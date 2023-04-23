Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Crosses $400M Domestically, Earns #7 Third Weekend All Time

Photo Credits: Universal ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie"); Warner Bros. ("Evil Dead Rise"); MGM & STXfilms ("The Covenant")

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Weekend

Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeats in first place with $58.2M, the #7 third weekend of all time.

It had previously earned the:

#32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time ($146.3M)

#17 five-day total of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday ($204.6M)

Then it improved to the #7 sophomore weekend of all time ($92.3M)

Now, it again holds at the #7 third weekend of all time, behind only:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90.2M) Avatar ($68.4M) Avatar: The Way of Water ($67.4M) Black Panther ($66.3M) Avengers: Endgame ($63.2M) Avengers: Infinity War ($62.0M)

Mario also now earns the #1 animated third weekend of all time.

Among animated films specifically, it had previously earned the:

#3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M)

#1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M

Now, it again earns the #1 animated third frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $46.4M

Domestic total

With $434.3M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie in 2023 so far.

It ranks far ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).

Mario also ranks as the #28 biggest film of all time.

Among animated films specifically, it ranks #6 all time domestically, behind only:

2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M) 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M) 2016’s Finding Dory ($486.2M) 2019’s Frozen II ($477.3M) 2004’s Shrek 2 ($441.2M)

Overseas / global total

This weekend overseas, Mario declined -38% to $70.7M, in line with its -37% domestic drop.

Mario has earned $437.5M overseas and $871.8M globally. That makes it by far the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of Quantumania ($474.1M).

Mario currently ranks as the #79 film of all time globally.

It’s also the #19 animated title of all time globally, behind:

2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B) 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B) 2013’s Frozen ($1.28B) 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($1.24B) 2015’s Minions ($1.15B) 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($1.07B) 2010’s Toy Story 3 ($1.06B) 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($1.03B) 2016’s Finding Dory ($1.02B) 2016’s Zootopia ($1.02B) 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($970.7M) 1994’s The Lion King ($968.5M) 2003’s Finding Nemo ($941.6M) 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.6M) 2004’s Shrek 2 ($928.7M) 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets ($894.3M) 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs ($886.6M) 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift ($877.2M)

Mario’s top overseas market totals include:

Mexico ($65.6M) U.K. ($51.6M) Germany ($37.1M) France ($31.7M) Australia ($27.3M) China ($20.4M) Spain ($19.5M) Brazil ($18.0M) Italy ($17.1M)

Evil Dead Rise

Warner Bros.’ horror sequel only “rose” a bit, opening to $23.5M in second place.

It opened almost exactly the same as 2022’s The Black Phone ($23.6M) and February’s Cocaine Bear ($23.2M).

However, it debuted -9% below the franchise’s last installment, 2013’s Evil Dead ($25.7M).

Rise earned a “B” CinemaScore. Premium formats comprised 14% of its box office.

Rise debuted with $16.8M overseas and $40.3M globally.

Top overseas market totals to date include Mexico ($1.9M), U.K. ($1.8M), Brazil ($1.5M), France ($1.3M), and India ($1.3M).

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

MGM’s war action drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal opened with $6.2M in third place.

The film earned an “A” CinemaScore from an audience that was an estimated 58% male and 42% older than age 45.

Compared to some of titular director Ritchie’s prior adult-skewing action films, it opened:

2.00x March’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre ($3.1M)

-24% below 2021’s Wrath of Man ($8.3M)

-41% below January 2020’s The Gentlemen ($10.6M)

-59% below 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ($15.3M)

-53% below 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. ($13.4M)

Compared to some other comparable adult-oriented action titles from the past year or so, it also opened:

-27% below 2022’s Ambulance , also starring Gyllenhaal ($8.6M)

-38% below January’s Plane ($10.2M)

-45% below 2022’s Beast ($11.5M)

John Wick: Chapter 4

Now in its fifth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined -29% to $5.7M and fourth place.

With $168.8M total through 31 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).

It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +13% ahead.

Globally, Chapter 4 is already the highest-earning installment in the franchise.

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director Chad Stahelski here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/no-way-back-one-way-out-chad-stahelski-brings-john-wick-back-to-the-post-pandemic-big-screen/

The Pope’s Exorcist

Last weekend, Sony Pictures’ horror starring Russell Crowe prayed its way to $9.0M in second place.

Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -63% to $3.3M and seventh place.

Compared to some other similar films about possession, exorcism, or the Devil from the past dozen years or so, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

2022’s Prey for the Devil (-46%)

2014’s Ouija (-46%)

2012’s The Possession (-47%)

2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil (-49%)

2014’s Deliver Us from Evil (-51%)

2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose (-51%)

2013’s The Last Exorcism Part II (-59%)

2011’s The Rite (-62%)

However, it’s milder than:

2010’s The Last Exorcism (-64%)

2019’s The Curse of La Llorona (-69%)

2012’s The Devil Inside (-76%)

Pope’s has earned $37.1M overseas and $52.0M globally.

In holdover markets, the film declined -51%, milder than its -63% domestic drop.

Renfield

Last weekend, Universal’s R-rated horror comedy starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula bit off $8.0M in fourth place.

Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -61% to $3.1M and eighth place.

That means the film has earned less through two weekends than some pre-release projections had it earning through just one weekend.

Compared to some other recent horror comedies from the past year or so, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

2022’s The Invitation (-28%)

December’s Violent Night (-35%)

2022’s The Menu (-39%)

January’s M3GAN (-40%)

2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , also starring Cage (-46%)

February’s Cocaine Bear (-52%)

Renfield declined -60% overseas this weekend to $1.2M, in line with its -61% domestic drop.

The film has earned $4.2M overseas and $13.6M globally.

Beau is Afraid

The new movie from director Ari Aster opened in limited release last weekend on four screens, with a $80,099 per-theater average.

That’s the best of 2023 so far, better than any film in 2022, and #2 of the post-pandemic era behind only 2021’s Licorice Pizza with $86,289.

Now in its second frame, Beau expands from four to a “semi-wide” 965 theaters, earning $2.7M.

That’s good for ninth place, breaking into the top 10, while claiming a $2,809 average.

Suzume

Last weekend, Crunchyroll’s Japanese anime Suzume, distributed domestically by Sony Pictures, started with $5.0M in seventh place. That was in line with pre-release industry projections.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -68% to $1.6M and tenth place.

With $8.4M, It’s already exceeded the totals for director Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 Your Name ($5.0M) and 2019 Weathering with You ($8.0M).

Compared to some other recent anime titles, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

2016’s Your Name. (-55%)

2019’s Weathering with You (-63%)

However, it’s milder than for more action-based anime titles like:

2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly (-69%)

2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (-71%)

2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (-74%)

2022’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (-75%)

2022’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (-78%)

2022’s One Piece Film: Red (-84%)

Suzume has earned $10.9M overseas and $19.3M globally.

Chevalier

Searchlight Pictures’ historical drama, about a black French classical composer and performer who performed for royalty in 1700s France, opened with $1.5M in a “semi-wide” 1,275 theaters.

That’s lower than the wide openings for several other similar films from recent years about historical royalty:

-28% below 2021’s Spencer ($2.1M in 996 theaters)

-34% below 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots ($2.2M in 795 theaters)

-42% below 2018’s The Favourite ($2.6M in 441 theaters)

-64% below 2017’s Victoria & Abdul ($4.1M in 732 theaters)

-68% below March 2020’s Emma ($4.8M in 1,565 theaters)

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Chevalier screenwriter Stefani Robinson and director Stephen Williams here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/a-genius-revealed-chevalier-screenwriter-stefani-robinson-and-director-stephen-williams-rediscover-the-legacy-and-cultural-impact-of-a-musical-virtuoso/

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $119.6M, which is:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Notes Last weekend $147.0M -18% The Super Mario Bros. Movie led, second frame ($92.3M) Same weekend in 2022 $93.5M +28% The Bad Guys led ($23.9M) Same weekend in 2019 $109.1M +9% The Curse of La Llorona led ($26.3M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $2.44B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $1.77B +37.8% +37.0% Up 2019 $2.92B -16.2% -16.9% Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Universal + Focus Features: $803.7M Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $520.4M Lionsgate: $259.5M Paramount : $248.9M MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios : $211.2M Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $168.7M Warner Bros.: $120.3M

Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: