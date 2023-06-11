Weekend Box Office: TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS Leads, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Surpasses 2018 Predecessor

Image courtesy: Paramount

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount’s sci-fi action prequel came in at first place over the weekend with $60.5M, above even the highest end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection range: $46M to $56M.

Boxoffice PRO actually projected the film would open in the runner-up slot, but it debuts atop the leaderboard instead, with an opening weekend +35% above the $44.6M opening weekend for 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight and +61% above the earlier film’s $37.5M Wednesday-Thursday-Friday three-day opening.

Not to mention it’s also 2.8x above the $21.6M opening weekend for 2018’s franchise spinoff Bumblebee.

However, Rise‘s debut still came in considerably below the openings for the first four Transformers installments, released from 2007 to 2014.

Demographics

The estimated audience for Rise was 62% male and 31% ages 35+. Latino audiences made up 32% of opening weekend, slightly above the 31% made up by white audiences.

Overseas / global

Rise opened with $110.0M overseas and $170.5M globally.

In both cases, Rise comes in lower than Knight, which opened with $199.2M overseas and around $243.8M globally.

Rise opened with $40M in China, which is -32% behind Bumblebee’s $58M Chinese opening and -67% below Knight’s $123.4M Chinese opening.

Overseas box office currently comprises 64% of Rise’s global total, a bit lower than for Bumblebee (72%) or The Last Knight (78%).

Top overseas market totals for Rise are:

China ($40.0M) Mexico ($7.3M) Indonesia ($5.3M) Peru ($5.0M) South Korea ($4.4M)

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Last weekend, Sony’s animated superhero sequel crossed the $100M mark with a $120.6M opening.

That marked the #52 opening weekend and the #8 animated weekend of all time. It was also near the higher end of Boxoffice PRO’s projection range: $95M to $130M.

Not to mention it opened a staggering 3.4x the opening for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($35.3M).

Now in its sophomore frame, Across declines -54%, putting it in second place with $55.4M. That’s slightly steeper than the -53% sophomore drop for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Yet with $225.4M total, the sequel has already surpassed the original’s $190.1M final total after only two weekends.

Across earns the #53 sophomore weekend and the #11 animated sophomore weekend of all time.

Compared to the seven animated titles which have opened above Across, it fell steeper than:

2019’s Frozen II (-34%, on a Thanksgiving weekend)

April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie (-37%)

2016’s Finding Dory (-46%)

2019’s Toy Story 4 (-51%)

However, its drop was more mild than:

2018’s Incredibles 2 (-56%)

2007’s Shrek the Third (-56%)

2019’s The Lion King (-60%)

Overseas / global

Across the Spider-Verse has earned $164.5M overseas and $390.0M globally—already surpassing the $375.4M global total of its predecessor.

Across dropped only -44% overseas, milder than its -54% domestic drop.

The top five overseas markets for Across are:

China ($34.1M) U.K. ($20.3M) Mexico ($19.9M) Australia ($10.9M) Brazil ($8.0M)

While Across has already surpassed its predecessor globally, it looks unlikely to match the $61.9M Into made in China,

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers here.

The Little Mermaid

After opening below expectations with a $95.5M debut, Disney’s live-action musical remake fell -57% last weekend in its sophomore frame.

Compared to other Disney remakes, that was a steeper sophomore drop than:

2016’s The Jungle Book (-40%)

2010’s Alice in Wonderland (-46%)

2017’s Beauty and the Beast (-48%)

2019’s Aladdin (-53%)

However, it was a slightly milder drop than that of 2019’s The Lion King (-60%).

Now in its third frame, The Little Mermaid falls -45% to $22.7M and third place.

With $228.8M to date domestically, the film isn’t holding well:

After opening +4.4% above 2019’s Aladdin , it’s now running -1.6% behind through the same point in release.

After opening -7.4% below 2016’s The Jungle Book , it’s now running -9.6% behind the same point in release.

Overseas / global

Mermaid has earned $185.4M overseas and $414.2M globally.

It’s looking likely to only finish with around half of, or less than half of, the global earnings of:

2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($1.26B)

2019’s Aladdin ($1.05B)

2010’s Alice in Wonderland ($1.02B)

2016’s The Jungle Book ($967.7M)

2019’s The Lion King ($968.5M)

The top five overseas market totals for Mermaid are:

U.K. ($24.8M) Mexico ($18.0M) Brazil ($13.1M) Italy ($11.0M) Australia ($10.1M)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In its sixth frame, the Disney and Marvel Studios superhero sequel declines -34% to $7.0M and fourth place.

After its first four weekends all fell below those of its 2017 predecessor Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, its fifth and sixth frames have actually come in higher:

-19% for its opening -4% for its second frame -6% for its third frame -0.4% for its fourth frame +8% for its fifth frame Now, +11% for its sixth frame

As a result, Vol. 3′s $335.4M running total is closing the gap with its immediate predecessor. After opening -19% below Vol. 2, Vol. 3 now runs -8% below through the same point in release.

It’s also now sneaking up on last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder: After opening -17% below the earlier film, its total is now running +3% ahead through the same point in release.

Overseas / global

Vol. 3 has earned $470.5M overseas and $805.9M globally.

For comparison, the first installment earned $770.8M globally, while the second installment improved to $869.0M. Vol. 3 has exceeded the original, though matching the sequel will prove less likely.

In China specifically, Vol. 3 has earned $86.0M. The first installment earned $86.3M, a number that Vol. 3 might reach or exceed. However, it’s unlikely to match Vol. 2‘s $99.3M.



The fop five overseas market totals are:

China ($86.0M) U.K. ($44.6M) Mexico ($35.8M) South Korea ($33.1M) France ($30.0M)

The Boogeyman

Last weekend, 20th Century Studios’ horror scared up a $12.3M debut, putting it in third place. and in the middle of Boxoffice PRO’s weekend projection: $10M to $15M.

Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -44% to $6.9M and fifth place.

Compared to other post-pandemic horror releases that opened in that same $8M to $13M range, it feel steeper than:

2022’s Barbarian (-38%)

2021’s The Forever Purge (-43%)

However, it fell more mildly than:

2021’s Don’t Breathe 2 (-52%)

2021’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (-60%)

April’s The Pope’s Exorcist (-62%)

Compared to some other Stephen King horror adaptations of the past decade, its sophomore drop was milder than:

2019’s Doctor Sleep (-57%)

2019’s Pet Sematary (-60%)

2013’s Carrie (-63%)

Overseas / global

Boogeyman has earned $14.9M overseas and $39.6M globally.

The top three overseas market totals are:

Mexico ($1.5M) U.K. ($1.4M) France ($1.3M)

It’s looking almost certain not to match the global totals for other Stephen King adaptations of the past decade:

2019’s Pet Sematary ($111.8M)

2013’s Carrie ($82.4M)

2019’s Doctor Sleep ($71.7M)

Fast X

Now in its fourth frame, Universal’s action sequels falls -46% to $5.2M and sixth place.

With $138.1M to date, the film isn’t holding that well:

After debuting +11% above 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw , it’s now running -6% behind through the same point in release.

After debuting -4% behind F9 , it’s now running a steeper -10% behind through the same point in release.

Overseas / global

Fast X has earned $514.6M overseas and $652.7M globally.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely to match the global totals of F9 ($726.2M) and Hobbs & Shaw ($760.7M)—especially considering the film hit PVOD last Friday, June 9.



Fast X has also earned $132.2M in China, making it certain to fall short of the Chinese grosses for F9 ($216.9M) and Hobbs & Shaw ($201.0M).

The top five overseas market totals for Fast X are:

China ($132.2M) Mexico ($35.7M) Brazil ($24.4M) Japan ($22.4M) France ($17.9M)

Read Boxoffice PRO’s “Boxoffice Rewind” feature on the financial history of the Fast and the Furious franchise, here.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

In its tenth frame, Universal’s animated video game adaptation drops -37% to $2.1M and seventh place.

With $570.1M to date domestically, Mario ranks as the #14 film and #2 animated film of all time, behind only 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M).

With $744.6M overseas and $1.31B globally, Mario ranks as the #18 film and #3 animated film of all time globally, behind only 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B) and 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B).

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $163.1M, which is:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $205.1M -20% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($120.6M) Same weekend in 2022 $214.8M -24% Jurassic World: Dominion ($145.0M) Same weekend in 2019 $165.7M -1% The Secret Life of Pets 2 ($46.6M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $3.83B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $3.00B +27.6% +27.9% Down 2019 $4.88B -21.5% -22.7% Up

Top distributors

Disney regains the lead this weekend.

They’d led throughout January, February, and March, with Universal taking the lead in April, primarily on the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid, Disney regains the lead again.

Universal and Disney are in first and second place for the year so far—by more than double any other studio.



Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.12B Universal + Focus Features: $1.10B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $424.7M Paramount : $320.9M Lionsgate: $316.1M MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios : $233.1M Warner Bros.: $164.1M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: