3D Provider Volfoni Celebrates Their 15th Anniversary

3D technology provider Volfoni, founded on March 2, 2007, celebrates their 15th anniversary this month as they look forward to a robust slate of 3D releases set to provide a premium cinematic experience to global audiences.

With major titles, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Hobbs & Shaw 2, and most notably Avatar 2, all set to reach the big screen in 2022, exhibitors are anticipating another memorable year for 3D—particularly in the case of Avatar 2, given the its prequel’s status as a game-changer in the world of premium formats.

“To reach our 15th anniversary in such a significant year for 3D entertainment represents a major milestone in this company’s history,” said Bertrand Caillaud, CEO of Volfoni. “We continually strive to develop progressive yet practical solutions which has been central to maintaining our position at the forefront of industry innovation”.

In addition to their work in the cinema space, where they offer both active and passive 3D technology, Volfoni also works in the education, gaming, military, and home entertainment sectors. Recent projects include a Swiss art exhibit that helped to reconstruct Michaelsberg Abbey.

“We recognise that adaptability is crucial to sustained growth, which is why our varied product portfolio not only presents a unique cinematic proposition, but a solution to all markets looking to explore 3D and VR [Virtual Reality],” added Caillaud.

With new, original solutions scheduled for launch later this year, timely aligned with the release of an abundance of theatrical 3D content, Volfoni look set to expand their global project portfolio as they look ahead to another corporate milestone.