4K Restoration of Casablanca Coming Back to Theaters this March

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics Series continues with the 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Fans can experience the enduring romance and drama of one of cinema’s most influential films, when Casablanca returns to theaters for two days only.

Warner Bros. and Fathom Events will present a newly restored and remastered copy of the film in 4K digital. Taken from nitrate fine grain film elements, the 4K scanned digital images were put through an extensive digital restoration process by Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging, meticulously cleaning and repairing the picture to deliver an ultra-high-resolution presentation.

Often considered the greatest film ever made, the Fathom Events presentation also includes exclusive commentary from film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, who provides insights into the film and shares his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans.

Casablanca stars Humphrey Bogart as an American expatriate whose world is turned upside down when his former flame, Ingrid Bergman, walks into his gin joint accompanied by her husband. As the conflict begins to brew on the warfront, Bogart is faced with a battle of his own—one that will force him to make a devastating choice between his own heart and the burgeoning war effort at large.

For more details, visit FathomEvents.com