Welcome to CineEurope 2025: Europe Gathers to Celebrate the Cinema Experience

Photo courtesy UNIC

By Laura Houlgatte, CEO, International Union Of Cinemas (UNIC)

With our partners at the Film Expo Group, we’ve put together a schedule that has it all: slate presentations, seminars, business sessions, networking, and a cutting-edge trade show. Thanks to our colleagues and partners from across the industry for your support:This show wouldn’t be possible without you.

Above all, we’re here in Barcelona to celebrate the cinema experience. In 2024, cinemas across Europe recorded more than 975 million admissions and box office revenues exceeding €7.2 billion, on par with 2023. This is quite an achievement given the lingering impact of the 2023 actors’ and writers’ strikes and proof of the enduring appeal of the big screen.

In 2024, audiences’ ongoing appetite for a wide range of cinematic experiences was clear, with record-breaking performances for a number of releases. The year saw highly successful titles catering to specific age groups, such as family comedies, children’s animation, or horror and science fiction genre titles.

The performance of such a broad range of titles demonstrates that cinemas need all types of content, all year around, from international blockbusters to arthouse titles and event cinema productions, with local, European, and international films all well-marketed to offer the best to all audiences. This was also confirmed by recent findings from the Global Cinema Federation in a survey highlighting that releasing more films in cinemas that customers want to see drives frequency.

Cinema operators continue to invest significantly in improving the cinema-going experience. From premium large formats to dine-in venues, from prescreening yoga sessions to afternoon teas, from new subscription models to diverse programming, there is something for everyone. Europe is an incredibly diverse cinema landscape in terms of both its content offerings and the range of experiences. From multiplexes to single screens, from municipal-run cinemas to independent venues, all are striving constantly to innovate and remain cherished social and cultural hubs, also driving local economies and providing local jobs. Cinemas continue to provide essential economic, social, and cultural contributions, and UNIC works closely with policymakers to ensure that the voice of exhibition is heard, and that our sector’s unique value is reflected in the decisions that shape Europe’s film landscape.

So looking ahead, what’s the recipe for success? We need to think about the long-term success of the business. At the end of the day, we all depend on each other, and we’ll succeed or fail together.

Investing in diverse content and in the experience and promoting and marketing together as an industry in an efficient way to connect with all audiences, as well as ensuring a strong and distinct period of exclusivity, to name a few—all these elements are key.

Cinemas are where value is created, records set, and memories made. In short, theatrical works for everyone. For audiences, cinemas remain the best way to experience a film. For the industry, cinema exhibition, and a robust theatrical window, is the best way to maximize revenues and minimize film theft. And for the creative community, there is no substitute for seeing their work shown on a big screen to a room packed with film fans.

This is what we’ll highlight this week at CineEurope. The program for this year’s convention reflects the key topics shaping the future of cinema: AI, audience development, attracting and retaining talent, and global content trends, to name a few. These conversations are more than just reflections on current trends; they are a sign of an industry looking ahead with confidence.

CineEurope is also a moment to celebrate the people behind the business. We are proud this year to honor Kinopolis with the Milestone Award, Pathé Cinemas as International Exhibitor of the Year, and Tomasz Jagiełło with the UNIC Achievement Award.

This year also marks the launch of a new Retail Award, recognizing excellence and innovation in cinema retail. UNIC will also launch its 2025 Annual Report, present the latest edition of Giants of Exhibition Europe in partnership with Boxoffice Pro, and welcome the newest cohort of the UNIC Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme.

Thank you for joining us in Barcelona. We look forward to the week ahead and to everything we will achieve together.

Welcome to CineEurope 2025!