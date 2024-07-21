Weekend Box Office: TWISTERS Takes the Market by Storm with $80M Debut

1. Twisters
Universal | NEW
$80.5M Domestic Opening Weekend
$123.2M Global Cume
Early on, the summer 2024 box office was looking like a disaster of its own. Still, once again, we have another over-performing opener on our hands as Universal/Warner Bros.’ late sequel/reboot Twisters whirled its way to #1 with an estimated $80.5M domestic launch on 4,151 screens for a Per Screen Average of $19,393. That’s above our Forecasting Panel’s estimates and enough to break the record set by Roland Emmerich’s 2004 epic The Day After Tomorrow ($68.44M) to become the biggest-ever opening for a natural disaster film. It’s also the third biggest domestic debut of 2024 ahead of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($80M). Many are comparing it to Universal’s Oppenheimer, which opened to $82.4M in this same frame last year. However, the overall box office is down almost -50% from this frame last year since Twisters has nothing on the juggernaut that was “Barbenheimer.”
Here’s how the 3-Day looked:
- Friday – $32.24 million
- Saturday – $27.52 million
- Sunday – $20.74 million
That includes $10.7M in Thursday night previews. The film got decent feedback all around, with 78% Certified Fresh critical on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 92% audience score and an “A-” CinemaScore, with the studio expecting long-term playability. Post Track data has male/female audiences split right down the middle 50/50, with the age 25+ audience (which had been stewing in animated kids movies for weeks) representing 78% of ticket buyers. Here’s how demographics played out…
- Caucasian – 50%
- Hispanic – 25%
- African American – 11%
- Asian – 9%
- Native American/Other – 6%
The sequel earned $9M from North American IMAX screens, 11.2% of the domestic total, and a further $2.2M from international markets where Warner Bros. is handling instead of Universal. That’s a $12M global IMAX cume, counting the soft opening last weekend. Regarding overseas, we’re looking at $27.1M this weekend on 23,535 screens over 76 markets for a $42.7M international cume and $123.2M global. Top 5 markets were UK ($5.5M), Mexico ($2.5M), Australia ($2M), France ($1.9M), and China ($1.5M). Premium formats were particularly strong in the UK—where Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, has a notable 4DX footprint—representing 20% of gross to date (4DX at 10%, IMAX at 9%). It is still set to launch in Japan and South Korea (August 14) and Japan (August 1), with the latter country pitting Twisters and Inside Out 2 as they open head-to-head.
This is how Twisters compares to recent movies in the disaster genre, most of which haven’t cut it domestically:
- San Andreas (2015) – $54.5M opening / $155.1M cume
- Into the Storm (2014) – $17.3M opening / $42.6M cume
- Geostorm (2017) – $13.7M opening / $33.7M cume
- Moonfall (2022) – $9.8M opening / $19M cume
- The Hurricane Heist (2018) – $3M opening / $6.1M cume
Besides brand recognition (the first Twister was the second-highest-grossing film of 1996), the new movie has proven to be accessible across the country partly by burying climate change discussion in favor of amusement park-style thrills, with director Lee Isaac Chung telling CNN, “I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented.” That meant whatever your politics are on the subject; audiences were not being given a warning or diatribe on future perils.
Unfortunately, Twisters is not likely to hold like its predecessor, with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine slashing its way into theaters next weekend, with our early forecast predicting that it may become the first $200 million R-rated opening ever. Luckily, the PG-13 rating for Twisters makes it the best alternative to Deadpool’s gore, F-bombs, and chimichangas.
Other Notable Performances
Universal’s other big title on the market, Despicable Me 4, took in another $23.8M in its third frame, dropping -45% from #1 to #2 with a $259,460,000 million domestic cume. Internationally, it brought in $51.9M in 79 territories and crossed the $500M worldwide with $574.4M. It has now passed the first Despicable Me domestically and internationally ($252.7M/$544.7M).
