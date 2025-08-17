Weekend Box Office: WEAPONS Still Sharp at No. 1

Key Takeaways
Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:
$92,393,289 | -29.5% Last Week / -34.3% Weekend 33, 2024
WB’s Weapons continued to own the late-summer box office with a stellar $25M sophomore frame, while Nobody 2 did the nothing business we all expected ($9.25M). Due to a lack of major tentpoles this month we are once again far under year-over-year this time in 2024 when Alien: Romulus reignited the flame for that long-running franchise. This is also the first time in 13 weeks we’ve had a sub-$100M weekend, although it came in higher than our own expectations at $92M.
- Top Title: Weapons (Warner Bros.) | $25M / 3,450 Screens / $7,246 PSA | Week 2
- Top Opener: Nobody 2 (Universal) | $9.25M / 3,260 Screens / $2,837 PSA | Week 1
- Best PSA: Weapons (Warner Bros.) | $25M / 3,450 Screens / $7,246 PSA | Week 2
Highlights From the Weekend
1. Weapons
Warner Bros. | Week 2
$25M 3-Day Weekend | $89M Domestic Total
$148.8M Global Total
WB’s original horror thriller Weapons continued its box office assault with a $25M sophomore frame on 3,450 screens (+248) for a $7,246 Per Screen Average. That’s a -43% tumble from Frame 1, which is a larger drop than some handicappers were thinking, but still below -50% which is great for any movie. Having a few hundred extra screens helped, as did the positive word-of-mouth avalanche from last week. That hold, along with no competition going into next weekend, will likely result in a third stay at #1.
Domestic is now at $89M, which is precisely where WB/New Line’s Final Destinations: Bloodlines was at this same point in its run ($89.48M) around Memorial Day. That movie tapped out at $138.1M domestic and $285.3M global, which is now a solid North Star for Weapons‘ box office.
Here’s how the 3-Day looked…
- Friday – $7.5M
- Saturday – $9.68M
- Sunday – $7.79M
International business on Weapons kept pace with $18.4M for a $148.8M global total. Top 3 markets are the UK ($8.3M), Mexico ($5.5M), and France ($4M).
3. Nobody 2
Universal Pictures | NEW
$9.25M 3-Day Domestic Opening Weekend | $14.16M Global Total
Universal Pictures tried to create a franchise out of 2021 box office underachiever Nobody and came away with a #3 opening under $10M. In other words, they fought the law of the box office and the law won. Nobody 2 generated $9.25M in its debut frame on 3,260 screens for a $2,837 PSA. That fell towards the top of our prediction range, although we stated on Wednesday that we thought it would be a single-digit opening.
Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.3M in Thursday previews…
- Friday – $3.87M
- Saturday – $3.11M
- Sunday – $2.27M
Audiences skewed male at 68%, with 59% of ticket buyers in the age 35+ column, which makes sense considering the cast leaned Gen-X/Y with Odenkirk, RZA, Sharon Stone, et al. Here’s how demographics looked…
- Caucasian – 52%
- Hispanic – 21%
- African American – 12%
- Asian – 8%
- NATAM/Other – 6%
Reactions across the board were merely okay, with 78% critical on RT alongside an 89% audience score and “B+” CinemaScore.
Overseas Nobody 2 managed not to distinguish itself during an international into 47 markets including UK & Ireland, Australia and Saudi Arabia where it earned an estimated $4.91M for a global opening total of $14.16M.
Other Notable Performances
Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps fell to the (appropriate) #4 slot this week with $8.8M (-44%) for a domestic total of $247M, placing it ahead of Doctor Strange ($232.6M) and likely to surpass Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259.7M) in the coming weeks. The global haul now stands at $468.7M, still not having passed underperformer Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ($476M). Meanwhile, WB’s Superman only dropped -34% to land at #6 with $5.28M despite launching early on Digital this weekend. It is now the fifth highest grossing DC-based movie ever domestically at $340.9M. In comparison to the DCEU, Superman has $594.5M globally which places it below Justice League ($661.3M) and Man of Steel ($667.99M).
Crunchyroll and Sony’s anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle opened to $17.5M in 8 Southeast Asian markets on 2,100+ screens, surpassing the entire lifetime gross in these regions for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train as well as Frozen II. This stands as the biggest all-time animated opening for the market group. Exhibitors are reporting strong US pre-sales and we expect the title to become a solid contributor to the domestic box office in September.
Next Weekend
We can expect another slow August weekend next frame as two old-school auteurs release new films that look less-than-promising. Ethan Coen (one half of the Coen Bros) follows up last year’s dud Drive-Away Dolls ($5M domestic total) with the second chapter in his lesbian neo-noir comedy trilogy titled Honey Don’t! starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans. Meanwhile, director Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden features a star-studded cast (Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney) but struggled to find a US distributor after poor reviews at Sundance nearly a year ago (57% on RT). Boutique distributor Vertical ultimately picked it up.
Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 33 – 2025
Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $92,393,289 | (-__% vs 2024)
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|% Change
|Locations
|Location Change
|PSA
|Domestic Total
|Week
|Distributor
|Weapons
|$25,000,000
|-43%
|3,450
|248
|$7,246
|89,045,000
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Freakier Friday
|$14,500,000
|-49%
|3,975
|n/c
|$3,648
|54,776,337
|2
|Walt Disney
|Nobody 2
|$9,250,000
|3,260
|$2,837
|9,250,000
|1
|Universal
|The Fantastic Four: First Steps
|$8,800,000
|-44%
|3,355
|-245
|$2,623
|247,037,549
|4
|Walt Disney
|The Bad Guys 2
|$7,500,000
|-29%
|3,380
|-480
|$2,219
|57,219,000
|3
|Universal
|Superman
|$5,285,000
|-34%
|2,655
|-265
|$1,991
|340,919,000
|6
|Warner Bros.
|The Naked Gun
|$4,800,000
|-42%
|3,027
|-336
|$1,586
|41,978,000
|3
|Paramount Pi…
|Jurassic World Rebirth
|$2,900,000
|-40%
|2,270
|-421
|$1,278
|332,120,000
|7
|Universal
|F1: The Movie
|$2,660,000
|-9%
|1,172
|-179
|$2,270
|182,807,000
|8
|Warner Bros.
|Shin Godzilla
|$1,625,927
|1,290
|$1,260
|4,383,912
|462
|GKIDS
|Together
|$1,071,570
|-58%
|1,300
|-925
|$824
|19,700,615
|3
|Neon
|Sketch
|$925,991
|-62%
|1,854
|-303
|$499
|7,015,571
|2
|Angel Studios
|East of Wall
|$355,000
|626
|$567
|355,000
|1
|Sony Picture…
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|$265,000
|-65%
|352
|-753
|$753
|31,937,000
|5
|Sony Pictures
|How to Train Your Dragon
|$179,000
|-61%
|243
|-357
|$737
|262,051,000
|10
|Universal
|Smurfs
|$135,000
|-72%
|306
|-507
|$441
|30,807,000
|5
|Paramount Pi…
|My Mother’s Wedding
|$94,941
|-78%
|201
|-201
|$472
|770,968
|2
|Vertical Ent…
|CatVideoFest 2025
|$71,623
|-54%
|47
|-40
|$1,524
|801,195
|3
|Oscilloscope…
|Elio
|$51,000
|-30%
|70
|-120
|$729
|72,898,171
|9
|Walt Disney
|Lilo & Stitch
|$31,000
|-75%
|65
|-90
|$477
|421,706,354
|13
|Walt Disney
|Suspended Time
|$4,000
|1
|$4,000
|4,000
|1
|Music Box Films
