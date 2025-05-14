WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer To Premiere In Special WICKED Screenings Nationwide

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has announced that that the global premiere of the first trailer for Wicked: For Good will debut exclusively in North American theaters on Wednesday, June 4, following special one-day-only screenings of Wicked.

At more than 100 theater locations in the United States and Canada, attendees will be the first to see the Wicked: For Good trailer in theaters and will receive exclusive in-theater giveaways, including a Wicked: For Good commemorative film poster, while supplies last. Gifts are limited to one per guest.

The screenings will take place simultaneously in all North American time zones so that all attendees will be able to see the trailer at once. The screenings will take place at 3 p.m. pacific standard time, 4 p.m. mountain time, 5 p.m. central time and 6 p.m. eastern. Following the screenings, the trailer will be available online for viewing.

The special Wicked: For Good trailer-premiere screenings of Wicked will take place across most major markets and theater chains in the U.S. and Canada, including theaters in Los Angeles, New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Vancouver, B.C., Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix and dozens more.