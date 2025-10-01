Weekend Preview: Taylor Swift’s SHOWGIRL Going Straight to the Top

Long Range Forecast: Biopics, Tearjerkers, and Anime Hit October with SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE, REGRETTING YOU, CHAINSAW MAN: THE MOVIE – REZE ARC

Long Range Forecast — October 24, 2025 Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Disney Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $15M –...