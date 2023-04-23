Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Crosses $400M Domestically, Earns #7 Third Weekend All Time

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Weekend
Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeats in first place with $58.2M, the #7 third weekend of all time.
It had previously earned the:
- #32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time ($146.3M)
- #17 five-day total of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday ($204.6M)
- Then it improved to the #7 sophomore weekend of all time ($92.3M)
- Now, it again holds at the #7 third weekend of all time, behind only:
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90.2M)
- Avatar ($68.4M)
- Avatar: The Way of Water ($67.4M)
- Black Panther ($66.3M)
- Avengers: Endgame ($63.2M)
- Avengers: Infinity War ($62.0M)
Mario also now earns the #1 animated third weekend of all time.
Among animated films specifically, it had previously earned the:
- #3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M)
- #1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M
- Now, it again earns the #1 animated third frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $46.4M
Domestic total
With $434.3M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie in 2023 so far.
It ranks far ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).
Mario also ranks as the #28 biggest film of all time.
Among animated films specifically, it ranks #6 all time domestically, behind only:
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M)
- 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M)
- 2016’s Finding Dory ($486.2M)
- 2019’s Frozen II ($477.3M)
- 2004’s Shrek 2 ($441.2M)
Overseas / global total
This weekend overseas, Mario declined -38% to $70.7M, in line with its -37% domestic drop.
Mario has earned $437.5M overseas and $871.8M globally. That makes it by far the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of Quantumania ($474.1M).
Mario currently ranks as the #79 film of all time globally.
It’s also the #19 animated title of all time globally, behind:
- 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B)
- 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B)
- 2013’s Frozen ($1.28B)
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($1.24B)
- 2015’s Minions ($1.15B)
- 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($1.07B)
- 2010’s Toy Story 3 ($1.06B)
- 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($1.03B)
- 2016’s Finding Dory ($1.02B)
- 2016’s Zootopia ($1.02B)
- 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($970.7M)
- 1994’s The Lion King ($968.5M)
- 2003’s Finding Nemo ($941.6M)
- 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.6M)
- 2004’s Shrek 2 ($928.7M)
- 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets ($894.3M)
- 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs ($886.6M)
- 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift ($877.2M)
Mario’s top overseas market totals include:
- Mexico ($65.6M)
- U.K. ($51.6M)
- Germany ($37.1M)
- France ($31.7M)
- Australia ($27.3M)
- China ($20.4M)
- Spain ($19.5M)
- Brazil ($18.0M)
- Italy ($17.1M)
Evil Dead Rise
Warner Bros.’ horror sequel only “rose” a bit, opening to $23.5M in second place.
It opened almost exactly the same as 2022’s The Black Phone ($23.6M) and February’s Cocaine Bear ($23.2M).
However, it debuted -9% below the franchise’s last installment, 2013’s Evil Dead ($25.7M).
Rise earned a “B” CinemaScore. Premium formats comprised 14% of its box office.
Rise debuted with $16.8M overseas and $40.3M globally.
Top overseas market totals to date include Mexico ($1.9M), U.K. ($1.8M), Brazil ($1.5M), France ($1.3M), and India ($1.3M).
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
MGM’s war action drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal opened with $6.2M in third place.
The film earned an “A” CinemaScore from an audience that was an estimated 58% male and 42% older than age 45.
Compared to some of titular director Ritchie’s prior adult-skewing action films, it opened:
- 2.00x March’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre ($3.1M)
- -24% below 2021’s Wrath of Man ($8.3M)
- -41% below January 2020’s The Gentlemen ($10.6M)
- -59% below 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ($15.3M)
- -53% below 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. ($13.4M)
Compared to some other comparable adult-oriented action titles from the past year or so, it also opened:
- -27% below 2022’s Ambulance, also starring Gyllenhaal ($8.6M)
- -38% below January’s Plane ($10.2M)
- -45% below 2022’s Beast ($11.5M)
John Wick: Chapter 4
Now in its fifth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined -29% to $5.7M and fourth place.
With $168.8M total through 31 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).
It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +13% ahead.
Globally, Chapter 4 is already the highest-earning installment in the franchise.
The Pope’s Exorcist
Last weekend, Sony Pictures’ horror starring Russell Crowe prayed its way to $9.0M in second place.
Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -63% to $3.3M and seventh place.
Compared to some other similar films about possession, exorcism, or the Devil from the past dozen years or so, that sophomore drop is steeper than:
- 2022’s Prey for the Devil (-46%)
- 2014’s Ouija (-46%)
- 2012’s The Possession (-47%)
- 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil (-49%)
- 2014’s Deliver Us from Evil (-51%)
- 2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose (-51%)
- 2013’s The Last Exorcism Part II (-59%)
- 2011’s The Rite (-62%)
However, it’s milder than:
- 2010’s The Last Exorcism (-64%)
- 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona (-69%)
- 2012’s The Devil Inside (-76%)
Pope’s has earned $37.1M overseas and $52.0M globally.
In holdover markets, the film declined -51%, milder than its -63% domestic drop.
Renfield
Last weekend, Universal’s R-rated horror comedy starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula bit off $8.0M in fourth place.
Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -61% to $3.1M and eighth place.
That means the film has earned less through two weekends than some pre-release projections had it earning through just one weekend.
Compared to some other recent horror comedies from the past year or so, that sophomore drop is steeper than:
- 2022’s The Invitation (-28%)
- December’s Violent Night (-35%)
- 2022’s The Menu (-39%)
- January’s M3GAN (-40%)
- 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, also starring Cage (-46%)
- February’s Cocaine Bear (-52%)
Renfield declined -60% overseas this weekend to $1.2M, in line with its -61% domestic drop.
