7M, in line with its -37% domestic drop.

Mario has earned $437.5M overseas and $871.8M globally. That makes it by far the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of Quantumania ($474.1M).

Mario currently ranks as the #79 film of all time globally.

It’s also the #19 animated title of all time globally, behind:

  1. 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B)
  2. 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B)
  3. 2013’s Frozen ($1.28B)
  4. 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($1.24B)
  5. 2015’s Minions ($1.15B)
  6. 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($1.07B)
  7. 2010’s Toy Story 3 ($1.06B)
  8. 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($1.03B)
  9. 2016’s Finding Dory ($1.02B)
  10. 2016’s Zootopia ($1.02B)
  11. 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($970.7M)
  12. 1994’s The Lion King ($968.5M)
  13. 2003’s Finding Nemo ($941.6M)
  14. 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.6M)
  15. 2004’s Shrek 2 ($928.7M)
  16. 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets ($894.3M)
  17. 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs ($886.6M)
  18. 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift ($877.2M)

Mario’s top overseas market totals include:

  1. Mexico ($65.6M)
  2. U.K. ($51.6M)
  3. Germany ($37.1M)
  4. France ($31.7M)
  5. Australia ($27.3M)
  6. China ($20.4M)
  7. Spain ($19.5M)
  8. Brazil ($18.0M)
  9. Italy ($17.1M)

Evil Dead Rise

Warner Bros.’ horror sequel only “rose” a bit, opening to $23.5M in second place.

It opened almost exactly the same as 2022’s The Black Phone ($23.6M) and February’s Cocaine Bear ($23.2M).

However, it debuted -9% below the franchise’s last installment, 2013’s Evil Dead ($25.7M).

Rise earned a “B” CinemaScore. Premium formats comprised 14% of its box office.

Rise debuted with $16.8M overseas and $40.3M globally.

Top overseas market totals to date include Mexico ($1.9M), U.K. ($1.8M), Brazil ($1.5M), France ($1.3M), and India ($1.3M).

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

MGM’s war action drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal opened with $6.2M in third place.

The film earned an “A” CinemaScore from an audience that was an estimated 58% male and 42% older than age 45.

Compared to some of titular director Ritchie’s prior adult-skewing action films, it opened:

  • 2.00x March’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre ($3.1M)
  • -24% below 2021’s Wrath of Man ($8.3M)
  • -41% below January 2020’s The Gentlemen ($10.6M)
  • -59% below 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ($15.3M)
  • -53% below 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. ($13.4M)

Compared to some other comparable adult-oriented action titles from the past year or so, it also opened:

  • -27% below 2022’s Ambulance, also starring Gyllenhaal ($8.6M)
  • -38% below January’s Plane ($10.2M)
  • -45% below 2022’s Beast ($11.5M)

John Wick: Chapter 4

Now in its fifth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined -29% to $5.7M and fourth place.

With $168.8M total through 31 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).

It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +13% ahead.

Globally, Chapter 4 is already the highest-earning installment in the franchise.

 

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director Chad Stahelski here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/no-way-back-one-way-out-chad-stahelski-brings-john-wick-back-to-the-post-pandemic-big-screen/ 

The Pope’s Exorcist

Last weekend, Sony Pictures’ horror starring Russell Crowe prayed its way to $9.0M in second place.

Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -63% to $3.3M and seventh place.

Compared to some other similar films about possession, exorcism, or the Devil from the past dozen years or so, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

  • 2022’s Prey for the Devil (-46%)
  • 2014’s Ouija (-46%)
  • 2012’s The Possession (-47%)
  • 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil (-49%)
  • 2014’s Deliver Us from Evil (-51%)
  • 2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose (-51%)
  • 2013’s The Last Exorcism Part II (-59%)
  • 2011’s The Rite (-62%)

However, it’s milder than:

  • 2010’s The Last Exorcism (-64%)
  • 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona (-69%)
  • 2012’s The Devil Inside (-76%)

Pope’s has earned $37.1M overseas and $52.0M globally.

In holdover markets, the film declined -51%, milder than its -63% domestic drop.

Renfield

Last weekend, Universal’s R-rated horror comedy starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula bit off $8.0M in fourth place.

Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -61% to $3.1M and eighth place.

That means the film has earned less through two weekends than some pre-release projections had it earning through just one weekend.

Compared to some other recent horror comedies from the past year or so, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

  • 2022’s The Invitation (-28%)
  • December’s Violent Night (-35%)
  • 2022’s The Menu (-39%)
  • January’s M3GAN (-40%)
  • 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, also starring Cage (-46%)
  • February’s Cocaine Bear (-52%)

Renfield declined -60% overseas this weekend to $1.2M, in line with its -61% domestic drop.

The film has earned $4.2M overseas and $13.6M globally.

Beau is Afraid

The new movie from director Ari Aster opened in limited release last weekend on four screens, with a $80,099 per-theater average.

That’s the best of 2023 so far, better than any film in 2022, and #2 of the post-pandemic era behind only 2021’s Licorice Pizza with $86,289.

Now in its second frame, Beau expands from four to a “semi-wide” 965 theaters, earning $2.7M.

