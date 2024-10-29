AEM to Guide Market Expansion of Cinergy Entertainment Group’s Odessa and Midland, TX Sites

Courtesy of Cinergy Entertainment

Strategic consulting firm Amusement Entertainment Management (AEM) has begun work on two new project initiatives recently launched by Cinergy Entertainment Group of Dallas, Texas. Cinergy’s recent purchase of 5.1 acres of real estate adjacent to its 106,000 square foot Odessa location will permit expansion of the company’s leisure footprint to include new attractions and experiences deemed complementary to its current cinema, entertainment, and restaurant offerings.

Concurrently, AEM has initiated the redevelopment of Cinergy’s recent purchase of the former Regal Tall City cinema facility in Midland on West Loop 250 N. The 57,000 square foot structure will be reimagined with a host of new attraction styles aimed at attracting both families and adults alike. The new venue will operate in concert with Cinergy’s existing Midland operation on Liberty Drive, and allow area residents to enjoy a variety of premium-quality offerings among the two sites.

Jerry Merola, AEM’s managing partner commented, “Since 2016, Cinergy-Odessa has served as the region’s gold standard for families, adults, and corporate groups that are seeking premium-quality amenities. By acquiring additional acreage, Cinergy gains the ability to add even more entertainment styles to its portfolio of cutting-edge dining and leisure options.”