Weekend Report: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Tunes Up $17.5M from Thursday Previews, Still Pacing for $105-115M+ Domestic Opening Frame

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3")

Friday Report: Disney reports this morning that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned $17.5 million from domestic previews beginning at 3pm on Thursday.

That figure comes in 40 percent behind Thor: Love and Thunder ($29 million), equal to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($17.5 million) and 3 percent ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 ($17.0 million), this sequel’s most relevant analogs within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While reaching Love and Thunder‘s mark was never expected (that sequel opened midsummer last year when schools were out), Thursday’s figure registers within the expected $16 million to $18 million range noted in final forecasts.

That said, Guardians remains friendly to walk-up business throughout the weekend for reasons noted in the analysis linked above. Early Rotten Tomatoes audience scores are very positive at 96 percent as of Friday morning, which could also help with internal multipliers this weekend.

Early weekend estimates at this stage remain around $115 million per forecasts on Wednesday, with a range of $105 million up to $125 million.

Globally, the film opened in another 27 markets on Thursday — giving it 47 in total. The two-day cume is $35 million internationally. UK ($3.6 million), Mexico ($3.2 million), Korea ($2.9 million, France ($2.5 million), Germany ($1.7 million), Australia ($1.6 million), Italy ($1.5 million), Indonesia ($1.4 million), and Brazil ($1.3 million) lead the pack.

More updates as significant news comes in.