That’s good for ninth place, breaking into the top 10, while claiming a $2,809 average.

Suzume

Last weekend, Crunchyroll’s Japanese anime Suzume, distributed domestically by Sony Pictures, started with $5.0M in seventh place. That was in line with pre-release industry projections.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -68% to $1.6M and tenth place.

With $8.4M, It’s already exceeded the totals for director Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 Your Name ($5.0M) and 2019 Weathering with You ($8.0M).

Compared to some other recent anime titles, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

  • 2016’s Your Name. (-55%)
  • 2019’s Weathering with You (-63%)

However, it’s milder than for more action-based anime titles like:

  • 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly (-69%)
  • 2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (-71%)
  • 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (-74%)
  • 2022’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (-75%)
  • 2022’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (-78%)
  • 2022’s One Piece Film: Red (-84%)

Suzume has earned $10.9M overseas and $19.3M globally.

Chevalier

Searchlight Pictures’ historical drama, about a black French classical composer and performer who performed for royalty in 1700s France, opened with $1.5M in a “semi-wide” 1,275 theaters.

That’s lower than the wide openings for several other similar films from recent years about historical royalty:

  • -28% below 2021’s Spencer ($2.1M in 996 theaters)
  • -34% below 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots ($2.2M in 795 theaters)
  • -42% below 2018’s The Favourite ($2.6M in 441 theaters)
  • -64% below 2017’s Victoria & Abdul ($4.1M in 732 theaters)
  • -68% below March 2020’s Emma ($4.8M in 1,565 theaters)

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Chevalier screenwriter Stefani Robinson and director Stephen Williams here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/a-genius-revealed-chevalier-screenwriter-stefani-robinson-and-director-stephen-williams-rediscover-the-legacy-and-cultural-impact-of-a-musical-virtuoso/ 

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $119.6M, which is:

Weekend

Total

This weekend is:

Notes

Last weekend

$147.0M

-18%

The Super Mario Bros. Movie led, second frame ($92.3M)

Same weekend in 2022

$93.5M

+28%

The Bad Guys led ($23.9M)

Same weekend in 2019

$109.1M

+9%

The Curse of La Llorona led ($26.3M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $2.44B, which is:

Year

YTD total

2023 YTD now:

2023 YTD after last weekend:

Trend

2022

$1.77B

+37.8%

+37.0%

Up

2019

$2.92B

-16.2%

-16.9%

Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

    1. Universal + Focus Features: $803.7M
    2. Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $520.4M
    3. Lionsgate: $259.5M
    4. Paramount: $248.9M
    5. MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $211.2M
    6. Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $168.7M
    7. Warner Bros.: $120.3M

Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:

Title  Estimated weekend  % change Locations Location change Average  Total  Weekend Distributor
The Super Mario Bros. Movie $58,230,000 -37% 4,350 -21 $13,386 $434,329,610 3 Universal
Evil Dead Rise $23,500,000   3,402   $6,908 $23,500,000 1 Warner Bros.
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant $6,282,787   2,611   $2,406 $6,282,787 1 MGM
John Wick: Chapter 4 $5,713,000 -29% 3,033   $1,884 $168,843,254 5 Lionsgate
AIR $5,549,524 -29% 2,823 -684 $1,966 $41,767,952 3 Amazon Studios
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves $5,400,000 -28% 2,960 -364 $1,824 $82,187,000 4 Paramount
The Pope’s Exorcist $3,315,000 -63% 3,178   $1,043 $14,938,718 2 Sony Pictures
Renfield $3,110,000 -61% 3,378 3 $921 $13,622,945 2 Universal
Beau is Afraid $2,710,950 746% 965 961 $2,809 $3,147,189 2 A24
Suzume $1,625,000 -68% 2,170   $749 $8,427,343 2 Crunchyroll [Sony]
Chevalier $1,500,000   1,275   $1,176 $1,500,000 1 Searchlight [Disney]
Nefarious $620,000 -53% 757 -176 $819 $2,397,638 2 Soli Deo Gloria
Avatar: The Way of Water $600,000 252% 920 760 $652 $683,664,773 19 20th Century [Disney]
Scream VI $480,000 -68% 603 -685 $796 $107,723,000 7 Paramount
Mafia Mamma $477,666 -76% 1,613 -389 $296 $3,303,726 2 Bleecker Street
How to Blow Up a Pipeline $151,000 -19% 530 388 $285 $595,183 3 Neon
Showing Up $123,284 -4% 85 57 $1,450 $416,103 3 A24
Champions $100,000 -68% 109 -74 $917 $16,209,970 7 Focus Features [Universal]
Jesus Revolution $47,000 -57% 98 -124 $480 $52,082,413 9 Lionsgate
Wild Life $44,614 -6% 14 12 $3,187 $112,228 2 National Geographic Films
Joyland $39,306 328% 8 7 $4,913 $85,090 3 Oscilloscope
A Thousand and One $24,000 -73% 33 -97 $727 $3,376,125 4 Focus Features [Universal]
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania $20,000 -55% 40 -35 $500 $212,950,294 10 Walt Disney
Other People’s Children $14,811   3   $4,937 $14,811 1 Music Box Films
