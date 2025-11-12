Weekend Preview: NOW YOU SEE ME 3 on Pace to Outlast RUNNING MAN

Long Range Forecast: Can FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2 Live Up to Its Blockbuster Predecessor’s $80M Opening?

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news. Long Range Forecast — December 5, 2025 Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 | Universal Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $50M –...