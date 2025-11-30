Weekend Box Office: ZOOTOPIA 2 Rules Holiday With Biggest Ever Global Animated Opening

[L-R] Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) in Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2." From the Oscar®-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” opens in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney drove a solid Thanksgiving holiday weekend with their animated wonder Zootopia 2, which came in under $100M on the 3-day weekend but ultimately over-performed in the 5-Day for Disney’s second-best launch ever, behind last year’s Moana 2. Wicked: For Good failed to sustain the momentum from its opening weekend, leaving the overall box office well behind last year’s record $276.79M.

Walt Disney Pictures’ animated sequel took in an estimated $96.8M during its 3-Day launch in 4000 locations for a $24,200 Per Screen Average, while also nabbing $156M over the 5-Day. The domestic 3-Day number is slightly below our lowest estimates, but the 5-Day over-indexed above high-end predictions, meaning the holiday Weds/Thurs numbers were excellent. Not only was this number significantly above the original 2016 movies’s $75M, it trails only Moana 2 for second-highest Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving weekend (3-Day/5-Day), and Black Friday of all-time.

Here’s how the 5-Day looked, including $10.2M in Tuesday previews…

Wednesday – $39.5M

Thursday – $19.7M

Friday – $38.5M

Saturday – $35.8M

Sunday – $22.5M

Critical and audience numbers across the board were excellent, including 91% critical/95% audience score at Rotten Tomatoes, “A” CinemaScore, and 5/5 via PostTrak. The first Zootopia earned a 98% on RT critical, but that’s splitting hairs.

Here’s the format split stats, with PLFs accounting for 31% of tickets including $7.6M from domestic IMAX screens…

2D – 88%

Traditional 2D – 69%

PLF 2D – 12%

IMAX 2D – 5%

Motion – 1%

Screen X – 1%

3D – 12%

Traditional 3D – 11%

Motion – 1%

Audiences were predominantly female (another reason it dominated over Wicked 2) with 60% compared to 40% male. Zootopia 2 performed strongly across all age quadrants as well (excluding 55+)…

Under 12 – 22%

13-17 – 13%

18-24 – 12%

25-34 – 18%

35-44 – 21%

45-54 – 10%

55+ – 4%

Here’s how demographics looked…

Caucasian – 39%

Hispanic – 26%

African American – 15%

Asian – 10%

NatAm/Other – 10%

Overseas it was all about China. Proving the Middle Kingdom can still accommodate MPA titles, Zootopia 2 took in a tremendous $272M in China, making it the biggest non-local animated opening and the second best non-local film opening of all time in China (behind Avengers: Endgame). It also far surpasses the $216.45M lifetime China total of the first Zootopia. Combined with the rest of international markets the sequel earned $400.4M from 51 material territories for a global 5-Day total of $556.4M. Right now the movie is on track to become the second MPA release of 2025 to cross $1B after Lilo & Stitich, and with Avatar: Fire and Ash on the way Disney’s position as the #1 studio of the year is assured.

Wicked: For Good – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Overseas Markets

1. China | $271.6M

2. France | $14.6M

3. Korea | $13.7M

4. Mexico | $10.4M

5. Germany | $8.8M

6. UK | $8.0M

7. Italy | $6.4M

8. Taiwan | $4.5M

9. Australia | $3.8M

10. Spain | $3.8M

Other Notable Performances

In the #2 spot, Universal’s sequel Wicked: For Good took a steeper-than-hoped -57% drop in its second frame, earning an estimated $62.8M from 4,115 screens for a $15,261 PSA. That’s below our prediction panel’s lowest-end forecast for this title, and a clear indicator that Zootopia took a far bigger bite than expected. This is disappointing in that last year’s Wicked held firm in its sophomore spot earning $81.17M on only a -28% drop. That film held up against competition from Moana 2, Gladiator II, and Red One, so why the steeper decline here? For one, the second Wicked film was far more front-loaded than the first, taking in $147M in its debut while the first did $112.5M (minus $34.5M), meaning more people saw it last weekend and therefore chose Zootopia or something else this frame. The good news with the cumulative gross is Wicked 1 had a $263.19M total at this point in its run, while Wicked 2 is ahead of that with $270.4M. Meanwhile, the Thanksgiving 5-Day was $93M, compared to $118.27M for last year’s entry, while globally the movie pulled in $393.25M to date.

In other good news for Disney, 20th Century’s Predator: Badlands earned $4.8M to take its domestic total to $85M, while globally it stands at $173.7M. Both of these numbers top 2004’s AVP: Alien Vs. Predator, officially making Badlands the top dog in the storied Predator franchise. After the last movie Prey went directly to Hulu but had huge demand for theatrical play, this is an amazing box office resurgence for an aging series that clearly still has gas in the tank.

A24’s romantic fantasy Eternity debuted to $3.16M 3-Day from 1,348 screens for a $2,351 PSA. Starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, the film opened on-par with this year’s other adult-skewing, star-driven romance, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ($3.25M opening/$6.67M total).

Focus Features’ Oscar-bait Shakespeare biopic Hamnet opened to $880K for the 3-Day and $1.35M for the 5-Day from 119 screens. The film from Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao is expected to expand next weekend.

Next Weekend

With Zootopia and Wicked expected to continue doing big business, the following frame’s only major release is Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Blumhouse and Universal’s sequel to their 2023 smash. The first movie was Blumhouse’s biggest global earner ever at $297.2M and their fourth domestically at $137.27M. While that one had an appropriate (and less competitive) Halloween slot, the second movie is going against the big dogs during the December derby, and will only get two frames of play before Avatar 3 demolishes all who stand in its path.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 48 – 2025

