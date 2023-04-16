Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Earns $87M in Sophomore Frame

News & Analysis • Boxoffice Staff • April 16 2023
Photo Credits: Universal / Illumination / Nintendo ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie"); Universal ("Renfield")

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Now in its second frame, Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeats in first place with $87.0M, the #9 sophomore weekend of all time.

That ranking is even better than last frame, when it earned the #32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time. It had also earned the #17 five-day total of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday.

This weekend also marks the #1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M.

That ranking is also better than last frame, when it debuted as the #3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M).

Mario was the 12th animated film to ever open above $100M. Compared to the others, its -41% sophomore drop was milder than most:

  • 2016’s Finding Dory (-46%)
  • 2010’s Toy Story 3 (-46%)
  • 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets (-51%)
  • 2019’s Toy Story 4 (-51%)
  • 2018’s Incredibles 2 (-56%)
  • 2007’s Shrek the Third (-56%)
  • 2015’s Minions (-57%)
  • 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru (also -57%)
  • 2019’s The Lion King (-60%)

However, it was steeper than:

  • 2004’s Shrek 2 (-33%)
  • 2019’s Frozen II (-34%, although its sophomore frame fell on Thanksgiving weekend)

With $347.8M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie in 2023 so far.

It ranks well ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).

This weekend overseas, Mario declined only -28%, milder than its “already mild” -41% domestic drop.

Mario has earned $330.1M overseas and $677.9M globally. That makes it the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of Quantumania ($474.1M).

Mario’s top overseas market totals include:

  1. Mexico ($52.0M)
  2. U.K. ($43.7M)
  3. Germany ($29.6M)
  4. France ($21.2M)
  5. Australia ($19.7M)
  6. China ($16.9M)
  7. Spain ($15.4M)
  8. Italy ($13.7M)
  9. Brazil ($12.0M)

The Pope’s Exorcist

Sony Pictures’ horror, starring Russell Crowe, prayed its way to $9.1M in second place.

That’s better than pre-release industry projections, which were generally in the $5M to $7M range.

Nonetheless, that opening falls below many other similar films from recent years:

  • -6% below 2014’s Deliver Us from Evil ($9.7M)
  • -35% below 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil ($14.0M)
  • -38% below 2011’s The Rite ($14.7M)
  • -48% below 2012’s The Possession ($17.7M)
  • -54% below 2014’s Ouija ($19.8M)
  • -55% below 2010’s The Last Exorcism ($20.3M)
  • -65% below 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona ($26.3M)
  • -69% below 2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose ($30.0M)
  • -72% below 2012’s The Devil Inside ($33.7M)

However, Pope’s did open +27% above 2022’s Prey for the Devil ($7.1M).

After opening in some overseas markets last weekend, ahead of its domestic release, Pope’s has earned $27.4M overseas and $36.5M globally.

In holdover markets, the film declined -28%, an unusual mild drop for the horror genre.

Note: the films currently in third, fourth, fifth, and sixth place in Sunday studio estimates are all between $7.3M and $7.9M.

That’s close enough that the final rankings may change when actuals are released on Monday afternoon.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Now in its fourth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined -45% to $7.9M and third place.

That’s a milder fourth weekend drop than 2014’s John Wick (-46%) and 2017’s John Wick: Chapter Two (-49%), though steeper than 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (-33%).

With $160.1M total through 24 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).

It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +15% ahead.

Chapter 4 has earned $189.6M overseas and $349.7M globally.

That global total far exceeds both the first ($76.0M) and second installments ($171.3M), and this weekend also exceeds Parabellum’s $327.2M global total as well.

Top overseas markets include the U.K. ($12.2M), Germany ($10.6M), Australia ($8.7M), and France ($4.6M).

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director Chad Stahelski here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/no-way-back-one-way-out-chad-stahelski-brings-john-wick-back-to-the-post-pandemic-big-screen/ 

Renfield

Universal’s R-rated horror comedy, starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula, bit off $7.7M in fourth place.

That was below pre-release industry projections, which were generally in the $10M-$15M range, which mostly had the film opening in second place instead.

Compared to some other recent horror comedies from the past year or so, that’s:

  • -74% below January’s M3GAN ($30.4M)
  • -66% below February’s Cocaine Bear ($23.2M)
  • -42% below December’s Violent Night ($13.4M)
  • -13% below 2022’s The Menu ($9.0M)
  • +9% above 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, also starring Cage ($7.1M)
  • +14% above 2022’s The Invitation ($6.8M)

Renfield’s audience was an estimated 78% ages 25 and older, 49% white, and 55% male – that final metric perhaps lower than would be expected for a film like this.

Audiences gave the film a “B-” CinemaScore. 

The film opened with $2.2M overseas and $10.0M globally.

For context, that global start is lower than some pre-release industry projections forecast for the film’s domestic start alone.

Air

Now in its sophomore frame, the Amazon Studios and MGM sports business drama falls -47% to $7.7M and fifth place.

Compared to some other adult-themed sports drama movies, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

  • 2015’s Concussion (-25%)
  • 2017’s Battle of the Sexes (-25%)
  • 2010’s Secretariat (-27%)
  • 2014’s When the Game Stands Tall (-28%)
  • 2015’s McFarland, USA (-29%)
  • 2021’s American Underdog (-33%)
  • 2014’s Million Dollar Arm (-34%)
  • 2011’s Moneyball (-38%)
  • March’s Champions (-40%)
  • 2012’s Trouble with the Curve (-40%)
  • 2015’s Draft Day (-42%)
  • 2016’s Race (-44%)

However, it’s a milder drop than for:

  • 2019’s Ford v. Ferrari (-50%)
  • 2009’s Invictus (-51%)

It’s also milder than the -57% drop for 2021’s The Last Duel, the prior drama starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

This weekend overseas, Air declined -34%, milder than its -47% domestic drop.

