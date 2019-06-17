4DX Breaks All-Time Box Office Record for the Month of May

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 14, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX announced today a record-breaking performance of the multi-sensory format for the month of May, grossing over $30 million and exceeding last year’s box office gross by 109%.

Top performing countries include China with a box office contribution of 14%, Japan with 13%, France with 11%, Korea with 11%, and the U.S. with 8%. Partnership with Hollywood studios in releasing key films for May – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, Warner Bros. Pictures’ POKEMON! Detective Pikachu, Lionsgate Films’ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Walt Disney Studios’ Aladdin contributed to the strong box office performance.

4DX innovative theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibrations, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen. 4DX currently reaches more than 644 locations worldwide, with 21 of those locations in the United States.

“May has been an incredible month for 4DX seeing our audiences and performance numbers grow through our expanding Hollywood slate,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We look forward to the rest of the year in sharing more exciting collaborations with 4DX fans around the world.”