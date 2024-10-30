Weekend Preview: VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Will Tango to the Top Spot Again

Weekend Box Office Preview: Curtain Call for VENOM: THE LAST DANCE

1. Venom: The Last Dance Sony Pictures | NEWWeekend Range: $60M – $80MShowtime Marketshare: 29% Pros Tom Hardy’s cheeky, over-the-top Venom franchise gets a trilogy capper this weekend as Sony launches Venom: The Last Dance on an estimated 4000 screens....