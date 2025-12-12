ZOOTOPIA 2 Crosses $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

[L-R] Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) in Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2." From the Oscar®-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” opens in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 will cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office after only 17 days in release, having earned $986.1 million globally thus far ($232.7 million domestic and $753.4 million international) through the morning of Friday, December 12. The film will be the second Motion Picture Association (MPA) $1 billion title of 2025 after Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and will reach the global milestone in the shortest amount of time among all animated MPA releases and all PG-rated films.

This milestone also marks the first back-to-back billion-dollar releases for Walt Disney Animation Studios, following last year’s Moana 2. The studio now counts five billion-dollar titles since 2013: Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, Zootopia, and Zootopia 2.

“Everyone at Disney Animation put their heart, soul and passion into this film to tell a story full of joy, imagination, and incredible thoughtfulness,” said Jared Bush, chief creative officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios. “This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world – and that is a Zootopia dream come true.”

With a Certified Hot audience score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore, “Zootopia 2” opened on November 26 to a record-breaking $559.5 million in five days, becoming the highest global animated opening of all time, the highest global debut of 2025, and the highest global opening for any animated film in Disney history. In addition, it stands as the No. 1 international MPA release of the year.

Amid its international performance, Zootopia 2 has broken a number of historic records in China. It is the country’s highest animated opening of all time for a non-local title—with a massive $272 million—and the highest-grossing non-local animated film of all time, which was achieved in only five days. Today, the film stands as the No. 2 MPA release of all time in the country, behind Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, with an estimated $447million to date. The Walt Disney Studios now holds three of the top five highest-grossing MPA titles ever released in the Chinese market.

While Zootopia 2 continues its worldwide theatrical run, its box office success has also reignited interest in the franchise, driving record viewership of Zootopia and Zootopia+ on Disney+, where they’ve been viewed for more than 725 million hours globally on the platform.