Weekend Preview: PREDATOR: BADLANDS Makes a Stand at the Box Office

The Boxoffice Podium
Forecasting the Top 3 Movies at the Domestic Box Office | November 7 – 9, 2025
Week 45 | November 7 – 9, 2025
1. Predator: Badlands
20th Century Studios | NEW
Weekend Range: $24M – $30M
Pros
- 20th Century Studios brings back a familiar face with Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg’s theatrical follow-up to his fan favorite Predator prequel Prey. The film promises lots of non-human PG-13 violence plus a tie-in to the Alien franchise via Elle Fanning’s damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic. That crossover appeal might be a good thing, since the highest opening/grossing film in the nearly four-decade old Predator franchise is still 2004’s AVP: Alien Vs. Predator ($38.29M debut/$80.28M domestic total).
Cons
- While tracking has improved somewhat for Predator in the last few days, it is still unlikely to hit $30M. The last theatrical entry was Shane Black’s The Predator, which disappointed in 2018 with a $24.6M opening and little staying power, closing out with $51M domestic. Hulu’s Prey sadly robbed the franchise of its theatrical mystique, and with little star power this one might prove to be for fans only. Of course, the real issue is that there are no solid holdovers to help boost the market, so we are staring down the barrel of another $50M-ish frame coming from the top ten.
2. Regretting You
Paramount Pictures | Week 3
Weekend Range: $3M – $4M
Pros
- Paramount may have overestimated Regretting You‘s weekend grosses by calling it at $8.1M, only to see it drop to $7.8M once Monday’s actuals rolled around. Still, that represents only a -43% drop from Frame 1 to maintain #2 status for the romantic drama. It also has an advantage moving into Frame 3 in that it is still an exclusively theatrical title, unlike Black Phone 2, which has already been prematurely dumped to streaming.
Cons
- According to our forecasting panel, Black Phone 2 and Regretting You are neck-and-neck again for audience dollars during another lackluster weekend. Considering that the horror movie overtook the romance last frame, it could very well do so again.
3. Black Phone 2
Universal Pictures | Week 4
Weekend Range: $3M – $4M
Pros
- After a close race for first over the weekend in which Regretting You was projected the victor, Universal’s well-received sequel Black Phone 2 managed a return to the top spot with $8.3M for a current $63.56M domestic tally and $107.18M globally. This is an all-around win for a movie that is surely deep into the black right now, giving Blumhouse momentum for the Five Nights at Freddy‘s sequel next month.
Cons
- Sadly, Universal made the decision to launch Black Phone 2 onto Digital home release a scant 19 days into its run. This harkens back to last year when WB decided to shift Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to digital after 31 days, but by then that movie was at #3… not #1 like Black Phone. Luckily Beetlejuice was not affected too adversely, and hopefully this emotional horror flick can stay the course.
