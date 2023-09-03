Weekend Box Office: THE EQUALIZER 3 Leads Labor Day Frame

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Labor Day Weekend Estimates

Sony’s The Equalizer 3 topped the box office over its opening weekend, unseating Gran Turismo from the top spot on the podium with a $34.5 million debut from 3,965 locations. The action sequel is projected to finish the 4-day holiday frame with a $42 million bow. It is the second-highest opening weekend for a title on record, behind 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75M 3-day, $94M 4-day). The film registered an A CinemaScore from moviegoers, 5-star PostTrak rating, and currently holds a 93% Fresh audience rating on RottenTomatoes.

The performance is on par with prior entries in the franchise, with 2014’s The Equalizer posting a $34.1 million debut and the 2018 sequel opening to $36.1 million. Both prior entries finished their respective domestic theatrical runs at around $102 million. This marks the first time Sony claims consecutive weekends atop the domestic box office since August 2023’s Bullet Train.

The film grossed $26.1 millon from 49 overseas markets to take its global debut north of $60 million. Top international markets include the UK ($3.5M, 5-day debut), France ($2.8M), Germany ($2.4M), and Australia ($2.3M). The Equalizer 3 will expand to markets in Latin America (Brazil, Mexico) and Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea) in October.

Warner Bros.’ Barbie brought in a second-place finish over its seventh frame in the market. The title earned $10 million over the 3-day frame, a mere 30% drop. Barbie is the highest-grossing movie at the global box office in the studio’s 100-year history with $771.5 million overseas and $1.381 billion worldwide. Top overseas markets include the UK ($119.5M), Germany ($54.9M), Australia ($54.7M), Mexico ($54.2M), France ($43.6M), Spain ($35.7M), Italy ($35.2M), and China ($35.1M).

Warner Bros.’ Blue Beetle came in third with a $7.2 million 3-day frame, taking its domestic tally up to $56.5 million. The DCEU title has earned a total of $45.3 million overseas, with Mexico ($5.8M) and Brazil ($5.1M)—Latin America’s two biggest markets—leading all international territories

Sony’s Gran Turismo tumbled down to fourth place over its sophomore frame with $6.5 million from 3,856 locations for its 3-day tally and a projected $8.5 million for the 4-day holiday weekend. The movie has grossed a total of $30 million over its first ten days in the market.

Universal’s Oppenheimer rounds out this weekend’s top 5 with a $5.5 million 3-day haul and $7.2 million estimate for the 4-day holiday. It enjoyed a big boost overseas thanks to a $30.2 million 5-day debut in China, including $9.3 million ($10.2M through Monday) from IMAX screens. China currently represents 736 of the 1,007 overall IMAX prints in circulation worldwide. Oppenheimer is the highest-grossing release on IMAX in 15 global markets, including Argentina, Chile, Finland, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

The Chinese debut pushes Oppenheimer to the #3 spot among 2023’s highest-earning releases at the global box office with $851 million, behind Warner Bros.’ Barbie and studio sibling The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A notable achievement in that none of these titles are sequels of a pre-existing franchise.

Specialty Releases

MGM’s Bottoms broke into the top 10 with its first expansion, grossing $3 million from 715 screens and registering a $4,206 per-screen average. The 4-day estimates put the film’s sophomore frame at $3.6 million with a $5,019 per-screen average. The film has connected primarily with younger viewers in its initial roll out, with moviegoers ages 18-34 representing 80% of admissions. Bottoms is set to expand to a total of 1,200 locations next weekend.

A24 horror flick Talk to Me posted the lowest drop of the weekend, bringing in $1.7 million over the 3-day frame and an estimated $2.2 million for the 4-day tally. It is expected to become the studio’s highest-grossing horror movie on Monday with $44.5 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates | September 1 – 3, 2023