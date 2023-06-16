THE YOUTUBE EFFECT Director Alex Winter Going on Tour with Live Q&A Screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Locations Nationwide

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • June 16 2023
Director Alex Winter (“Bill” from the Bill & Ted franchise) will appear live at several Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations nationwide in July, to host Q&A’s for his new documentary The YouTube Effect, alongside producer Gale Anne Hurd.

Participating locations include:

