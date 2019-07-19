Thursday: The Lion King Roars to $23M Domestic Launch, Hits $130.5M Overseas Before Weekend

Friday Update: Disney reports today that The Lion King bowed to a stellar $23 million domestically from Thursday evening shows, setting the stage for a massive weekend ahead. Last night’s earnings registered 24 percent higher than Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million), 92 percent more than Toy Story 4 ($12 million), and more than triple Aladdin ($7 million). This is a new record for Disney among their non-Marvel and non-Star Wars properties.

Although the studio notes that Thursday results “continue to be an inconsistent measure of ultimate weekend play,” this initial start suggests the film has a significant chance to come in well ahead of industry tracking reports and close to bullish end of pre-release forecasts.

Internationally, the film opened in another 22 markets on Thursday (including Russia and Brazil). Having opened in 42 countries over the past two days, those territories have generated $53.9 million to date. That exclude’s China’s $76.6 million tally since opening one week ago. Internationally, Lion King stands at a strong $130.5 million entering this weekend.

More updates throughout the weekend. Current international breakdowns and notes from Disney below:

Territories GBO China $76.6M France $8.3M Australia $5.5M Brazil $4.5M Germany $4.2M Russia $4.1M Netherlands $2.3M Korea $2.2M Other $22.8M Total $130.5M

Thursday key openers Opened at #1 in all Thursday opening markets.

Brazil: Opened with the 2 nd highest industry opening day of all-time , behind only Avengers: Endgame. More than double the opening day of Beauty and the Beast.

Opened with , behind only Avengers: Endgame. More than double the opening day of Beauty and the Beast. Russia: Opened with the 3 rd highest industry opening day of all-time . More than triple the opening day of Beauty and the Beast.

Opened with . More than triple the opening day of Beauty and the Beast. Argentina: Opened with the 5 th highest industry opening day of all-time . More than double the opening day of Beauty and the Beast.

Opened with . More than double the opening day of Beauty and the Beast. Rest of Latin America: Opened with the highest opening day of all-time across the region for a Disney branded live action film. More than double the opening day of Beauty and the Beast. Wednesday key openers France: Opened with the 2 nd biggest opening day for a Disney live action film ever, behind only Avengers: Endgame .

Opened with behind only Avengers: Endgame Netherlands: Opened with the 3 rd highest industry opening day of all-time .

Opened with . Sweden: Opened with the 5 th highest industry opening day of all-time .

Opened with . Australia: Opened with the biggest opening day for a Disney branded live action film ever.

Opened with Korea: Opened with the biggest opening day for a Disney branded/Lucas live action film ever.

Opened with New Zealand: Opened with the 3rd highest industry opening day of all-time . The Lion King continues rolling out this weekend and will be open in all of the material international markets by Sunday with the exception of Japan, Italy and Hong Kong. Today sees further openings in Spain, UK and Mexico along with Poland, South Africa, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Ecuador and Venezuela. We’ll have a comprehensive look at the international debut on Sunday.

Thursday Update: Disney reports The Lion King earned $22 million from 19 opening markets on Wednesday, including standouts from France ($4.8 million) and Australia ($2.9 million). The latter more than tripled Aladdin‘s first day and bested Beauty and the Beast by over 40 percent.

In China, the film has earned $72.6 million through six days of play, lifting the global haul to $94.5 million through Wednesday.

The film is poised for a big domestic launch this weekend as well, which you can read our analysis and scenarios on here.

Today’s studio note and territory breakdown:

The Lion King is off to a roaring start as we head into the global day-and-date debut this weekend. It continues to perform strongly in China where it has earned $72.6M already after 6 days, and debuts in 19 additional markets yesterday saw impressive results. It posted the #2 highest opening day of the year behind only Avengers: Endgame in several markets, including France, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. France is a standout where the opening day of $4.8M stands as the biggest live action release from The Walt Disney Studios behind only Avengers: Endgame in terms of admissions. The opening day was more than double the opening days of Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book in France, Germany, and Korea. With $72.6M in China and an additional $22M across new openers, the cume to date is already $94.5M. The Lion King will be open in all international markets with the exception of Japan, Italy and Hong Kong by Sunday. Today sees further openings in 22 territories including Russia and Brazil.