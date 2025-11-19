Weekend Preview: WICKED: FOR GOOD Poised to Post Biggest Opening Weekend of the Year

Weekend Preview: NOW YOU SEE ME 3 on Pace to Outlast RUNNING MAN

The Boxoffice Podium Forecasting the Top 3 Movies at the Domestic Box Office | November 14 – 16, 2025 Week 46 | November 14 – 16, 2025 1. Now You See Me: Now You Don’tLionsgate | NEWWeekend Range: $18M – $25M...