THE YOUTUBE EFFECT Director Alex Winter Going on Tour with Live Q&A Screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Locations Nationwide

Director Alex Winter (“Bill” from the Bill & Ted franchise) will appear live at several Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations nationwide in July, to host Q&A’s for his new documentary The YouTube Effect, alongside producer Gale Anne Hurd.
Participating locations include:
- Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA: Friday, July 7
- Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan: Saturday, July 8
- Alamo Drafthouse Bryant Street (Washington, D.C.): Sunday, July 9
- Alamo Drafthouse Crystal City (Washington, D.C.): Monday, July 10
- Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar (Austin): Tuesday, July 11
- Alamo Drafthouse New Mission (San Francisco): Thursday, July 13 — director Alex Winter only
Share this post