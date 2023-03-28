Zendaya to Receive CinemaCon Star of the Year Award

Courtesy of NATO

Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon, announced today that Zendaya will receive this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award. Zendaya will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27th, hosted by presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held this April at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Later this year, Zendaya reprises her role as Chani in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ Dune: Part Two. The follow-up will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen, while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Zendaya can also be seen this fall in MGM’s romantic sports drama Challengers, starring Zendaya and directed by Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All, Call Me by Your Name).

Having spent her childhood at the local theater where her mother worked, Zendaya began her career performing in Oakland, California before making her foray into television starring in the hit Disney Channel series Shake it Up and K.C. Undercover. Her role as Rue on the critically acclaimed television series Euphoria earned her 2 Emmy Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest women ever to win an Emmy in this category.

Zendaya has made a name for herself on the big screen as well, starting with her feature film debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming where she joined the Spider-Man Universe. From there, she went on to deliver outstanding performances in films such as The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Dune. Her other notable projects include Malcolm & Marie, which she helped create and produce during the pandemic, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the animated film Smallfoot.

“In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune,” noted Neuhauser. “We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award.”