Air has earned $20.8M overseas and $54.1M globally.

Top overseas markets to date are the U.K. ($3.5M), Australia ($3.3M), Italy ($2.4M), Mexico ($1.8M), Japan ($1.2M), and Spain (also $1.2M).

The film is being distributed by Warner Bros. overseas.

Suzume

Crunchyroll’s Japanese anime Suzume, distributed domestically by Sony Pictures, started with $5.0M in seventh place. That’s in line with pre-release industry projections.

That more than doubles the openings for director Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 Your Name ($1.6M opening) and 2019’s Weathering with You ($1.8M).

Indeed, it already equals the total for Your Name ($5.0M), and is closing in on the total for Weathering ($8.0M).

However, compared to some other recent anime titles, it does open below several:

  • -19% below 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission ($6.2M)
  • -46% below 2022’s One Piece Film: Red ($9.3M)
  • -49% below 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly ($9.8M)
  • -50% below March’s Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village ($10.1M)

Suzume opened with $11.3M overseas and $16.3M globally.

Elsewhere at the box office

  • SDG Releasing’s R-rated psychological thriller Nefarious debuted with $1.3M.
  • Bleecker Street’s R-rated comedy Mafia Mamma opened with $2.0M.
  • A24’s Beau is Afraid opened in limited release with $320,396 on four screens, for an $80,099 per-theater average.

That’s not only the best average of 2023 so far, it also ranks #2 post-pandemic. It’s behind only the opening limited-release weekend for 2021’s Licorice Pizza, with an $86,289 average.

For comparison, Beau’s opening average is also +44% above the highest from 2022: The Whale, with a $55,359 average.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $138.8M, which is:

Weekend

Total

This weekend is:

Notes

Last weekend

$205.1M

-32%

The Super Mario Bros. Movie led ($146.3M)

Same weekend in 2022

$107.1M

+29%

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore led ($42.1M)

Same weekend in 2019

$111.1M

+25%

Shazam! led, second frame ($24.4M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $2.28B, which is:

Year

YTD total

2023 YTD now:

2023 YTD after last weekend:

Trend

2022

$1.64B

+38.6%

+36.3%

Up

2019

$2.76B

-17.4%

-20.1%

Up

Top distributors

Thanks to Mario, Universal + Focus Features took the lead last weekend. However, Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

    1. Universal + Focus Features: $711.0M
    2. Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $518.2M
    3. Lionsgate: $250.6M
    4. Paramount: $239.9M
    5. MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $195.0M
    6. Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $159.3M
    7. Warner Bros.: $96.5M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:

Title  Estimated weekend  % change Locations Location change Average  Total  Weekend Distributor
The Super Mario Bros. Movie $87,000,000 -41% 4,371 28 $19,904 $347,823,700 2 Universal
The Pope’s Exorcist $9,150,000   3,178   $2,879 $9,150,000 1 Sony Pictures
John Wick: Chapter 4 $7,925,000 -45% 3,033 -574 $2,613 $160,112,705 4 Lionsgate
Renfield $7,770,000   3,375   $2,302 $7,770,000 1 Universal
AIR $7,720,599 -47% 3,507   $2,201 $33,283,549 2 Amazon Studios
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves $7,350,000 -47% 3,324 -532 $2,211 $74,070,000 3 Paramount
Suzume $5,000,000   2,170   $2,304 $5,000,000 1 Sony Pictures
Mafia Mamma $2,044,875   2,002   $1,021 $2,044,875 1 Bleecker Street
Scream VI $1,455,000 -58% 1,288 -998 $1,130 $106,793,000 6 Paramount
Nefarious $1,330,000   933   $1,426 $1,330,000 1 Soli Deo Gloria [SDG]
Sweetwater $350,000   1,204   $291 $350,000 1 Briarcliff
Champions $347,000 -28% 183 -244 $1,896 $16,117,310 6 Focus Features [Universal]
Beau is Afraid $320,396   4   $80,099 $320,396 1 A24
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish $231,000 4% 117 -134 $1,974 $185,536,830 17 Universal
How to Blow Up a Pipeline $185,000 60% 142 130 $1,303 $338,475 2 Neon
Avatar: The Way of Water $166,000 -64% 160 -205 $1,038 $682,988,582 18 20th Century [Disney]
Showing Up $128,080 102% 28 24 $4,574 $217,591 2 A24
Jesus Revolution $95,000 -76% 222 -386 $428 $51,975,122 8 Lionsgate
Cocaine Bear $88,000 -60% 106 -173 $830 $64,377,795 8 Universal
A Thousand and One $85,000 -86% 130 -796 $654 $3,311,320 3 Focus Features [Universal]
Wild Life $46,718   2   $23,359 $46,718 1 National Geoaphic
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania $44,000 -85% 75 -445 $587 $212,913,215 9 Walt Disney
Sick of Myself $20,212   2   $10,106 $20,212 1 Utopia
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman $7,400   2   $3,700 $7,400 1 Zeitgeist
Violent Night $4,000 166% 21 -4 $190 $50,057,430 20 Universal
