After Parkland Documentary to Screen in Over 100 Cities During ‘Day of Conversation’

Kino Lorber announced that Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman’s documentary After Parkland will screen in over 100 cities across the U.S. on February 12 as part of a nationwide “Day of Conversation” to commemorate the second anniversary of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



Led by social impact agency Picture Motion, a coalition of individuals and organizations have signed on to host Demand Film community screenings to create conversation that will lead to tangible change in 2020, including a voter registration drive powered by TurboVote.



Participants include national and local chapters of March for Our Lives, Moms Demand Action, Young Democrats, Alliance for Youth Action, Gays Against Guns, and the League of Women Voters



More information about the film and a list of the cities and screenings may be found at https://us.demand.film/after-parkland/



To join the coalition of organizations and community leaders participating in the national screening day to demand gun reform, request to host a screening event here. Hosts receive a toolkit to help plan and amplify their event. The Day of Conversation aims to engage with gun reform partners, religious and interfaith centers, the medical community, civic engagement advocates, educators and students, and more.



The screenings will be followed by a physical and digital educational release to schools, universities, and libraries, streaming exclusively on Hulu starting February 19, and a release on Kino Lorber DVD on February 25.



After Parkland tells the intimate story of families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School navigating their way through grief, and searching for new meaning in the immediate days, weeks, and months after the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead. Filmmakers Taguchi and Lefferman traveled to Parkland, Florida with producer Stephanie Wash and began filming with students who endured gunfire and the parents who lost their children in the crosshairs. Filming throughout the spring, summer, and fall, the verité documentary chronicles the private journeys of these families as they navigated the unthinkable and rose to challenge the nation to end gun violence.



Taguchi and Lefferman sought moments away from the spotlight that shed light on the long-term impacts. The documentary captures the vulnerable moments of when the students returned to school for the first time after the shooting, the intimate dinner table conversations, and joyful yet somber high school rites of passage like prom and graduation and a championship basketball game.



The film, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, is produced by Jeanmarie Condon and Steven Baker.