Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Earns $87M in Sophomore Frame

Photo Credits: Universal / Illumination / Nintendo ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie"); Universal ("Renfield")

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Now in its second frame, Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeats in first place with $87.0M, the #9 sophomore weekend of all time.

That ranking is even better than last frame, when it earned the #32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time. It had also earned the #17 five-day total of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday.

This weekend also marks the #1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M.

That ranking is also better than last frame, when it debuted as the #3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M).

Mario was the 12th animated film to ever open above $100M. Compared to the others, its -41% sophomore drop was milder than most:

2016’s Finding Dory (-46%)

2010’s Toy Story 3 (-46%)

2016’s The Secret Life of Pets (-51%)

2019’s Toy Story 4 (-51%)

2018’s Incredibles 2 (-56%)

2007’s Shrek the Third (-56%)

2015’s Minions (-57%)

2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru (also -57%)

2019’s The Lion King (-60%)

However, it was steeper than:

2004’s Shrek 2 (-33%)

2019’s Frozen II (-34%, although its sophomore frame fell on Thanksgiving weekend)

With $347.8M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie in 2023 so far.

It ranks well ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).

This weekend overseas, Mario declined only -28%, milder than its “already mild” -41% domestic drop.

Mario has earned $330.1M overseas and $677.9M globally. That makes it the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of Quantumania ($474.1M).

Mario’s top overseas market totals include:

Mexico ($52.0M) U.K. ($43.7M) Germany ($29.6M) France ($21.2M) Australia ($19.7M) China ($16.9M) Spain ($15.4M) Italy ($13.7M) Brazil ($12.0M)

The Pope’s Exorcist

Sony Pictures’ horror, starring Russell Crowe, prayed its way to $9.1M in second place.

That’s better than pre-release industry projections, which were generally in the $5M to $7M range.

Nonetheless, that opening falls below many other similar films from recent years:

-6% below 2014’s Deliver Us from Evil ($9.7M)

-35% below 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil ($14.0M)

-38% below 2011’s The Rite ($14.7M)

-48% below 2012’s The Possession ($17.7M)

-54% below 2014’s Ouija ($19.8M)

-55% below 2010’s The Last Exorcism ($20.3M)

-65% below 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona ($26.3M)

-69% below 2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose ($30.0M)

-72% below 2012’s The Devil Inside ($33.7M)

However, Pope’s did open +27% above 2022’s Prey for the Devil ($7.1M).

After opening in some overseas markets last weekend, ahead of its domestic release, Pope’s has earned $27.4M overseas and $36.5M globally.

In holdover markets, the film declined -28%, an unusual mild drop for the horror genre.

Note: the films currently in third, fourth, fifth, and sixth place in Sunday studio estimates are all between $7.3M and $7.9M.

That’s close enough that the final rankings may change when actuals are released on Monday afternoon.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Now in its fourth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined -45% to $7.9M and third place.

That’s a milder fourth weekend drop than 2014’s John Wick (-46%) and 2017’s John Wick: Chapter Two (-49%), though steeper than 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (-33%).

With $160.1M total through 24 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).

It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +15% ahead.

Chapter 4 has earned $189.6M overseas and $349.7M globally.

That global total far exceeds both the first ($76.0M) and second installments ($171.3M), and this weekend also exceeds Parabellum’s $327.2M global total as well.

Top overseas markets include the U.K. ($12.2M), Germany ($10.6M), Australia ($8.7M), and France ($4.6M).

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director Chad Stahelski here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/no-way-back-one-way-out-chad-stahelski-brings-john-wick-back-to-the-post-pandemic-big-screen/

Renfield

Universal’s R-rated horror comedy, starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula, bit off $7.7M in fourth place.

That was below pre-release industry projections, which were generally in the $10M-$15M range, which mostly had the film opening in second place instead.

Compared to some other recent horror comedies from the past year or so, that’s:

-74% below January’s M3GAN ($30.4M)

-66% below February’s Cocaine Bear ($23.2M)

-42% below December’s Violent Night ($13.4M)

-13% below 2022’s The Menu ($9.0M)

+9% above 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , also starring Cage ($7.1M)

+14% above 2022’s The Invitation ($6.8M)

Renfield’s audience was an estimated 78% ages 25 and older, 49% white, and 55% male – that final metric perhaps lower than would be expected for a film like this.

Audiences gave the film a “B-” CinemaScore.

The film opened with $2.2M overseas and $10.0M globally.

For context, that global start is lower than some pre-release industry projections forecast for the film’s domestic start alone.

Air

Now in its sophomore frame, the Amazon Studios and MGM sports business drama falls -47% to $7.7M and fifth place.

Compared to some other adult-themed sports drama movies, that sophomore drop is steeper than:

2015’s Concussion (-25%)

2017’s Battle of the Sexes (-25%)

2010’s Secretariat (-27%)

2014’s When the Game Stands Tall (-28%)

2015’s McFarland, USA (-29%)

2021’s American Underdog (-33%)

2014’s Million Dollar Arm (-34%)

2011’s Moneyball (-38%)

March’s Champions (-40%)

2012’s Trouble with the Curve (-40%)

2015’s Draft Day (-42%)

2016’s Race (-44%)

However, it’s a milder drop than for:

2019’s Ford v. Ferrari (-50%)

2009’s Invictus (-51%)

It’s also milder than the -57% drop for 2021’s The Last Duel, the prior drama starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

This weekend overseas, Air declined -34%, milder than its -47% domestic drop.

Air has earned $20.8M overseas and $54.1M globally.

Top overseas markets to date are the U.K. ($3.5M), Australia ($3.3M), Italy ($2.4M), Mexico ($1.8M), Japan ($1.2M), and Spain (also $1.2M).

The film is being distributed by Warner Bros. overseas.

Suzume

Crunchyroll’s Japanese anime Suzume, distributed domestically by Sony Pictures, started with $5.0M in seventh place. That’s in line with pre-release industry projections.

That more than doubles the openings for director Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 Your Name ($1.6M opening) and 2019’s Weathering with You ($1.8M).

Indeed, it already equals the total for Your Name ($5.0M), and is closing in on the total for Weathering ($8.0M).

However, compared to some other recent anime titles, it does open below several:

-19% below 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission ($6.2M)

-46% below 2022’s One Piece Film: Red ($9.3M)

-49% below 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly ($9.8M)

-50% below March’s Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village ($10.1M)

Suzume opened with $11.3M overseas and $16.3M globally.

Elsewhere at the box office

SDG Releasing’s R-rated psychological thriller Nefarious debuted with $1.3M.

Bleecker Street’s R-rated comedy Mafia Mamma opened with $2.0M.

A24’s Beau is Afraid opened in limited release with $320,396 on four screens, for an $80,099 per-theater average.

That’s not only the best average of 2023 so far, it also ranks #2 post-pandemic. It’s behind only the opening limited-release weekend for 2021’s Licorice Pizza, with an $86,289 average.

For comparison, Beau’s opening average is also +44% above the highest from 2022: The Whale, with a $55,359 average.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $138.8M, which is:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Notes Last weekend $205.1M -32% The Super Mario Bros. Movie led ($146.3M) Same weekend in 2022 $107.1M +29% Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore led ($42.1M) Same weekend in 2019 $111.1M +25% Shazam! led, second frame ($24.4M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $2.28B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $1.64B +38.6% +36.3% Up 2019 $2.76B -17.4% -20.1% Up

Top distributors

Thanks to Mario, Universal + Focus Features took the lead last weekend. However, Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Universal + Focus Features: $711.0M Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $518.2M Lionsgate: $250.6M Paramount : $239.9M MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios : $195.0M Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $159.3M Warner Bros.: $96.5M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: