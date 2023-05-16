“You Are Tearing Me Apart, Lisa!” Fathom Events and Wiseau-Films Celebrate 20 Years of THE ROOM

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events salutes The Room with a special celebration screening, in theaters nationwide on Tuesday, June 27th, the date of its original release back in 2003. Written, directed, produced, and executive produced by Tommy Wiseau, who also stars as Johnny. Prior to the screening, fans will enjoy a special introduction filmed exclusively for Fathom Events by Tommy Wiseau.

In the piece, Wiseau reflects on the surprising impact that the film has had throughout the years, spawning a passionate legion of fans, a string of popular revival screenings, and even a film about the production itself (The Disaster Artist). The Room is about a banker who seems to truly have it all. When his fiancée Lisa (Juliette Danielle) begins pursuing his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero) one month before their wedding, it sends Johnny on a desperate tailspin.

For a complete list of theater locations, visit Fathom Events.