At #3 is our old reliable Inside Out 2, with the Disney/Pixar phenomenon storing another $12.8M memory at 3,625 locations (-190) for a $596.3M domestic cume and $1.443B WW. Globally, the animated sequel passed Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405B) and will likely pass the WW cume of Barbie ($1.446B) tomorrow to claim #14. It is currently the #15 film of all-time domestically and is closing in on surpassing Incredibles 2 ($609M) to take the #1 spot for animated movies.
Horror thriller Longlegs continues to perform well for boutique studio Neon despite backlash from first-frame audiences who gave it a “C+” CinemaScore and 63% audience score on RT. Pulling in an estimated $11.7M to take the #4 spot on 2,850 screens (+340 from last week) for a $4,105 PSA, that’s a 48% drop from the unexpected $22.6M opening. With a $44,650,531 million domestic cume, this title is now the 2nd highest-grossing Neon release ever behind Best Picture winner Parasite ($53.3M) and will likely surpass that before its run is done.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates | Weekend 29 – 2024
Total Domestic Estimates: $145,526,112M | (-46.8% vs 2023)
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|% Change
|Locations
|Location Change
|PSA
|Domestic Total
|Week
|Distributor
|Twisters
|$80,500,000
|4,151
|$19,393
|$80,500,000
|1
|Universal
|Despicable Me 4
|$23,800,000
|-45%
|4,112
|-337
|$5,788
|$259,460,000
|3
|Universal
|Inside Out 2
|$12,800,000
|-36%
|3,625
|-190
|$3,531
|$596,375,604
|6
|Walt Disney
|Longlegs
|$11,700,000
|-48%
|2,850
|340
|$4,105
|$44,650,532
|2
|Neon
|A Quiet Place: Day One
|$6,100,000
|-46%
|2,913
|-465
|$2,094
|$127,636,000
|4
|Paramount Pi…
|Fly Me to the Moon
|$3,335,000
|-65%
|3,356
|n/c
|$994
|$16,355,000
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Bad Boys: Ride or Die
|$2,675,000
|-37%
|1,716
|-484
|$1,559
|$189,331,000
|7
|Sony Pictures
|MaXXXine
|$819,242
|-60%
|1,038
|-1,332
|$789
|$13,927,112
|3
|A24
|The Bikeriders
|$700,000
|75%
|308
|-416
|$2,273
|$21,230,000
|5
|Focus Features
|Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
|$685,000
|-69%
|1,291
|-1,296
|$531
|$28,508,000
|4
|Warner Bros.
|Oddity
|$555,500
|790
|$703
|$555,500
|1
|IFC Films
|Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot
|$424,717
|-69%
|880
|-1,257
|$483
|$11,084,338
|3
|Angel Studios
|The Lion King
|$283,000
|-73%
|1,330
|n/c
|$213
|$423,705,825
|1,571
|Walt Disney
|Touch
|$276,000
|-38%
|326
|10
|$847
|$916,000
|2
|Focus Features
|Thelma
|$230,000
|-43%
|305
|-136
|$754
|$8,182,445
|5
|Magnolia Pic…
|Widow Clicquot
|$190,000
|102
|$1,863
|$190,000
|1
|Vertical Ent…
|Kinds of Kindness
|$115,000
|-60%
|150
|-580
|$767
|$4,956,786
|5
|Searchlight …
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|$106,000
|-74%
|150
|-855
|$707
|$170,697,913
|11
|20th Century…
|The Garfield Movie
|$76,000
|-59%
|82
|-133
|$927
|$91,728,000
|9
|Sony Pictures
|Sing Sing
|$64,084
|-53%
|4
|n/c
|$16,021
|$234,136
|2
|A24
|Janet Planet
|$30,487
|-34%
|32
|-9
|$953
|$675,760
|5
|A24
|Robot Dreams
|$21,500
|-73%
|78
|-222
|$276
|$807,359
|8
|Neon
|Crumb Catcher
|$20,866
|55
|$379
|$20,866
|1
|Music Box Films
|Crossing
|$16,236
|2
|$8,118
|$16,236
|1
|MUBI
|Great Absence
|$2,480
|1
|$2,480
|$2,480
|1
|Picturehouse
