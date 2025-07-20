Weekend Box Office: SUPERMAN Easily Fights Off Newcomers, Remains #1

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$132,337,201 | -34.3% Last Week / -11.5% Weekend 29, 2024

WB is flying high on Superman‘s second week at the top with $57.25M, a record hold for the Man of Steel franchise. Unfortunately a pair of newcomers with ideal counter-programming genres to the DC hero (animation, horror) did not bring the heat as Smurfs and the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy requel both bombed. Neither film felt summer-ready, and the vacuum of new tentpoles caused big week-over-week and year-over-year drops. This time in 2024 WB launched Twisters to the top of the box office, also featuring Superman actor David Corenswet.

Top Title: Superman (Warner Bros.) | $57.25M / 4,275 Screens / $13,392 PSA | Week 2

Top Opener: I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony) | $13M / 3,206 Screens / $4,055 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Cloud (Janus Films) | $27.8K / 2 Screens / $13,900 PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Superman

Warner Bros. | Week 2

$57.25M 3-Day Domestic Weekend | $235M Domestic Total

$406.8M Global Total

We stated last week that Superman‘s sophomore frame was going to be the true litmus test for its staying power, and the James Gunn movie did not disappoint, exceeding our highest-end predictions with $57.25M from 4,275 screens (+140) for a $13,392 Per Screen Average. The domestic total now stands at $235M, beating Justice League ($229M) and Superman Returns ($200.1M) on its way toward (at minimum) eventually toppling Man of Steel‘s $291M. The new superhero movie has also pushed Warner Bros. back to the top of the heap with the biggest domestic marketshare of 2025 at $1.32B (Disney is at $1.27B).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked after a terrific week of eight figure weekdays…

Friday – $16.6M

Saturday – $23.15M

Sunday – $17.47M

A key takeaway is this performance represents the lowest percentage drop and highest gross for the second frame of a modern day Superman movie (unadjusted), reflecting the overall positive reception that bodes well for continued business on the domestic front…

Superman (2025) – $57.25M Frame 2 (-54%)

(2025) – $57.25M Frame 2 (-54%) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – $51.3M Frame 2 (-69%)

Man of Steel (2013) – $41.28M Frame 2 (-65%)

Justice League (2017) – $41M Frame 2 (-56%)

Superman Returns (2006) – $21.8M Frame 2 (-58%)

Overseas numbers continue to pale with domestic, yet Superman held well enough at -47% in holdover markets to bring in $45.2M from 23,000+ screens in 78 territories. The international total stands at $171.8M and $406.8M globally, besting Superman Returns‘ WW take of $391M. There’s no question the movie can push past the half-billion mark, but where it goes from there with anemic foreign numbers is anyone’s guess. Top 3 markets are the UK at $22M, Mexico with $16.6M, and Brazil (where the movie got a huge push) bringing $11.2M.

3. I Know What You Did Last Summer

Sony | NEW

$13M 3-Day Domestic Opening Weekend | $24.6M Global Total

Even as 28 Years Later got a terrific revival, making $68.7M domestic and $145.2M WW so far, the same studio could not resurrect another Gen-Y horror brand as the I Know What You Did Last Summer “requel” (part reboot/part legacy sequel) opened to $13M in 3,206 theaters for a $4,055 PSA. It is not a surprise jump scare to tell you the similarly-titled 1997 original as well as its disappointing sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer opened better nearly three decades ago at $16.5M and $15.8M, respectively. It also wasn’t just the hooked slasher causing splatter as RT reviews went splat with 38% on RT along with a “C+” CinemaScore.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2.2M from Thursday previews…

Friday – $5.9M

Saturday – $4M

Sunday – $3M

As we stated on Wednesday, there simply hasn’t been enough longevity or quality with the I Know What You Did brand to make it relevant the same way Scream still is. A poorly received sequel followed by a barely-related direct-to-video one plus a failed Amazon series did not leave horror fans wanting more, while bringing back the original core cast (Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brandy Norwood) did not move the needle for the new entry.

An apt comparison would be to Sony’s 2017 Flatliners, where the same studio tried in vain to revive a successful horror movie after nearly three decades had passed by using the same title but still connecting it to the original by bringing back Kiefer Sutherland. Reviews were awful (4% on RT) and modern audiences didn’t care, resulting in only $16.9M domestically.

Overseas I Know What You Did Last Summer mustered up $11.6M on 9,100+ screens in 58 markets for a global total of $24.6M. There are still a few more territories left to open, including Philippines (July 30), Israel (July 31), Thailand (July 31), and Singapore (July 31).

Other Notable Performances

Paramount’s attempt to resurrect the Smurfs brand on the big screen after three Sony movies was met with a Smurfy shrug as Smurfs bombed with an $11M opening in 3,504 theaters for a $3,139 PSA, landing at #4 for the weekend. Despite Rihanna providing songs in the lead as Smurfette, there was simply no general audience appeal with 71% family ticket buyers. Demos were 59% female, while audience makeup was primarily caucasian (46%) and hispanic (30%). Critical was in the toilet at 20% on RT, though audience score was 68% and PostTrak earned a general 3.5 out of 5 stars plus 4 out of 5 from kids alongside a “B+” CinemaScore.

A24’s neo-western Eddington starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal opened at #7 to $4.25M. Reviews were middling at 66% on RT, with an audience score to match (64%) and a “C+” CinemaScore for the Ari Aster film.

On Thursday Walt Disney Pictures’ Lilo & Stitch became the first MPA movie of 2025 to cross the billion dollar mark globally. After nine weeks the domestic total currently stands at $418.18M, earning $1.5M this frame to land at #9. The remake is the #2 global film of the year behind Ne Zha 2 ($1.89B).

Next Weekend

Next frame it’s all about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is getting superlative initial reactions touting it as one the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best efforts not only in years but ever. It is still arriving in theaters carrying the baggage of three previous disappointing screen attempts at Marvel’s first family, not to mention general disenchantment with the MCU’s post-Endgame output. On the smaller end Lionsgate is trotting out the Pete Davidson-led horror flick The Home, while Sony Pictures Classics is giving us the hipster romantic comedy Oh, Hi! starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman… which was only modestly received at Sundance.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 29 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $132,337,201 | (-11.5% vs 2024)