The film has earned $4.2M overseas and $13.6M globally.
Beau is Afraid
The new movie from director Ari Aster opened in limited release last weekend on four screens, with a $80,099 per-theater average.
That’s the best of 2023 so far, better than any film in 2022, and #2 of the post-pandemic era behind only 2021’s Licorice Pizza with $86,289.
Now in its second frame, Beau expands from four to a “semi-wide” 965 theaters, earning $2.7M.
That’s good for ninth place, breaking into the top 10, while claiming a $2,809 average.
Suzume
Last weekend, Crunchyroll’s Japanese anime Suzume, distributed domestically by Sony Pictures, started with $5.0M in seventh place. That was in line with pre-release industry projections.
Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -68% to $1.6M and tenth place.
With $8.4M, It’s already exceeded the totals for director Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 Your Name ($5.0M) and 2019 Weathering with You ($8.0M).
Compared to some other recent anime titles, that sophomore drop is steeper than:
- 2016’s Your Name. (-55%)
- 2019’s Weathering with You (-63%)
However, it’s milder than for more action-based anime titles like:
- 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly (-69%)
- 2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (-71%)
- 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (-74%)
- 2022’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (-75%)
- 2022’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (-78%)
- 2022’s One Piece Film: Red (-84%)
Suzume has earned $10.9M overseas and $19.3M globally.
Chevalier
Searchlight Pictures’ historical drama, about a black French classical composer and performer who performed for royalty in 1700s France, opened with $1.5M in a “semi-wide” 1,275 theaters.
That’s lower than the wide openings for several other similar films from recent years about historical royalty:
- -28% below 2021’s Spencer ($2.1M in 996 theaters)
- -34% below 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots ($2.2M in 795 theaters)
- -42% below 2018’s The Favourite ($2.6M in 441 theaters)
- -64% below 2017’s Victoria & Abdul ($4.1M in 732 theaters)
- -68% below March 2020’s Emma ($4.8M in 1,565 theaters)
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $119.6M, which is:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Notes
|
Last weekend
|
$147.0M
|
-18%
|
The Super Mario Bros. Movie led, second frame ($92.3M)
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$93.5M
|
+28%
|
The Bad Guys led ($23.9M)
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$109.1M
|
+9%
|
The Curse of La Llorona led ($26.3M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $2.44B, which is:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$1.77B
|
+37.8%
|
+37.0%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$2.92B
|
-16.2%
|
-16.9%
|
Up
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
-
- Universal + Focus Features: $803.7M
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $520.4M
- Lionsgate: $259.5M
- Paramount: $248.9M
- MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $211.2M
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $168.7M
- Warner Bros.: $120.3M
Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|$58,230,000
|-37%
|4,350
|-21
|$13,386
|$434,329,610
|3
|Universal
|Evil Dead Rise
|$23,500,000
|3,402
|$6,908
|$23,500,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
|$6,282,787
|2,611
|$2,406
|$6,282,787
|1
|MGM
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|$5,713,000
|-29%
|3,033
|$1,884
|$168,843,254
|5
|Lionsgate
|AIR
|$5,549,524
|-29%
|2,823
|-684
|$1,966
|$41,767,952
|3
|Amazon Studios
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|$5,400,000
|-28%
|2,960
|-364
|$1,824
|$82,187,000
|4
|Paramount
|The Pope’s Exorcist
|$3,315,000
|-63%
|3,178
|$1,043
|$14,938,718
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Renfield
|$3,110,000
|-61%
|3,378
|3
|$921
|$13,622,945
|2
|Universal
|Beau is Afraid
|$2,710,950
|746%
|965
|961
|$2,809
|$3,147,189
|2
|A24
|Suzume
|$1,625,000
|-68%
|2,170
|$749
|$8,427,343
|2
|Crunchyroll [Sony]
|Chevalier
|$1,500,000
|1,275
|$1,176
|$1,500,000
|1
|Searchlight [Disney]
|Nefarious
|$620,000
|-53%
|757
|-176
|$819
|$2,397,638
|2
|Soli Deo Gloria
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|$600,000
|252%
|920
|760
|$652
|$683,664,773
|19
|20th Century [Disney]
|Scream VI
|$480,000
|-68%
|603
|-685
|$796
|$107,723,000
|7
|Paramount
|Mafia Mamma
|$477,666
|-76%
|1,613
|-389
|$296
|$3,303,726
|2
|Bleecker Street
|How to Blow Up a Pipeline
|$151,000
|-19%
|530
|388
|$285
|$595,183
|3
|Neon
|Showing Up
|$123,284
|-4%
|85
|57
|$1,450
|$416,103
|3
|A24
|Champions
|$100,000
|-68%
|109
|-74
|$917
|$16,209,970
|7
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Jesus Revolution
|$47,000
|-57%
|98
|-124
|$480
|$52,082,413
|9
|Lionsgate
|Wild Life
|$44,614
|-6%
|14
|12
|$3,187
|$112,228
|2
|National Geographic Films
|Joyland
|$39,306
|328%
|8
|7
|$4,913
|$85,090
|3
|Oscilloscope
|A Thousand and One
|$24,000
|-73%
|33
|-97
|$727
|$3,376,125
|4
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$20,000
|-55%
|40
|-35
|$500
|$212,950,294
|10
|Walt Disney
|Other People’s Children
|$14,811
|3
|$4,937
|$14,811
|1
|Music Box Films
