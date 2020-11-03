Film Expo Group and Cinionic Announce 2020 CineAsia Conference & Trade Show Schedule of Events

Courtesy of Film Expo Group/Cinionic

The Film Expo Group and its presenting sponsor Cinionic – the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture – have announced the schedule of events for the 2020 CineAsia Conference & Trade Show. This year’s convention will run entirely online between Nov. 4 and 5, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition features slate and content presentations from both major and independent/local studios as well as programming and special messages from industry leaders, including Khun Vicha Poolvaraluk of Major Cineplex, a Keynote Address from Gerald Dibbayawan of Cinepolis Indonesia, and an Executive Roundtable led by Boxoffice’s Julien Marcel.

“We are very happy to have the support of Cinionic as our presenting sponsor for this year’s CineAsia On-Line Conference and Trade Show,” said Film Expo Group president Andrew Sunshine. “Wim Buyens and his team have been great supporters of the entire motion picture industry. Their continued dedication to this business during some of the most difficult times we have ever lived through demonstrates the leadership position Cinionic has taken.”

Added Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens, “Cinionic remains committed to supporting the exhibition community throughout these challenging times. Events such as CineAsia provide a moment for our industry to come together virtually and continue our shared mission, and passion, for exceptional cinema experiences around the globe. We thank Film Expo Group for the show and look forward to connecting with our colleagues across Asia.”

You can find the full schedule of events here.