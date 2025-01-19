Weekend Box Office: WOLF MAN Gets Clawed by ONE OF THEM DAYS & MUFASA

Keke Palmer and SZA in Tri-Star Pictures ONE OF THEM DAYS (Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

1. One of Them Days

Sony Pictures | NEW

$11.6M Domestic 3-Day Opening

$14M 4-Day

In a shock upset, expected weekend winner Wolf Man has been swatted to the side for Sony Pictures’ female-oriented comedy One of Them Days. A Girls Trip-style sleeper hit that our forecast panel did not see coming as it was originally tracking at $8-$10M, but came in at #1 for the 3-Day derby with an estimated $11.6M, just a hair shy away from Mufasa‘s $11.53M. Per Screen Average was $4,336 on 2,675 screens, 679 screens less than Wolf Man.

The comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA has been getting lots of comparisons to Girls Trip, which opened in a prime summer 2017 slot to $31.2M before totaling $115.1M domestic. It’s no surprise that female audiences are giving One of Them Days a PostTrak rating of 93% on PostTrak, while women under 25 give it 97%.

Here’s how the 4-Day looked…

Friday – $4.4M

Saturday – $4M

Sunday – $3.2M

Monday – $2.4M

Audience reactions have been so positive that some are speculating Sony is leaving money on the table if they don’t step up their marketing game on this film. Rotten Tomatoes was 97% critical to 92% audience (better than Girls Trip’s 91%/78%), with an “A-” CinemaScore and overall PostTrak ratings of 84% positive and 63% definite recommend.

2. Mufasa: The Lion King

Walt Disney Pictures | Week 5

$11.5M Domestic 3-Day Opening

$15.5M 4-Day

$205.8M Domestic Total | $588M Global Total

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has triumphed once again. Because totals for the 3-Day are so tight between Mufasa and One of Them Days ($11.6M to $11.53M) we may have to wait for Monday actuals to officially call it for either movie, but the 4-Day long MLK weekend belongs to the lion pack. With $15.5M the Barry Jenkins film has once again over-performed mightily, dropping only -19% from last frame.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $2.5M

Saturday – $5M

Sunday – $4M

This puts the film over the $200M domestic benchmark at $205.8M, and with $588M globally it passes Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($572M)to become the #7 global release of 2024. Overseas it remains the top non-local film in major territories like France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and Latin America. The top earning territories are France ($35.9M), the UK ($32.6M), and Mexico ($26.8M).

3. Wolf Man

Universal Pictures | NEW

$10.55M Domestic 3-Day Opening

$12M 4-Day

$15.38M Global Total

Universal and Blumhouse’s attempt to replicate the success of their 2020 monster hit The Invisible Man didn’t so much roar but whimper as writer/director Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man majorly disappointed with only $10.55M for the 3-day and $12M for the 4-Day to take the #3 spot. Around 41% of ticket sales were through IMAX and Premium Large Formats, though IMAX only reported $1.55M domestic on this title, and $2M overall globally.

To compare, Mike Nichols’ 1994 revisionist werewolf drama Wolf starring Jack Nicholson opened to $17.9M… and that’s three decades ago unadjusted. It’s also not even close to Universal’s 2010 misfire The Wolfman which opened to $31.4M. The new Wolf Man cost a fraction of the Benicio del Toro version, yet feels just as DOA.

Here’s how the estimated 4-Day holiday weekend is looking right now for the monster movie…

Friday – $4.42 million

Saturday – $3.72 million

Sunday – $2.41 million

Monday – $1.45 million

So what happened? Well, the movie itself happened. Rotten Tomatoes critical (53%) and audience scores (59%) are in virtual alignment that Whannell’s new film did not deliver the goods. CinemaScore was a “C-” which is low even for a horror film. To compare, The Invisible Man earned a “B+” and RT of 91% critical/88% audience. PostTrak was a scary low 54% positive and 34% definite recommend, with a majority male audience at 60% despite lead Julia Garner front-and-center. Biggest age group was 25-34 (38%) followed by 18-24 (24%), with the horror genre itself being the biggest draw, as was the case with Nosferatu.

Here’s how demographics looked…

47% Caucasian

29% Latino and Hispanic

12% Black

8% Asian

4% Native American/other

Internationally Wolf Man had even less bite, tallying $4.83M in 53 markets including UK & Ireland ($831K), France ($508K), Spain ($366K), and Italy ($270K) for a $15.38M global estimate. It’s hard to overstate what a disappointment this is, debuting lower than January 2024’s Blumhouse title Night Swim ($11.7M). With the same team behind Invisible Man and the 81-year-old branding of Universal’s Wolf Man IP this should have been a gimme. Unfortunately the film had no hook beyond a boilerplate family survival story, and poor word-of-mouth killed momentum. It’s possible the studio took too long to capitalize on Invisible Man‘s success, but it’s hard to argue for a void of interest in classic monster revivals given the success of Nosferatu ($89.4M domestic/$155.6M global).

Other Notable Performances

In more good news for the House of Mouse, Disney’s Moana 2 officially crossed the $1B mark globally with $1.009B. Domestically it is at $442.79M total, making it the #2 all-time stateside earner for Walt Disney Animation behind Frozen II ($477.3M). Not bad for a movie that was almost a streaming show.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 3 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates:

$77,282,326M | (+15.6% vs 2024)