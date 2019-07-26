Weekend Report: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Banks $5.8M Thursday Evening Start

Friday Update: Sony reports this morning that Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood bagged a strong $5.8 million weekend kickoff from Thursday’s opening evening shows. While the studio continues to project a $30 million weekend, this start puts the film on a trajectory to shoot past that.

By comparison, Hollywood‘s Thursday start was just behind John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘s $5.9 million two months ago, while coming in a few ticks ahead of Dunkirk‘s $5.5 million in July 2017. Worth noting, however, is that the Tarantino pic began shows earlier in the day at 4pm — compared to the typical 6pm-7pm window.

Research firm Movio also notes Hollywood‘s pre-sale audience is skewing heavily toward millennial males with 72 percent of the audience being comprised of men and 52 percent between the ages of 22 and 40. The firm notes this is above the respective 52 percent and 32 percent averages of typical audience trends.

We’ll have more updates throughout the weekend, one in which Disney’s The Lion King is widely expected to hold on to the top spot in its second frame.