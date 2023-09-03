Weekend Box Office: THE EQUALIZER 3 Leads Labor Day Frame

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Labor Day Weekend Estimates

Sony’s The Equalizer 3 topped the box office over its opening weekend, unseating Gran Turismo from the top spot on the podium with a $34.5 million debut from 3,965 locations. The action sequel is projected to finish the 4-day holiday frame with a $42 million bow. It is the second-highest opening weekend for a title on record, behind 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75M 3-day, $94M 4-day). The film registered an A CinemaScore from moviegoers, 5-star PostTrak rating, and currently holds a 93% Fresh audience rating on RottenTomatoes. 

The performance is on par with prior entries in the franchise, with 2014’s The Equalizer posting a $34.1 million debut and the 2018 sequel opening to $36.1 million. Both prior entries finished their respective domestic theatrical runs at around $102 million. This marks the first time Sony claims consecutive weekends atop the domestic box office since August 2023’s Bullet Train

The film grossed $26.1 millon from 49 overseas markets to take its global debut north of $60 million. Top international markets include the UK ($3.5M, 5-day debut), France ($2.8M), Germany ($2.4M), and Australia ($2.3M). The Equalizer 3 will expand to markets in Latin America (Brazil, Mexico) and Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea) in October. 

Warner Bros.’ Barbie brought in a second-place finish over its seventh frame in the market. The title earned $10 million over the 3-day frame, a mere 30% drop. Barbie is the highest-grossing movie at the global box office in the studio’s 100-year history with $771.5 million overseas and $1.381 billion worldwide. Top overseas markets include the UK ($119.5M), Germany ($54.9M), Australia ($54.7M), Mexico ($54.2M), France ($43.6M), Spain ($35.7M), Italy ($35.2M), and China ($35.1M). 

Warner Bros.’ Blue Beetle came in third with a $7.2 million 3-day frame, taking its domestic tally up to $56.5 million. The DCEU title has earned a total of $45.3 million overseas, with Mexico ($5.8M) and Brazil ($5.1M)—Latin America’s two biggest markets—leading all international territories  

Sony’s Gran Turismo tumbled down to fourth place over its sophomore frame with $6.5 million from 3,856 locations for its 3-day tally and a projected $8.5 million for the 4-day holiday weekend. The movie has grossed a total of $30 million over its first ten days in the market. 

Universal’s Oppenheimer rounds out this weekend’s top 5 with a $5.5 million 3-day haul and $7.2 million estimate for the 4-day holiday. It enjoyed a big boost overseas thanks to a $30.2 million 5-day debut in China, including $9.3 million ($10.2M through Monday) from IMAX screens. China currently represents 736 of the 1,007 overall IMAX prints in circulation worldwide. Oppenheimer is the highest-grossing release on IMAX in 15 global markets, including Argentina, Chile, Finland, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. 

The Chinese debut pushes Oppenheimer to the #3 spot among 2023’s highest-earning releases at the global box office with $851 million, behind Warner Bros.’ Barbie and studio sibling The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A notable achievement in that none of these titles are sequels of a pre-existing franchise. 

Specialty Releases

MGM’s Bottoms broke into the top 10 with its first expansion, grossing $3 million from 715 screens and registering a $4,206 per-screen average. The 4-day estimates put the film’s sophomore frame at $3.6 million with a $5,019 per-screen average. The film has connected primarily with younger viewers in its initial roll out, with moviegoers ages 18-34 representing 80% of admissions. Bottoms is set to expand to a total of 1,200 locations next weekend.

A24 horror flick Talk to Me posted the lowest drop of the weekend, bringing in $1.7 million over the 3-day frame and an estimated $2.2 million for the 4-day tally. It is expected to become the studio’s highest-grossing horror movie on Monday with $44.5 million. 

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates | September 1 – 3, 2023

Title  Estimated weekend  % change Locations Location change Average  Total  Weekend Distributor
Gran Turismo $34,500,000   3,965   $8,701 $34,500,000 1 Sony Pictures
Barbie $10,625,000 -30% 3,586 -150 $2,963 $609,509,000 7 Warner Bros.
Blue Beetle $7,270,000 -40% 3,316 -555 $2,192 $56,574,000 3 Warner Bros.
Gran Turismo $6,550,000 -62% 3,856   $1,699 $28,660,546 2 Sony Pictures
Oppenheimer $5,520,000 -33% 2,543 -329 $2,171 $304,755,000 7 Universal
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem $4,775,000 -34% 2,955 -190 $1,616 $106,474,006 5 Paramount
Bottoms $3,007,000 552% 715 705 $4,206 $3,731,706 2 MGM
Meg 2: The Trench $2,940,000 -39% 2,371 -561 $1,240 $78,422,000 5 Warner Bros.
Strays $2,520,000 -49% 2,486 -746 $1,014 $20,721,225 3 Universal
Talk To Me $1,763,699 -23% 1,075 -246 $1,641 $44,102,102 6 A24
The Hill $1,440,000 -37% 1,703 133 $846 $4,753,264 2 Briarcliff
Haunted Mansion $1,300,000 -35% 1,190 -440 $1,092 $64,055,567 6 Disney
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One $1,220,000 -41% 965 -715 $1,264 $170,117,466 8 Paramount
Elemental $1,122,000 316% 2,160 1,925 $519
$152,903,994
12 Disney
Golda $769,723 -55% 791 -92 $973 $3,179,138 2 Bleecker Street
Sound of Freedom $762,552 -51% 1,100 -502 $693 $181,967,046 1 Angel Studios
Jurassic Park $389,000 -77% 721 -503 $540 $415,138,873 re-release Universal
The Good Mother $302,000   423   $714 $302,000 1 Vertical
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny $119,000 -49% -145 100 $821 $174,313,747 10 Disney
The Last Voyage of the Demeter $86,000 -88% 196 -1,185 $439 $13,594,580 4 Universal
Theater Camp $85,000 -24% 100 -20 $850 $3,782,118 8 Searchlight
The Little Mermaid $74,000 -88% 260 -1,340 $285 $298,114,781 15 Disney
Oldboy $60,040
-66%
70 -112 $858 $2,323,609 re-release Neon
The Super Mario Bros. Movie $60,000 -87% 127
-1,324
$472 $574,919,710 22 Universal
Asteroid City $36,000 -57% 46 -264 $783 $28,119,845 12 Focus Features
Fremont $29,387 40% 9 5 $3,265 $63,025 2 Music Box Films
The Unknown Country $4,000 -31% 6   $667 $47,664 6 Music Box Films
 
