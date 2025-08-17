Weekend Box Office: WEAPONS Still Sharp at No. 1

JOSH BROLIN as Archer in New Line Cinema’s “Weapons,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo by Quantrell Colbert

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$92,393,289 | -29.5% Last Week / -34.3% Weekend 33, 2024

WB’s Weapons continued to own the late-summer box office with a stellar $25M sophomore frame, while Nobody 2 did the nothing business we all expected ($9.25M). Due to a lack of major tentpoles this month we are once again far under year-over-year this time in 2024 when Alien: Romulus reignited the flame for that long-running franchise. This is also the first time in 13 weeks we’ve had a sub-$100M weekend, although it came in higher than our own expectations at $92M.

Top Title: Weapons (Warner Bros.) | $25M / 3,450 Screens / $7,246 PSA | Week 2

Top Opener: Nobody 2 (Universal) | $9.25M / 3,260 Screens / $2,837 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Weapons (Warner Bros.) | $25M / 3,450 Screens / $7,246 PSA | Week 2

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Weapons

Warner Bros. | Week 2

$25M 3-Day Weekend | $89M Domestic Total

$148.8M Global Total

WB’s original horror thriller Weapons continued its box office assault with a $25M sophomore frame on 3,450 screens (+248) for a $7,246 Per Screen Average. That’s a -43% tumble from Frame 1, which is a larger drop than some handicappers were thinking, but still below -50% which is great for any movie. Having a few hundred extra screens helped, as did the positive word-of-mouth avalanche from last week. That hold, along with no competition going into next weekend, will likely result in a third stay at #1.

Domestic is now at $89M, which is precisely where WB/New Line’s Final Destinations: Bloodlines was at this same point in its run ($89.48M) around Memorial Day. That movie tapped out at $138.1M domestic and $285.3M global, which is now a solid North Star for Weapons‘ box office.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $7.5M

Saturday – $9.68M

Sunday – $7.79M

International business on Weapons kept pace with $18.4M for a $148.8M global total. Top 3 markets are the UK ($8.3M), Mexico ($5.5M), and France ($4M).

3. Nobody 2

Universal Pictures | NEW

$9.25M 3-Day Domestic Opening Weekend | $14.16M Global Total

Universal Pictures tried to create a franchise out of 2021 box office underachiever Nobody and came away with a #3 opening under $10M. In other words, they fought the law of the box office and the law won. Nobody 2 generated $9.25M in its debut frame on 3,260 screens for a $2,837 PSA. That fell towards the top of our prediction range, although we stated on Wednesday that we thought it would be a single-digit opening.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.3M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $3.87M

Saturday – $3.11M

Sunday – $2.27M

Audiences skewed male at 68%, with 59% of ticket buyers in the age 35+ column, which makes sense considering the cast leaned Gen-X/Y with Odenkirk, RZA, Sharon Stone, et al. Here’s how demographics looked…

Caucasian – 52%

Hispanic – 21%

African American – 12%

Asian – 8%

NATAM/Other – 6%

Reactions across the board were merely okay, with 78% critical on RT alongside an 89% audience score and “B+” CinemaScore.

Overseas Nobody 2 managed not to distinguish itself during an international into 47 markets including UK & Ireland, Australia and Saudi Arabia where it earned an estimated $4.91M for a global opening total of $14.16M.

Other Notable Performances

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps fell to the (appropriate) #4 slot this week with $8.8M (-44%) for a domestic total of $247M, placing it ahead of Doctor Strange ($232.6M) and likely to surpass Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259.7M) in the coming weeks. The global haul now stands at $468.7M, still not having passed underperformer Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ($476M). Meanwhile, WB’s Superman only dropped -34% to land at #6 with $5.28M despite launching early on Digital this weekend. It is now the fifth highest grossing DC-based movie ever domestically at $340.9M. In comparison to the DCEU, Superman has $594.5M globally which places it below Justice League ($661.3M) and Man of Steel ($667.99M).

Crunchyroll and Sony’s anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle opened to $17.5M in 8 Southeast Asian markets on 2,100+ screens, surpassing the entire lifetime gross in these regions for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train as well as Frozen II. This stands as the biggest all-time animated opening for the market group. Exhibitors are reporting strong US pre-sales and we expect the title to become a solid contributor to the domestic box office in September.

Next Weekend

We can expect another slow August weekend next frame as two old-school auteurs release new films that look less-than-promising. Ethan Coen (one half of the Coen Bros) follows up last year’s dud Drive-Away Dolls ($5M domestic total) with the second chapter in his lesbian neo-noir comedy trilogy titled Honey Don’t! starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans. Meanwhile, director Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden features a star-studded cast (Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney) but struggled to find a US distributor after poor reviews at Sundance nearly a year ago (57% on RT). Boutique distributor Vertical ultimately picked it up.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 33 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $92,393,289 | (-__% vs 2024)