Weekend Box Office: SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Earns $87M in Sophomore Frame

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Now in its second frame, Universal’s animated video game adaptation easily repeats in first place with $87.0M, the #9 sophomore weekend of all time.
That ranking is even better than last frame, when it earned the #32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time. It had also earned the #17 five-day total of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday.
This weekend also marks the #1 animated sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M.
That ranking is also better than last frame, when it debuted as the #3 animated opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M).
Mario was the 12th animated film to ever open above $100M. Compared to the others, its -41% sophomore drop was milder than most:
- 2016’s Finding Dory (-46%)
- 2010’s Toy Story 3 (-46%)
- 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets (-51%)
- 2019’s Toy Story 4 (-51%)
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 (-56%)
- 2007’s Shrek the Third (-56%)
- 2015’s Minions (-57%)
- 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru (also -57%)
- 2019’s The Lion King (-60%)
However, it was steeper than:
- 2004’s Shrek 2 (-33%)
- 2019’s Frozen II (-34%, although its sophomore frame fell on Thanksgiving weekend)
With $347.8M to date domestically, Mario is currently the highest-grossing movie in 2023 so far.
It ranks well ahead of December 2022 holdover Avatar: The Way of Water ($257.4M) and February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($212.9M).
This weekend overseas, Mario declined only -28%, milder than its “already mild” -41% domestic drop.
Mario has earned $330.1M overseas and $677.9M globally. That makes it the top global release of 2023 so far, far ahead of Quantumania ($474.1M).
Mario’s top overseas market totals include:
- Mexico ($52.0M)
- U.K. ($43.7M)
- Germany ($29.6M)
- France ($21.2M)
- Australia ($19.7M)
- China ($16.9M)
- Spain ($15.4M)
- Italy ($13.7M)
- Brazil ($12.0M)
The Pope’s Exorcist
Sony Pictures’ horror, starring Russell Crowe, prayed its way to $9.1M in second place.
That’s better than pre-release industry projections, which were generally in the $5M to $7M range.
Nonetheless, that opening falls below many other similar films from recent years:
- -6% below 2014’s Deliver Us from Evil ($9.7M)
- -35% below 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil ($14.0M)
- -38% below 2011’s The Rite ($14.7M)
- -48% below 2012’s The Possession ($17.7M)
- -54% below 2014’s Ouija ($19.8M)
- -55% below 2010’s The Last Exorcism ($20.3M)
- -65% below 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona ($26.3M)
- -69% below 2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose ($30.0M)
- -72% below 2012’s The Devil Inside ($33.7M)
However, Pope’s did open +27% above 2022’s Prey for the Devil ($7.1M).
After opening in some overseas markets last weekend, ahead of its domestic release, Pope’s has earned $27.4M overseas and $36.5M globally.
In holdover markets, the film declined -28%, an unusual mild drop for the horror genre.
Note: the films currently in third, fourth, fifth, and sixth place in Sunday studio estimates are all between $7.3M and $7.9M.
That’s close enough that the final rankings may change when actuals are released on Monday afternoon.
John Wick: Chapter 4
Now in its fourth frame, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller declined -45% to $7.9M and third place.
That’s a milder fourth weekend drop than 2014’s John Wick (-46%) and 2017’s John Wick: Chapter Two (-49%), though steeper than 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (-33%).
With $160.1M total through 24 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).
It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +15% ahead.
Chapter 4 has earned $189.6M overseas and $349.7M globally.
That global total far exceeds both the first ($76.0M) and second installments ($171.3M), and this weekend also exceeds Parabellum’s $327.2M global total as well.
Top overseas markets include the U.K. ($12.2M), Germany ($10.6M), Australia ($8.7M), and France ($4.6M).
Renfield
Universal’s R-rated horror comedy, starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula, bit off $7.7M in fourth place.
That was below pre-release industry projections, which were generally in the $10M-$15M range, which mostly had the film opening in second place instead.
Compared to some other recent horror comedies from the past year or so, that’s:
- -74% below January’s M3GAN ($30.4M)
- -66% below February’s Cocaine Bear ($23.2M)
- -42% below December’s Violent Night ($13.4M)
- -13% below 2022’s The Menu ($9.0M)
- +9% above 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, also starring Cage ($7.1M)
- +14% above 2022’s The Invitation ($6.8M)
Renfield’s audience was an estimated 78% ages 25 and older, 49% white, and 55% male – that final metric perhaps lower than would be expected for a film like this.
Audiences gave the film a “B-” CinemaScore.
The film opened with $2.2M overseas and $10.0M globally.
For context, that global start is lower than some pre-release industry projections forecast for the film’s domestic start alone.
Air
Now in its sophomore frame, the Amazon Studios and MGM sports business drama falls -47% to $7.7M and fifth place.
Compared to some other adult-themed sports drama movies, that sophomore drop is steeper than:
- 2015’s Concussion (-25%)
- 2017’s Battle of the Sexes (-25%)
- 2010’s Secretariat (-27%)
- 2014’s When the Game Stands Tall (-28%)
- 2015’s McFarland, USA (-29%)
- 2021’s American Underdog (-33%)
- 2014’s Million Dollar Arm (-34%)
- 2011’s Moneyball (-38%)
- March’s Champions (-40%)
- 2012’s Trouble with the Curve (-40%)
- 2015’s Draft Day (-42%)
- 2016’s Race (-44%)
However, it’s a milder drop than for:
- 2019’s Ford v. Ferrari (-50%)
- 2009’s Invictus (-51%)
It’s also milder than the -57% drop for 2021’s The Last Duel, the prior drama starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.
This weekend overseas, Air declined -34%, milder than its -47% domestic drop.
Air has earned $20.8M overseas and $54.1M globally.
Top overseas markets to date are the U.K. ($3.5M), Australia ($3.3M), Italy ($2.4M), Mexico ($1.8M), Japan ($1.2M), and Spain (also $1.2M).
The film is being distributed by Warner Bros. overseas.
Suzume
Crunchyroll’s Japanese anime Suzume, distributed domestically by Sony Pictures, started with $5.0M in seventh place. That’s in line with pre-release industry projections.
That more than doubles the openings for director Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 Your Name ($1.6M opening) and 2019’s Weathering with You ($1.8M).
Indeed, it already equals the total for Your Name ($5.0M), and is closing in on the total for Weathering ($8.0M).
However, compared to some other recent anime titles, it does open below several:
- -19% below 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission ($6.2M)
- -46% below 2022’s One Piece Film: Red ($9.3M)
- -49% below 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly ($9.8M)
- -50% below March’s Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village ($10.1M)
Suzume opened with $11.3M overseas and $16.3M globally.
Elsewhere at the box office
- SDG Releasing’s R-rated psychological thriller Nefarious debuted with $1.3M.
- Bleecker Street’s R-rated comedy Mafia Mamma opened with $2.0M.
- A24’s Beau is Afraid opened in limited release with $320,396 on four screens, for an $80,099 per-theater average.
That’s not only the best average of 2023 so far, it also ranks #2 post-pandemic. It’s behind only the opening limited-release weekend for 2021’s Licorice Pizza, with an $86,289 average.
For comparison, Beau’s opening average is also +44% above the highest from 2022: The Whale, with a $55,359 average.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $138.8M, which is:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Notes
|
Last weekend
|
$205.1M
|
-32%
|
The Super Mario Bros. Movie led ($146.3M)
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$107.1M
|
+29%
|
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore led ($42.1M)
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$111.1M
|
+25%
|
Shazam! led, second frame ($24.4M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $2.28B, which is:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$1.64B
|
+38.6%
|
+36.3%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$2.76B
|
-17.4%
|
-20.1%
|
Up
Top distributors
Thanks to Mario, Universal + Focus Features took the lead last weekend. However, Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
-
- Universal + Focus Features: $711.0M
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $518.2M
- Lionsgate: $250.6M
- Paramount: $239.9M
- MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $195.0M
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $159.3M
- Warner Bros.: $96.5M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|$87,000,000
|-41%
|4,371
|28
|$19,904
|$347,823,700
|2
|Universal
|The Pope’s Exorcist
|$9,150,000
|3,178
|$2,879
|$9,150,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|$7,925,000
|-45%
|3,033
|-574
|$2,613
|$160,112,705
|4
|Lionsgate
|Renfield
|$7,770,000
|3,375
|$2,302
|$7,770,000
|1
|Universal
|AIR
|$7,720,599
|-47%
|3,507
|$2,201
|$33,283,549
|2
|Amazon Studios
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|$7,350,000
|-47%
|3,324
|-532
|$2,211
|$74,070,000
|3
|Paramount
|Suzume
|$5,000,000
|2,170
|$2,304
|$5,000,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Mafia Mamma
|$2,044,875
|2,002
|$1,021
|$2,044,875
|1
|Bleecker Street
|Scream VI
|$1,455,000
|-58%
|1,288
|-998
|$1,130
|$106,793,000
|6
|Paramount
|Nefarious
|$1,330,000
|933
|$1,426
|$1,330,000
|1
|Soli Deo Gloria [SDG]
|Sweetwater
|$350,000
|1,204
|$291
|$350,000
|1
|Briarcliff
|Champions
|$347,000
|-28%
|183
|-244
|$1,896
|$16,117,310
|6
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Beau is Afraid
|$320,396
|4
|$80,099
|$320,396
|1
|A24
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|$231,000
|4%
|117
|-134
|$1,974
|$185,536,830
|17
|Universal
|How to Blow Up a Pipeline
|$185,000
|60%
|142
|130
|$1,303
|$338,475
|2
|Neon
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|$166,000
|-64%
|160
|-205
|$1,038
|$682,988,582
|18
|20th Century [Disney]
|Showing Up
|$128,080
|102%
|28
|24
|$4,574
|$217,591
|2
|A24
|Jesus Revolution
|$95,000
|-76%
|222
|-386
|$428
|$51,975,122
|8
|Lionsgate
|Cocaine Bear
|$88,000
|-60%
|106
|-173
|$830
|$64,377,795
|8
|Universal
|A Thousand and One
|$85,000
|-86%
|130
|-796
|$654
|$3,311,320
|3
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Wild Life
|$46,718
|2
|$23,359
|$46,718
|1
|National Geoaphic
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$44,000
|-85%
|75
|-445
|$587
|$212,913,215
|9
|Walt Disney
|Sick of Myself
|$20,212
|2
|$10,106
|$20,212
|1
|Utopia
|Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman
|$7,400
|2
|$3,700
|$7,400
|1
|Zeitgeist
|Violent Night
|$4,000
|166%
|21
|-4
|$190
|$50,057,430
|20
|Universal
