Weekend Box Office: THE EQUALIZER 3 Leads Labor Day Frame

Labor Day Weekend Estimates
Sony’s The Equalizer 3 topped the box office over its opening weekend, unseating Gran Turismo from the top spot on the podium with a $34.5 million debut from 3,965 locations. The action sequel is projected to finish the 4-day holiday frame with a $42 million bow. It is the second-highest opening weekend for a title on record, behind 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75M 3-day, $94M 4-day). The film registered an A CinemaScore from moviegoers, 5-star PostTrak rating, and currently holds a 93% Fresh audience rating on RottenTomatoes.
The performance is on par with prior entries in the franchise, with 2014’s The Equalizer posting a $34.1 million debut and the 2018 sequel opening to $36.1 million. Both prior entries finished their respective domestic theatrical runs at around $102 million. This marks the first time Sony claims consecutive weekends atop the domestic box office since August 2023’s Bullet Train.
The film grossed $26.1 millon from 49 overseas markets to take its global debut north of $60 million. Top international markets include the UK ($3.5M, 5-day debut), France ($2.8M), Germany ($2.4M), and Australia ($2.3M). The Equalizer 3 will expand to markets in Latin America (Brazil, Mexico) and Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea) in October.
Warner Bros.’ Barbie brought in a second-place finish over its seventh frame in the market. The title earned $10 million over the 3-day frame, a mere 30% drop. Barbie is the highest-grossing movie at the global box office in the studio’s 100-year history with $771.5 million overseas and $1.381 billion worldwide. Top overseas markets include the UK ($119.5M), Germany ($54.9M), Australia ($54.7M), Mexico ($54.2M), France ($43.6M), Spain ($35.7M), Italy ($35.2M), and China ($35.1M).
Warner Bros.’ Blue Beetle came in third with a $7.2 million 3-day frame, taking its domestic tally up to $56.5 million. The DCEU title has earned a total of $45.3 million overseas, with Mexico ($5.8M) and Brazil ($5.1M)—Latin America’s two biggest markets—leading all international territories
Sony’s Gran Turismo tumbled down to fourth place over its sophomore frame with $6.5 million from 3,856 locations for its 3-day tally and a projected $8.5 million for the 4-day holiday weekend. The movie has grossed a total of $30 million over its first ten days in the market.
Universal’s Oppenheimer rounds out this weekend’s top 5 with a $5.5 million 3-day haul and $7.2 million estimate for the 4-day holiday. It enjoyed a big boost overseas thanks to a $30.2 million 5-day debut in China, including $9.3 million ($10.2M through Monday) from IMAX screens. China currently represents 736 of the 1,007 overall IMAX prints in circulation worldwide. Oppenheimer is the highest-grossing release on IMAX in 15 global markets, including Argentina, Chile, Finland, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.
The Chinese debut pushes Oppenheimer to the #3 spot among 2023’s highest-earning releases at the global box office with $851 million, behind Warner Bros.’ Barbie and studio sibling The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A notable achievement in that none of these titles are sequels of a pre-existing franchise.
Specialty Releases
MGM’s Bottoms broke into the top 10 with its first expansion, grossing $3 million from 715 screens and registering a $4,206 per-screen average. The 4-day estimates put the film’s sophomore frame at $3.6 million with a $5,019 per-screen average. The film has connected primarily with younger viewers in its initial roll out, with moviegoers ages 18-34 representing 80% of admissions. Bottoms is set to expand to a total of 1,200 locations next weekend.
A24 horror flick Talk to Me posted the lowest drop of the weekend, bringing in $1.7 million over the 3-day frame and an estimated $2.2 million for the 4-day tally. It is expected to become the studio’s highest-grossing horror movie on Monday with $44.5 million.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates | September 1 – 3, 2023
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Gran Turismo
|$34,500,000
|3,965
|$8,701
|$34,500,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Barbie
|$10,625,000
|-30%
|3,586
|-150
|$2,963
|$609,509,000
|7
|Warner Bros.
|Blue Beetle
|$7,270,000
|-40%
|3,316
|-555
|$2,192
|$56,574,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|Gran Turismo
|$6,550,000
|-62%
|3,856
|$1,699
|$28,660,546
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Oppenheimer
|$5,520,000
|-33%
|2,543
|-329
|$2,171
|$304,755,000
|7
|Universal
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
|$4,775,000
|-34%
|2,955
|-190
|$1,616
|$106,474,006
|5
|Paramount
|Bottoms
|$3,007,000
|552%
|715
|705
|$4,206
|$3,731,706
|2
|MGM
|Meg 2: The Trench
|$2,940,000
|-39%
|2,371
|-561
|$1,240
|$78,422,000
|5
|Warner Bros.
|Strays
|$2,520,000
|-49%
|2,486
|-746
|$1,014
|$20,721,225
|3
|Universal
|Talk To Me
|$1,763,699
|-23%
|1,075
|-246
|$1,641
|$44,102,102
|6
|A24
|The Hill
|$1,440,000
|-37%
|1,703
|133
|$846
|$4,753,264
|2
|Briarcliff
|Haunted Mansion
|$1,300,000
|-35%
|1,190
|-440
|$1,092
|$64,055,567
|6
|Disney
|Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
|$1,220,000
|-41%
|965
|-715
|$1,264
|$170,117,466
|8
|Paramount
|Elemental
|$1,122,000
|316%
|2,160
|1,925
|$519
|
|12
|Disney
|Golda
|$769,723
|-55%
|791
|-92
|$973
|$3,179,138
|2
|Bleecker Street
|Sound of Freedom
|$762,552
|-51%
|1,100
|-502
|$693
|$181,967,046
|1
|Angel Studios
|Jurassic Park
|$389,000
|-77%
|721
|-503
|$540
|$415,138,873
|re-release
|Universal
|The Good Mother
|$302,000
|423
|$714
|$302,000
|1
|Vertical
|Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
|$119,000
|-49%
|-145
|100
|$821
|$174,313,747
|10
|Disney
|The Last Voyage of the Demeter
|$86,000
|-88%
|196
|-1,185
|$439
|$13,594,580
|4
|Universal
|Theater Camp
|$85,000
|-24%
|100
|-20
|$850
|$3,782,118
|8
|Searchlight
|The Little Mermaid
|$74,000
|-88%
|260
|-1,340
|$285
|$298,114,781
|15
|Disney
|Oldboy
|$60,040
|
|70
|-112
|$858
|$2,323,609
|re-release
|Neon
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|$60,000
|-87%
|127
|
|$472
|$574,919,710
|22
|Universal
|Asteroid City
|$36,000
|-57%
|46
|-264
|$783
|$28,119,845
|12
|Focus Features
|Fremont
|$29,387
|40%
|9
|5
|$3,265
|$63,025
|2
|Music Box Films
|The Unknown Country
|$4,000
|-31%
|6
|$667
|$47,664
|6
|Music Box Films
